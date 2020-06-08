Denim shorts are a summer wardrobe staple; here’s our edit of new styles to know and cool classics that’ll never date
You don’t need a low down on the history of the denim shorts, as I’m sure like us you are already invested in the style. They are, and have been a staple in our summer wardrobe for years. And why are they so great? Well they go with absolutely everything from your Breton stripes for a chic weekend look or throw on your favourite heeled mules and you’re ready to go out-out in style. Not only are they fabulously versatile when it comes to styling, but they suit everyone.
There’s a diverse offering of styles for SS20, but the general consensus is that our shorts have got a little more grown up, but don’t worry your ripped edge short shorts aren’t destined for the charity shop, oh no, you’ll have those forever. But there are a few new trending styles to introduce you too, less beachy, more summer in the city.
Welcome three new styles. First up, the high waisted belted style: a great way to accentuate your waist for a more hourglass silhouette. Then we have the longer length styles that sit just above the knee. These are giving us 90’s nostalgia. Imagine Jennifer Aniston wearing them with a white t-shirt and classic flip flops; they’ve been coined the Bermuda short. This style is a more elevated way to do denim shorts, wear this style is best with a small heel, to elongate the legs. And last but by no means least we’ve welcomed (with open arms) the wide leg short shorts. This loose fit style is slightly less intimidating than the Daisy Dukes and will look great with an oversized white shirt and gold layered jewels.
Check out our edit of nine of the best denim shorts that are trending right now. From your old faith full cut offs that you’ll love forever, to the grown up styles that won’t have you feeling under dressed in Tesco.
H&M
Simple yet effective, these clean line shorts are a great all-rounder style, fit for your summer hols and summer in the city. Win win.
Mango
Wider leg, and high on the waist these belted denim shorts will look great styled in a relaxed way; add a slouchy shirt tucked in and your comfiest summer sandals.
Arket
These slim cut Bermuda shorts are a narrow fit, so opt for an oversized blazer or shirt, for a look that could work for a (casual) office.
Frame
If you’re looking for an investment style try denim brand Frame – these distressed denim shorts are a flattering fit; slightly higher on the waist with a loose fit on the thigh.
Fe Noel
These dark denim crop shorts will make for a super chic evening-wear look. Dress them up with your strappy heels and an organza top for a look that will have you ready to go out-out….when the time comes!
Simply Be
Keep it classic in these raw edge shorts from Simply Be, wear with a white cotton tank top and an oversized cardigan as the evening chill sets in.
AGOLDE
LA based brand AGOLDE popped up on our fashion radar last year with a bang, with it’s 90’s laid back luxe aesthetic it’s become a firm favourite amongst fashion editors.
Topshop
These wide leg shorts from Topshop have a more elevated feel, the pleat detailing on the front gives a more tailored touch - the perfect option if raw edge cut offs aren’t for you.
Zara
If you’re all about those classic cut off’s look no further than these mid wash blue style from Zara, an essential summer holiday buy.
Images: Courtesy of brands