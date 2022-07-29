13 denim shorts to buy now and wear all summer

You don’t need a low-down on the history of denim shorts: you’ve seen the iconic pictures of Kate Moss, Alexa Chung and Sienna Miller all sporting the style at Glastonbury. You’ve watched Daisy Duke in The Dukes of Hazzard and Beyoncé at Coachella. And I’m sure, like us, you’re already invested in the style. Denim shorts have been a staple in our summer wardrobe for years. Why are they so great? Well, they go with absolutely everything: Breton stripes for a chic weekend look or throw on your favourite heeled mules and you’re ready to go out-out in style. Not only are they fabulously versatile when it comes to styling, but they suit everyone and are the perfect summer companion to keep you cool, in every sense of the word.

There’s a diverse offering of styles for spring/summer 2022, but the general consensus is that our shorts have become a little more grown-up. But don’t worry – your ripped-edge short shorts aren’t destined for the charity shop just yet; oh no, you’ll have those forever. But there are a few new trending styles to introduce you to. Think less beach, more summer in the city. First up, the high-waisted belted style is a great way to accentuate your waist for a more hourglass silhouette. Then, we have the longer-length styles that sit just above the knee. These are giving us real 90s nostalgia. Imagine Jennifer Aniston wearing them with a white T-shirt and classic flip-flops; they’ve been coined the Bermuda short. This style is a more elevated way to do denim shorts – best worn with a small heel to elongate the legs. And last but by no means least we’ve welcomed (with open arms) wide-leg short shorts. This loose-fit style is slightly less intimidating than the Daisy Dukes and will look great with an oversized white shirt and gold layered jewellery.

Check out our edit of the best denim shorts that are trending right now. From the old faithful cut-offs that you’ll love forever to the grown-up styles that won’t have you feeling underdressed in Tesco.

