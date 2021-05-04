Given that we’re only now escaping the feral fashion holes we’ve been buried in for much of the past year, there’s a good chance that most of us are feeling this lethargy as it pertains to our wardrobes. The solution? A very simply, very easy denim all-in-one, known to many as the boilersuit.

Yes, floaty floral dresses and barely-there tops are great and all, but what about the days (you know those days) where you just can’t bring yourself to think about the sartorial equation of your outfit . The days where you want to throw something blindly over your head knowing that it will look good (or, at worst, fine).

Once the preserve of plumbers and, well yes, just plumbers, the boilersuit has experienced something of a resurgence in popularity in recent months. The spring/summer 2021 shows were awash with all manner of the all-in-ones; Isabel Marant and Stella McCartney endorsed big, bold and baggy denim boilersuits, while Daniel Lee at Bottega Veneta opted for a more tailored take on the trend. It’s perhaps unsurprising that, in turn, MatchesFashion has noted a 132% increase in sales of denim recently.

But for everyday life, who needs to be battling with how to wear a tie-dye or kaleidoscopic boilersuit? Not I. And probably not you, either. So instead, draw your inspiration from east London label brand LF Markey and new-gen denim brand Frame, whose boilersuits are loved by fashion insiders and editors alike and are crafted in a multitude of muted hues. The trend has trickled its way down to the high street too, with Whistles and H&M both getting behind the boilersuit.

The best part is that they’re practical, they’re comfortable and we guarantee they will become the most hard-working piece in your wardrobe. All that’s left for you to do is pop the collar, knot the belt and be on your way. What could be easier?