Best denim dresses 2022: the winter dress trend to know

Denim dresses are everywhere and they’re perfect for winter

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

A dress isn’t just a warm weather staple; there’s a stable of frocks that are equally as perfect for the Baltic breezes of January. 

Granted, finding the dream pair of denim jeans is like finding a needle in a haystack. But there is light at the end of the tunnel to be found in the form of a denim dress, which scratches the denim itch without leaving you having to squeeze and stretch yourself into a pair of restrictive jeans.

Denim’s virtues are clear: it’s a hardy, substantial material that is perfect for insulating (a must-have in the bleak mid-winter we’re all traipsing through) and is hefty enough to hold volume in the form of a statement-making piece.

But if jeans aren’t for you (and don’t worry, you’re not alone if they’re not), then perhaps consider instead adding a denim dress to your wardrobe instead. For those who question just how stylish a dress crafted from denim could be, look to Rixo, whose latest sustainable denim collection launched this week and is full to the brim with covetable denim frocks. Or Copenhagen’s finest fashion exports Ganni and Baum und Pferdgarten, whose collections are laced with minis of the denim variety.

In short, a denim dress is a winter warmer with serious panache. Opt for a midi or maxi length for breezy days, or keep the hemline short and sweet and merely pop on some wooly tights to keep legs warm. There’s no shortage of denim dress options – these are a few of our favourites. 

  • Rixo Ellen denim dress

    Best denim dresses 2022: the winter dress trend to know
    Rixo Ellen denim dress

    Rixo’s sophomoric sustainable denim collection is as good as we’ve come to expect from the London label. Think ditsy, retro-inspired silhouettes all imagined in varying shades of denim.

    Shop Rixo Ellen denim dress, £285

    BUY NOW

  • Baum und Pferdgarten Apsarah dress

    Best denim dresses 2022: the winter dress trend to know
    Baum und Pferdgarten Apsarah dress

    Fluted sleeves are the perfect way to keep cosy in style during the winter months. Wear this Baum und Pferdgarten denim mini with a turtle neck underneath and thick, woollen tights for the cold weather look of dreams.

    Shop Baum und Pferdgarten Apsarah dress, £120

    BUY NOW

  • Reformation Newman denim mini dress

    Best denim dresses 2022: the winter dress trend to know
    Reformation Newman denim mini dress

    Reformation knows its way around a denim dress, and this mini is proof. Perfect for wearing with knee-high boots for during the colder months, but will work equally as well with chunky statement flatform sandals come summer.

    Shop Reformation Newman denim mini dress, £198

    BUY NOW

  • Joanie Mercer stretch denim pinafore dress

    Best denim dresses 2022: the winter dress trend to know
    Joanie Mercer stretch denim pinafore dress

    You’d be forgiven for assuming that pinafores are a staple of our primary school past but, in actual fact, a denim pinafore is the ultimate in throw-on-and-go fashion. Wear over the top of a snug cashmere jumper for best style results.

    Shop Joanie Mercer stretch denim pinafore dress, £45

    BUY NOW

  • Ganni organic cotton mini dress

    Best denim dresses 2022: the winter dress trend to know
    Ganni organic cotton mini dress

    The way Ganni has styled its washed denim mini with a statement-collared shirt underneath and knee-high stomper boots is proof that denim dresses are a style perennial.

    Shop Ganni organic cotton mini dress, £165

    BUY NOW

  • Marks & Spencer collection denim ruffle tiered dress

    Best denim dresses 2022: the winter dress trend to know
    Marks & Spencer Collection denim ruffle tiered dress

    Should a return to the office be on the horizon for you, opt for Marks & Spencer’s prairie-inspired midi dress, which just needs throwing on with a pair of comfy winter boots for the ultimate in cold weather fashion.

    Shop Marks & Spencer collection denim ruffle tiered dress, £45

    BUY NOW

  • Neon Rose Plus mini smock dress

    Best denim dresses 2022: the winter dress trend to know
    Neon Rose Plus mini smock dress

    A smock dress is never a bad idea, particularly in January, as the festive hangover has only just begun to wane. Wear this textured number around the house or with tights and boots for an easy style win.

    Shop Neon Rose Plus mini smock dress at Asos, £38

    BUY NOW

  • Marina Rinaldi denim shirt dress

    Best denim dresses 2022: the winter dress trend to know
    Marina Rinaldi denim shirt dress

    The shape of this true blue denim dress is the ultimate noon-to-night silhouette. All it needs is boots for a daytime get-up and a pair of slinkier slingbacks for warmer weather.

    Shop Marina Rinaldi denim shirt dress, £240

    BUY NOW

  • Jigsaw denim front zip dress

    Best denim dresses 2022: the winter dress trend to know
    Jigsaw denim front zip dress

    With an A-line silhouette, this dark and inky dress is an example in just how stylish denim dresses really can be. Layer for winter, and wear on its own with some cat eye sunglasses for summer.

    Shop Jigsaw denim front zip dress, £87

    BUY NOW

  • H&M+ denim dress

    Best denim dresses 2022: the winter dress trend to know
    H&M+ denim dress

    There’s nothing that H&M can’t do when it comes to simple style done well, and this oversized denim shirt dress is proof. Style it up with a statement bag and bling for a straightforward transitional ensemble.

    Shop H&M+ denim dress, £24.99

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of Rixo and brands.

Topics

Share this article