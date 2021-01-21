Reliable wardrobe classics are getting a lot of airtime lately. With more time indoors, often trend-led pieces are put aside in favour of comfy fail-safe items that will work hard, with minimal effort.

Denim is moving back, slowly but surely, into everyday outfits. Fear not, it isn’t at the restricting skinny jean stage just yet (thankfully), it’s all about the humble denim shirt. A lot of us will already own one – in indigo, light-wash blue and black shades – but some of the styles popping up in the ‘new in’ sections have a twist. The Stylist fashion team has spotted everything from ruffle details and oversized collars to coloured denim and winter white.