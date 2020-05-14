Mood-boasting florals are a summer essential – these are the best daisy print pieces around.
If there’s one thing this period of lockdown has made us all appreciate, it’s the little things. Be it a rare take away coffee on your daily walk, a squirrel you spot on a run in the park or a text from an old friend. All of these little things we may not have previously thought about as we go about our busy daily lives, are now important. As we take notice of our surroundings more, it appears everyone has a sudden love for daisies. The simple flower spotted on most lawns has now become an Instagram hit.
Maybe it’s because our gardens have morphed into an al fresco office space on days when it’s warm enough to deviate from the kitchen table? Or maybe it’s because florals for spring/summer are never unexpected? But, this year, the daisy feels fresh and uplifting – something we all need right now.
The daisy brings back memories of being a child and making chain flower crowns (anyone else?) or sifting through the flowers to find a buttercup to check who actually liked butter (again, anyone else). Suddenly everyone is interested in the modest flower once again.
Influencers have been posting pictures of daisies as a simple post to make people smile. They’ve also been wearing them with the likes of the Réalisation Par slip skirt and dress being a firm favourite (see Julie Borawska, below).
As an appreciation to the simple flower filling our feeds, we’ve found nine of the best daisy print dresses, tops and skirts to get your floral fix. You won’t be a wallflower in these pretty picks.
Kitri
Trust Kitri to be ahead of the game when a printed dress is involved. The queens of vintage-esque frocks – this wrap over style is universally flattering.
You’ll want to team the green style with a clashing pair of pink heeled sandals when it comes to your next wedding guest look.
& Other Stories
A printed mini skirt is the retro addition to add to your summer wardrobe, pronto. You’ll want to style this cutie with a slightly oversized T-shirt and trainers. Layer beaded jewels for an extra 90s throwback hit.
Eywasouls Malibu
We predict as soon as you put this maxi dress on, your mood will be lifted. The sunny daisy print, ruffle collar style is the best garden dress we could wish for.
Call us Mystic Meg but we also predict you’ll take it on future trips to the beach with flip flops and a straw bag.
Shop Eywasouls Malibu Cora tiered floral-print cotton-voile maxi dress, £295
Réalisation Par
You may already recognise this skirt. The Naomi slip by French brand Réalisation Par became an instant ‘it’ style when it dropped in leopard print and sold out almost immediately.
Now it’s back and it’s the ‘flower power’ daisy print that’s proving to be popular – be quick, before the inevitable happens.
Zara
Zara never fails to tick off every trend each season. This time everyone’s fave brand has created a daisy print mini dress for just £25. Go, go go!
Obey
Found in the men’s section at Zalando, this daisy shirt comes in sizes S-XXL (it’ll come up bigger than women’s sizes) and it’s the perfect sunny day style. Wear with shorts and strappy sandals for a feel-good summer look.
Whistles
If you want to try out the trend but not into punchy prints then this ditsy floral frock is a sure-fire hit. A dropped hem mini dress looks so good paired with chunky ankle boots. There’s also a matching blouse, here, if you fancy.
New Look
Ticking off three trends in one with this organza, puff sleeve, daisy print top – New Look has nailed the micro trend with this under £20 iteration.
Style with a vest top underneath or use it as the perfect excuse to flash a hint of pretty new bra, check out our edit, here.
TopshopAt the moment we’re looking for any excuse to put on a fancy dress (even if it is a trip to Tesco) and this one is on our hit list.
Could it be the flattering V-neck? The chic puff sleeves? Or that bright, mood-lifting daisy print? It’s a combination of all three, and you can get it all for under £40. Thank you, Toppers.
Opening image: Getty
Images: courtesy of brands