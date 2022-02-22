“I hate jeans, but these are the 5 brands that changed my mind”

You remember the Levi’s 501 silhouette of your youth? With all of its nipped and tucked glory, they were the crème de la crème of classic jeans. But since the brand has rebranded them and, more importantly, their fit, they are no longer the 501s that we came to know and love. Unsurprisingly, there’s now a gaping hole in many a wardrobe across the country.

The solution isn’t to banish denim, but rather to turn your attentions to Agolde, the brand purveyed by Jerome Dahan, the high priest of modern denim, who’s also a co-founder for fellow denim diamonds 7 For All Mankind, Citizens of Humanity and Goldsign. The label’s 90s Pinch Waist jeans are the stuff that 501-shaped dreams are made of. The legs stop just above the ankle – serving as the perfect teaser for your footwear of choice – while the hips fit snuggly, like a sartorial cuddle. The only thing that differentiated them fully from the 501s I so loved is the waist, which defiantly gaped open (as is so often the case with jeans for me). However, the rest of the fit is so good that I refused to let the waist come between us. After all, it’s nothing that Sal, my trusty neighbourhood tailor, couldn’t see to with a quick stitch and fix.

Shop Agolde 90s Pinch Waist high-rise jeans at Net-a-Porter, £260.

Best comfortable jeans