Granted, finding the dream pair of denim jeans is like finding a needle in a haystack. But there is light at the end of the tunnel to be found in the form of a denim dress, which scratches the denim itch without leaving you having to squeeze and stretch yourself into a pair of restrictive jeans.

Denim’s virtues are clear: it’s a hardy, substantial material that is perfect for insulating (a must-have in the bleak mid-winter we’re all traipsing through) and is hefty enough to hold volume in the form of a statement-making piece.

But if jeans aren’t for you (and don’t worry, you’re not alone if they’re not), then perhaps consider instead adding a denim dress to your wardrobe instead. For those who question just how stylish a dress crafted from denim could be, look to Rixo, whose latest sustainable denim collection launched this week and is full to the brim with covetable denim frocks. Or Copenhagen’s finest fashion exports Ganni and Baum und Pferdgarten, whose collections are laced with minis of the denim variety.

In short, a denim dress is a winter warmer with serious panache. Opt for a midi or maxi length for breezy days, or keep the hemline short and sweet and merely pop on some wooly tights to keep legs warm. There’s no shortage of denim dress options – these are a few of our favourites.