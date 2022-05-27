These spring outfit ideas will convince you to pull your denim jacket out of retirement
- Zoe Anastasiou
Zoe Anastasiou
Take your denim jacket out from the back of your wardrobe, it’s time to reinstate the staple as your outerwear go-to.
There is no denying that denim is an absolute staple in many of our wardrobes with a heritage that dates back to the late 1800s. While jeans are ubiquitous, denim jackets have always been a favourite among fashion devotees, and with spring in the air, now is the perfect time to take yours out of retirement and place it firmly back into the regular outfit roster.
Whether you’re the proud owner of a vintage gem, a cropped iteration or an oversize silhouette, a denim jacket can become the perfect add-on element to many a spring or summer outfit. Given the unpredictable weather synonymous with the UK, you never know when you might require a cover-up, so it is always good to have one at hand.
Whether it’s dresses, skirts or trousers, denim jackets pair well against almost any other wardrobe staple, but if you’re in need of a little inspiration, allow us to turn your attention to the list below. There you will find several failsafe outfit formulas for styling a denim jacket, including alongside mini dresses and the ever-popular printed midi. Save it now, and return back any time you’re in an outfit rut.
Toughen up a printed midi dress
Printed midi dresses are the cornerstone of so many spring wardrobes, and the addition of a denim jacket will work to add a little edge to an otherwise ladylike look. Finish off with a pair of versatile sneakers or opt for a heel on more special occasions.
Opt for double denim
If you’re a serious fan of the fabric, then a double-denim look might just be for you. This outfit formula looks best when you’re wearing slightly varied shades of denim and a white top or T-shirt underneath to break up all the blue. Pro-tip: opt for an oversize jacket to give the look a more fashion-forward silhouette.
Style alongside a cute mini
Whether you’re wearing a mini dress or a mini skirt and top, throwing a denim jacket over the outfit is a perfect way to weather-proof your look. Again, an oversize jacket will work to make the aesthetic feel modern and trend-led, while a cropped or slightly shorter jacket will offer a classic take.
Elevate a midi skirt with a denim blazer
If your denim jacket comes in the form of a blazer, then may we suggest pairing it against a printed midi skirt and heels. The tailored jacket will work to present a sophisticated look, and adding these elevated staples into the mix just further enhances the style.
Denim on denim, with a twist
Another take on the double denim outfit formula would be to pair a denim jacket alongside a denim skirt. Be warned, this look is not for the faint-hearted (denim critics need not apply), but if you get the shape right, it can become a statement look that feels thoroughly contemporary.
Try a bold shade
One way to immediately make your look feel unique is to opt for a denim jacket in a bold shade. Summery colourways like peach and pale pink are perfect additions to this season’s warm-weather colour palette, while classic shades of white or cream will feel timeless for seasons to come.
Images: Getty