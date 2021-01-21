From light-wash and indigo to black and coloured styles – the denim shirt is the hero item to wear now, and love forever.
Reliable wardrobe classics are getting a lot of airtime lately. With more time indoors, often trend-led pieces are put aside in favour of comfy fail-safe items that will work hard, with minimal effort.
Denim is moving back, slowly but surely, into everyday outfits. Fear not, it isn’t at the restricting skinny jean stage just yet (thankfully), it’s all about the humble denim shirt. A lot of us will already own one – in indigo, light-wash blue and black shades – but some of the styles popping up in the ‘new in’ sections have a twist. The Stylist fashion team has spotted everything from ruffle details and oversized collars to coloured denim and winter white.
Need inspiration? Fashion influencer Linda Tol proves white for winter most definitely works in this top-to-toe denim ensemble. Granted, you’ll have to be careful with your multiple coffees but it’ll be so worth it. If a full tonal look isn’t your thing, wear a white denim shirt open over a black T-shirt with wide-leg tailored trousers for a smart/casual take on the trend.
You can also feel inspired by retro ‘70s style shirts and embrace the look by wearing with flared jeans, knee-high boots and layered jewellery.
However you choose to wear the staple denim shirt, rest assured knowing you’ll wear it across all seasons, forever.
Shop denim shirts
& Other Stories denim shirt
How do you update a simple denim shirt? Add frills. Embrace the supersize collar trend – while sticking to a classic – with this & Other Stories iteration.
Violeta at Mango denim shirt
If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it. This is the motto to stick to with this simple, effortless shirt by Violeta at Mango. Get it in sizes 14-26 and size up for an oversized fit.
Noisy May pink denim shirt
Brighten up a dull day with a sugary sweet pastel shade. This pink denim shirt will work well with a white T-shirt, blue straight-leg jeans and chunky white trainers.
H&M denim shirt
This luxe-looking indigo style in a thicker denim is a hybrid between a shirt and a jacket: a shacket. Wear done up as a shirt over a roll neck for winter and leave undone over a cami dress when spring is in the air.
Cos cropped denim shirt
Forget sticking to only dark colours for winter, liven up your existing wardrobe with this off-white organic cotton denim shirt. Wear as a co-ord with the matching jeans.
Made in Tomboy denim shirt
This faded black style with padded shoulders is a nod to the ‘80s. Keep the vibe by wearing with leggings and heeled boots.
Shop Made in Tomboy padded-shoulder denim shirt at Matches, £420
Isabel Marant Étoile
Add a Parisian edge with this ruffled number from Isabel Marant Étoile. The light grey shade will be a neutral you can team with anything from prints to bright colours.
Shop Isabel Marant Étoile Idety ruffled denim blouse at Net-a-Porter, £255
Marks and Spencer denim shirt
Made with sustainably sourced Tencel™ lyocel this light-wash shirt is an everyday favourite. If you don’t fancy double denim, add it over a slinky slip dress.
Shop Tencel™ denim peter pan frill collar shirt at Marks and Spencer, £29.50
Lee denim shirt
There’s no denying a denim shirt has a Western feel. Embrace it and go for a Lee style in classic black with popper buttons. It’s also available in light blue in sizes XS-4XL.
Opening image: Getty
Images: courtesy of brands