13 denim shorts to buy now and wear all summer

Denim shorts are a summer wardrobe staple; here’s our edit of the new styles to know and the cool classics that’ll never date.
You don’t need a low-down on the history of denim shorts: you’ve seen the iconic pictures of Kate Moss, Alexa Chung and Sienna Miller all sporting the style at Glastonbury. You’ve watched Daisy Duke in The Dukes of Hazzard and Beyoncé at Coachella. And I’m sure, like us, you’re already invested in the style.
Denim shorts have been a staple in our summer wardrobe for years. Why are they so great? Well, they go with absolutely everything: Breton stripes for a chic weekend look or throw on your favourite heeled mules and you’re ready to go out-out in style. Not only are they fabulously versatile when it comes to styling, but they suit everyone and are the perfect summer companion to keep you cool, in every sense of the word.
There’s a diverse offering of styles for spring/summer 2022, but the general consensus is that our shorts have become a little more grown-up. But don’t worry – your ripped-edge short shorts aren’t destined for the charity shop just yet; oh no, you’ll have those forever. But there are a few new trending styles to introduce you to. Think less beach, more summer in the city.
First up, the high-waisted belted style is a great way to accentuate your waist for a more hourglass silhouette. Then, we have the longer-length styles that sit just above the knee. These are giving us real 90s nostalgia. Imagine Jennifer Aniston wearing them with a white T-shirt and classic flip-flops; they’ve been coined the Bermuda short. This style is a more elevated way to do denim shorts – best worn with a small heel to elongate the legs. And last but by no means least we’ve welcomed (with open arms) wide-leg short shorts. This loose-fit style is slightly less intimidating than the Daisy Dukes and will look great with an oversized white shirt and gold layered jewellery.
Check out our edit of the best denim shorts that are trending right now. From the old faithful cut-offs that you’ll love forever to the grown-up styles that won’t have you feeling underdressed in Tesco.
Levi's high-waisted denim shorts
These iconic shorts from Levi’s are a warm-weather staple. Made from non-stretch denim, they have all the features of a classic style that will never go out of fashion.
Raey Fold raw-hem denim shorts
Matchesfashion’s own brand, Raey, is known for its contemporary take on wardrobe essentials. Giving the classic denim short an elevated update via this cream paperbag pair. Wear yours with a ribbed tank top and chunky sandals.
H&M denim shorts
Simple yet effective, these clean-line shorts are a great all-rounder – fit for your summer hols and summer in the city. Win-win.
Whistles organic cotton denim shorts
If blue denim doesn’t float your boat, try out a pair of black denim shorts. Chic and pared-back, this pair from Whistles will look great paired with an oversized shirt and trainers.
Mango Paperbag denim shorts
Wider leg, and high on the waist, these belted denim shorts will look great styled in a relaxed way; add a slouchy shirt tucked in and your comfiest summer sandals.
& Other Stories patch pocket denim shorts
A tailored denim short brings an elevated feel to your summer look. For full-on French Riviera appeal, team yours with a striped Breton top and simple sandals.
Mango Denim bermuda shorts
These slim-cut Bermuda shorts are a narrow fit, so opt for an oversized blazer or shirt for a look that could work for a (casual) office.
Frame denim shorts
If you’re looking for an investment style, try denim brand Frame – these shorts rest slightly higher on the waist with a loose fit on the thigh.
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini denim shorts
These dark denim crop shorts make for a chic evening-wear look. Dress them up with your strappy heels and an organza top for an outfit that will have you ready to go out-out.
Simply Be denim A-line shorts
Keep it classic in these raw edge shorts from Simply Be. Wear with a white cotton tank top and an oversized cardigan as the evening chill sets in.
Agolde Dee denim shorts
LA-based brand Agolde popped up on our fashion radar with a bang. With its 90s laid-back luxe aesthetic, it’s become a firm favourite amongst fashion editors.
Cos pleated denim shorts
These wide-leg shorts from Cos have a more elevated feel. The pleat detailing on the front gives a more tailored touch – the perfect option if raw edge cut-offs aren’t for you.
Zara frayed denim shorts
If you’re all about the classic cut-offs, look no further than this blue style from Zara, an essential summer holiday buy.
