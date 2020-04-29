The denim jacket is a staple of any wardrobe. Alongside the trench , camel coat , leather biker jacket and pea-coat it’s one of the outerwear classics. For around 140 years (Levi Strauss didn’t only create jeans in 1880, he also gave us the denim jacket in 1890) it has gone through an evolution; from labourers staple to rebel status symbol, rock ‘n’ roll essential to supermodel style, and now celebrity mainstay. Madonna , Rihanna , Bella Hadid and Miley Cyrus all consider it an essential part of their wardrobe, as should we.

Season after season, the denim jacket, reappears on the runway. For spring/summer 2020 Alberta Ferretti, Marques’Almeida, Alexander Wang, Celine, Balenciaga, Versace and Chanel all styled their models in denim jackets for the new season. The jacket was worn as part of a head to denim look or thrown over miniskirts, high waisted trousers and mixed with fashion’s new material obsession, leather.

Invest in a classic denim jacket now and watch the price per wear drop year after year. Here’s our pick of the best timeless denim jacket’s to buy now.