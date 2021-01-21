Incorporate a denim shirt into your everyday outfit for winter (and beyond)

From light-wash and indigo to black and coloured styles – the denim shirt is the hero item to wear now, and love forever. 

Reliable wardrobe classics are getting a lot of airtime lately. With more time indoors, often trend-led pieces are put aside in favour of comfy fail-safe items that will work hard, with minimal effort.

Denim is moving back, slowly but surely, into everyday outfits. Fear not, it isn’t at the restricting skinny jean stage just yet (thankfully), it’s all about the humble denim shirt. A lot of us will already own one – in indigo, light-wash blue and black shades – but some of the styles popping up in the ‘new in’ sections have a twist. The Stylist fashion team has spotted everything from ruffle details and oversized collars to coloured denim and winter white. 

Linda Tol wearing white denim
Linda Tol shows how to wear white denim

Need inspiration? Fashion influencer Linda Tol proves white for winter most definitely works in this top-to-toe denim ensemble. Granted, you’ll have to be careful with your multiple coffees but it’ll be so worth it. If a full tonal look isn’t your thing, wear a white denim shirt open over a black T-shirt with wide-leg tailored trousers for a smart/casual take on the trend.

You can also feel inspired by retro ‘70s style shirts and embrace the look by wearing with flared jeans, knee-high boots and layered jewellery. 

However you choose to wear the staple denim shirt, rest assured knowing you’ll wear it across all seasons, forever. 

