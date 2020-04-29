As essential to your wardrobe as an LBD or a classic pair of white trainers, the denim jacket is a timeless investment piece.
The denim jacket is a staple of any wardrobe. Alongside the trench, camel coat, leather biker jacket and pea-coat it’s one of the outerwear classics. For around 140 years (Levi Strauss didn’t only create jeans in 1880, he also gave us the denim jacket in 1890) it has gone through an evolution; from labourers staple to rebel status symbol, rock ‘n’ roll essential to supermodel style, and now celebrity mainstay. Madonna, Rihanna, Bella Hadid and Miley Cyrus all consider it an essential part of their wardrobe, as should we.
Season after season, the denim jacket, reappears on the runway. For spring/summer 2020 Alberta Ferretti, Marques’Almeida, Alexander Wang, Celine, Balenciaga, Versace and Chanel all styled their models in denim jackets for the new season. The jacket was worn as part of a head to denim look or thrown over miniskirts, high waisted trousers and mixed with fashion’s new material obsession, leather.
Invest in a classic denim jacket now and watch the price per wear drop year after year. Here’s our pick of the best timeless denim jacket’s to buy now.
Topshop
Layer this oversized jacket over a hoodie and wear with gold hoops.
Levi's
Go for a full denim look and wear this classic jacket with black jeans and a tucked in white t-shirt.
Gap
All white is a risky look, but when styled well it’s a total summer standout. Pair this denim jacket with white straight leg trousers and a vest top.
Arket
Inspired by classic workwear, this organic cotton denim jacket is an easy layer to throw over any outfit.
Imaan Hammam x Frame
Imaan Hammam has collaborated with Frame on this oversized jacket, which has a frayed diagonal seam along the back. Wear loose over a crisp white shirt.
Shop Imaan Hammam x Frame Le Jagged Oversized Jacket, £319.17
River Island
Available from size 18 to 28, River Island’s oversized denim jacket is a stylish option for relaxed weekend dressing.
New Look
Let this cropped jacket from New Look show off the detail at your waist and wear with a belted trouser or a dress with a ruched top.
Mango
The waistcoat is making a comeback this summer. Try layering it under this denim jacket to dip your toe in the trend.
BA&SH
If you’re not yet ready to throw away your layers for spring, try layering this denim jacket under an oversized checked blazer, and wear with fitted trousers and square toed ankle boots.
Guess
For the days that are still a little nippy, layer this blue denim jacket over a thin roll neck.
Opening image courtesy of Getty.
All other images courtesy of brands.