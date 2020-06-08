You don’t need a low down on the history of the denim shorts, as I’m sure like us you are already invested in the style. They are, and have been a staple in our summer wardrobe for years. And why are they so great? Well they go with absolutely everything from your Breton stripes for a chic weekend look or throw on your favourite heeled mules and you’re ready to go out-out in style. Not only are they fabulously versatile when it comes to styling, but they suit everyone.

There’s a diverse offering of styles for SS20, but the general consensus is that our shorts have got a little more grown up, but don’t worry your ripped edge short shorts aren’t destined for the charity shop, oh no, you’ll have those forever. But there are a few new trending styles to introduce you too, less beachy, more summer in the city.

Welcome three new styles. First up, the high waisted belted style: a great way to accentuate your waist for a more hourglass silhouette. Then we have the longer length styles that sit just above the knee. These are giving us 90’s nostalgia. Imagine Jennifer Aniston wearing them with a white t-shirt and classic flip flops; they’ve been coined the Bermuda short. This style is a more elevated way to do denim shorts, wear this style is best with a small heel, to elongate the legs. And last but by no means least we’ve welcomed (with open arms) the wide leg short shorts. This loose fit style is slightly less intimidating than the Daisy Dukes and will look great with an oversized white shirt and gold layered jewels.