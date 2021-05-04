7 denim boilersuits to take you from desk to dusk

Posted by for Fashion

Sales of denim are up, but it’s no longer just about jeans. The piece to know this summer is as straightforward and easy as they come: meet the denim boilersuit.

Yes, floaty floral dresses and barely-there tops are great and all, but what about the days (you know those days) where you just can’t bring yourself to think about the sartorial equation of your outfit. The days where you want to throw something blindly over your head knowing that it will look good (or, at worst, fine). 

Given that we’re only now escaping the feral fashion holes we’ve been buried in for much of the past year, there’s a good chance that most of us are feeling this lethargy as it pertains to our wardrobes. The solution? A very simply, very easy denim all-in-one, known to many as the boilersuit. 

LF Markey Danny boilersuit
LF Markey Danny boilersuit

Once the preserve of plumbers and, well yes, just plumbers, the boilersuit has experienced something of a resurgence in popularity in recent months. The spring/summer 2021 shows were awash with all manner of the all-in-ones; Isabel Marant and Stella McCartney endorsed big, bold and baggy denim boilersuits, while Daniel Lee at Bottega Veneta opted for a more tailored take on the trend. It’s perhaps unsurprising that, in turn, MatchesFashion has noted a 132% increase in sales of denim recently.

But for everyday life, who needs to be battling with how to wear a tie-dye or kaleidoscopic boilersuit? Not I. And probably not you, either. So instead, draw your inspiration from east London label brand LF Markey and new-gen denim brand Frame, whose boilersuits are loved by fashion insiders and editors alike and are crafted in a multitude of muted hues. The trend has trickled its way down to the high street too, with Whistles and H&M both getting behind the boilersuit.

The best part is that they’re practical, they’re comfortable and we guarantee they will become the most hard-working piece in your wardrobe. All that’s left for you to do is pop the collar, knot the belt and be on your way. What could be easier? 

  • Anthropologie Pilcro utility denim jumpsuit

    Anthropologie Pilcro utility denim jumpsuit
    Anthropologie Pilcro utility denim jumpsuit

    With handy utilitarian pockets and a waist-tie, this dark blue long-sleeved boilersuit from Anthropologie is every inch the star in our eyes. 

    Shop Anthropologie Pilcro utility denim jumpsuit, £140

    BUY NOW

  • Everlane The Super-Soft Summer Jean coverall

    Everlane The Super-Soft Summer Jean coverall
    Everlane The Super-Soft Summer Jean coverall

    The archetypal OG of denim boilersuits is Everlane’s organic cotton offering, which is available in both blue and ivory. We’ll be taking both. 

    Shop Everlane The Super-Soft Summer Jean coverall, £93

    BUY NOW

  • Ro&Zo denim jumpsuit

    Ro&Zo denim jumpsuit
    Ro&Zo denim jumpsuit

    Recently launched conscious brand Ro&Zo’s sturdy cotton denim boilersuit not only comes courtesy of an independent label, but is also simple, sweet and does the jumpsuit job.

    Shop Ro&Zo denim jumpsuit, £89

    BUY NOW

  • Pepe Jeans Verity contrast stitch jumpsuit

    Pepe Jeans Verity contrast stitch jumpsuit
    Pepe Jeans Verity contrast stitch jumpsuit

    For those who’d prefer a more oversized fit in their boilersuit, look to Pepe Jeans’ indigo-hued Verity offering. With pockets and flared legs, it’s the perfect example of B.D.E.

    Shop Pepe Jeans Verity contrast stitch jumpsuit, £80

    BUY NOW

  • Frame pleated denim jumpsuit

    Frame pleated denim jumpsuit
    Frame pleated denim jumpsuit
    For those willing to invest in the boilersuit trend, look no further than Los Angeles and London-based denim label Frame, which has become a go-to for those in the know.

    Shop Frame pleated denim jumpsuit, £385

    BUY NOW

Images: courtesy of brands

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Topics

Share this article