Denim dresses have gotten a much needed revamp. A fan of the prairie trend? Love ruffles and frills? Scroll through 7 of the most delicious dresses to take you into spring.

Holly Willoughby often adorns a number of envy-inducing pieces to host This Morning, and the current item we want toes the line between ‘90s realness and the prairie trend. Allow us to explain. The host presented the show in an indigo dress that effortlessly caught our attention. The dress in question? A delightful Whistles number. Was it the contrast detailing that had us rapidly browsing the web for the sweet denim tiered hem dress? Maybe. Perhaps the zip displayed at the front? Oh, for sure. But what really had us in a trance was the retro micro details: the indigo shade, denim belt and midi length propelled the romantic trend into new season territory.

You may also like Kate Middleton’s Zara dress proves a printed midi is not just for summer

Up until now, thoughts of dressing up in a denim dress only conjured up ideas of that Britney and Justin moment, but this Whistles dress has single-handily restored our faith in the magic that is the denim dress. Thick enough to keep us warm, it’ll work both in and outside of the office (Friday night antics, here we come), plus it’s a great candidate to pair with long boots, barely-there heels and trainers. What more could you need from a dress? The best way to move it forward? Start by taking cues from Willoughby. For an evening out, pair with pointed pumps (opt for full colour blocking if you’re feeling brave) to instantly uplift the dress and give it a party feel. If you’re seriously committed to the animal print craze, go for snake print boots or barely-there heels. And for everyday, nothing works better with denim than a pair of classic white trainers.

From Oasis dresses in fitted velvet, to L.K. Bennet pussy-bow blouses, the presenter is no novice when it comes to wearing high street pieces that will give you plenty of wear. We’re plunging into the denim trend pool and clinging on to the prairie dress for SS20. Shop our pick of the best denim dresses around without fear of looking like the 90s just threw up on you.

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do while at home and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger. Enter your email address Let's go!