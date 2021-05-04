Sales of denim are up, but it’s no longer just about jeans. The piece to know this summer is as straightforward and easy as they come: meet the denim boilersuit.
Yes, floaty floral dresses and barely-there tops are great and all, but what about the days (you know those days) where you just can’t bring yourself to think about the sartorial equation of your outfit. The days where you want to throw something blindly over your head knowing that it will look good (or, at worst, fine).
Given that we’re only now escaping the feral fashion holes we’ve been buried in for much of the past year, there’s a good chance that most of us are feeling this lethargy as it pertains to our wardrobes. The solution? A very simply, very easy denim all-in-one, known to many as the boilersuit.
Once the preserve of plumbers and, well yes, just plumbers, the boilersuit has experienced something of a resurgence in popularity in recent months. The spring/summer 2021 shows were awash with all manner of the all-in-ones; Isabel Marant and Stella McCartney endorsed big, bold and baggy denim boilersuits, while Daniel Lee at Bottega Veneta opted for a more tailored take on the trend. It’s perhaps unsurprising that, in turn, MatchesFashion has noted a 132% increase in sales of denim recently.
But for everyday life, who needs to be battling with how to wear a tie-dye or kaleidoscopic boilersuit? Not I. And probably not you, either. So instead, draw your inspiration from east London label brand LF Markey and new-gen denim brand Frame, whose boilersuits are loved by fashion insiders and editors alike and are crafted in a multitude of muted hues. The trend has trickled its way down to the high street too, with Whistles and H&M both getting behind the boilersuit.
The best part is that they’re practical, they’re comfortable and we guarantee they will become the most hard-working piece in your wardrobe. All that’s left for you to do is pop the collar, knot the belt and be on your way. What could be easier?
H&M denim boilersuit
In a light grey shade, this all-in-one is the easy summer staple you had no idea you needed. Keep it oversized and pair with Birkenstocks for optimal appeal.
Whistles tie-waist denim jumpsuit
A tapered take on the trend comes by way of this Whistles boilersuit, which has a slight kick flare and short sleeves in a moody indigo denim. Divine!
Anthropologie Pilcro utility denim jumpsuit
With handy utilitarian pockets and a waist-tie, this dark blue long-sleeved boilersuit from Anthropologie is every inch the star in our eyes.
Everlane The Super-Soft Summer Jean coverall
The archetypal OG of denim boilersuits is Everlane’s organic cotton offering, which is available in both blue and ivory. We’ll be taking both.
Ro&Zo denim jumpsuit
Recently launched conscious brand Ro&Zo’s sturdy cotton denim boilersuit not only comes courtesy of an independent label, but is also simple, sweet and does the jumpsuit job.
Pepe Jeans Verity contrast stitch jumpsuit
For those who’d prefer a more oversized fit in their boilersuit, look to Pepe Jeans’ indigo-hued Verity offering. With pockets and flared legs, it’s the perfect example of B.D.E.
Frame pleated denim jumpsuitFor those willing to invest in the boilersuit trend, look no further than Los Angeles and London-based denim label Frame, which has become a go-to for those in the know.
Images: courtesy of brands