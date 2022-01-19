All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
A dress isn’t just a warm weather staple; there’s a stable of frocks that are equally as perfect for the Baltic breezes of January.
Granted, finding the dream pair of denim jeans is like finding a needle in a haystack. But there is light at the end of the tunnel to be found in the form of a denim dress, which scratches the denim itch without leaving you having to squeeze and stretch yourself into a pair of restrictive jeans.
Denim’s virtues are clear: it’s a hardy, substantial material that is perfect for insulating (a must-have in the bleak mid-winter we’re all traipsing through) and is hefty enough to hold volume in the form of a statement-making piece.
But if jeans aren’t for you (and don’t worry, you’re not alone if they’re not), then perhaps consider instead adding a denim dress to your wardrobe instead. For those who question just how stylish a dress crafted from denim could be, look to Rixo, whose latest sustainable denim collection launched this week and is full to the brim with covetable denim frocks. Or Copenhagen’s finest fashion exports Ganni and Baum und Pferdgarten, whose collections are laced with minis of the denim variety.
In short, a denim dress is a winter warmer with serious panache. Opt for a midi or maxi length for breezy days, or keep the hemline short and sweet and merely pop on some wooly tights to keep legs warm. There’s no shortage of denim dress options – these are a few of our favourites.
Rixo Ellen denim dress
Rixo’s sophomoric sustainable denim collection is as good as we’ve come to expect from the London label. Think ditsy, retro-inspired silhouettes all imagined in varying shades of denim.
Baum und Pferdgarten Apsarah dress
Fluted sleeves are the perfect way to keep cosy in style during the winter months. Wear this Baum und Pferdgarten denim mini with a turtle neck underneath and thick, woollen tights for the cold weather look of dreams.
Reformation Newman denim mini dress
Reformation knows its way around a denim dress, and this mini is proof. Perfect for wearing with knee-high boots for during the colder months, but will work equally as well with chunky statement flatform sandals come summer.
Joanie Mercer stretch denim pinafore dress
You’d be forgiven for assuming that pinafores are a staple of our primary school past but, in actual fact, a denim pinafore is the ultimate in throw-on-and-go fashion. Wear over the top of a snug cashmere jumper for best style results.
Ganni organic cotton mini dress
The way Ganni has styled its washed denim mini with a statement-collared shirt underneath and knee-high stomper boots is proof that denim dresses are a style perennial.
Marks & Spencer collection denim ruffle tiered dress
Should a return to the office be on the horizon for you, opt for Marks & Spencer’s prairie-inspired midi dress, which just needs throwing on with a pair of comfy winter boots for the ultimate in cold weather fashion.
Shop Marks & Spencer collection denim ruffle tiered dress, £45
Neon Rose Plus mini smock dress
A smock dress is never a bad idea, particularly in January, as the festive hangover has only just begun to wane. Wear this textured number around the house or with tights and boots for an easy style win.
Marina Rinaldi denim shirt dress
The shape of this true blue denim dress is the ultimate noon-to-night silhouette. All it needs is boots for a daytime get-up and a pair of slinkier slingbacks for warmer weather.
Jigsaw denim front zip dress
With an A-line silhouette, this dark and inky dress is an example in just how stylish denim dresses really can be. Layer for winter, and wear on its own with some cat eye sunglasses for summer.
H&M+ denim dress
There’s nothing that H&M can’t do when it comes to simple style done well, and this oversized denim shirt dress is proof. Style it up with a statement bag and bling for a straightforward transitional ensemble.
Images: courtesy of Rixo and brands.