There is no denying that denim is an absolute staple in many of our wardrobes with a heritage that dates back to the late 1800s. While jeans are ubiquitous, denim jackets have always been a favourite among fashion devotees, and with spring in the air, now is the perfect time to take yours out of retirement and place it firmly back into the regular outfit roster.

Whether you’re the proud owner of a vintage gem, a cropped iteration or an oversize silhouette, a denim jacket can become the perfect add-on element to many a spring or summer outfit. Given the unpredictable weather synonymous with the UK, you never know when you might require a cover-up, so it is always good to have one at hand.

Whether it’s dresses, skirts or trousers, denim jackets pair well against almost any other wardrobe staple, but if you’re in need of a little inspiration, allow us to turn your attention to the list below. There you will find several failsafe outfit formulas for styling a denim jacket, including alongside mini dresses and the ever-popular printed midi. Save it now, and return back any time you’re in an outfit rut.