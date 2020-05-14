If there’s one thing this period of lockdown has made us all appreciate, it’s the little things. Be it a rare take away coffee on your daily walk, a squirrel you spot on a run in the park or a text from an old friend. All of these little things we may not have previously thought about as we go about our busy daily lives, are now important. As we take notice of our surroundings more, it appears everyone has a sudden love for daisies. The simple flower spotted on most lawns has now become an Instagram hit.

Maybe it’s because our gardens have morphed into an al fresco office space on days when it’s warm enough to deviate from the kitchen table? Or maybe it’s because florals for spring/summer are never unexpected? But, this year, the daisy feels fresh and uplifting – something we all need right now.