All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From short and sweet to floor-sweeping lengths, it’s time to take your denim skirts to new heights (and lows) this year.
The denim directive for this year, as we readjust to wearing clothes that aren’t elasticated, looks a little different.
In fact, it’s time to rejoice for any and all who have built up an unhealthy relationship with wares of the cosy and comfy variety over the past couple of locked down years. For denim in its jeans form is being shunned in favour of its much easier to wear and decidedly chicer counterpart, the humble denim skirt.
Once a preserve of anybody who was anybody in the 00s, the denim skirt is being heralded as the only way to embrace denim this year. Particularly as a step back into real-life dressing without having to button and zip yourself in to the point of restriction.
The virtues of the humble denim skirt are threefold. Not only are these skirts the epitome of throw-on-and-go ease – much like their jean cousins, they can be worn with just about anything – but they’re also timeless, which you’ll appreciate if you still have yours from 20 years ago. Whether you wear yours to stay cool but stylish in the summer heat, or with knee-high stomper boots and a snuggly striped jumper for the cooler months, these denim mini, midi and maxi skirts are ready and raring to become the hardest-working members of your wardrobes.
Levi's slit front denim skirt
With a subtle slit detailing at the front of it, this skirt is perfect for pairing with your favourite crisp cotton shirt and a pair of trainers for a back-to-office look that sings.
Free People Driftwood denim maxi skirt
Imbued with a bohemian Woodstock-inspired feel, Free People’s floor-sweeping maxi simply needs a bikini and a pair of summer-ready sandals, et voila! A beach-ready get-up worthy of attention.
Rixo Maxine denim skirt
Rixo’s recently launched denim collection is brimming with dresses, skirts and jackets of the denim variety, all of which are crying to be incorporated in your arsenal.
Asos Design Curve 90s denim maxi skirt
Infused with a 90s touch, just add a ribbed tank top and an oversized shirt to this denim midi and watch how it does all of the work with none of the effort.
Ganni bleached denim skirt
Ganni’s A-line denim skirt is the perfect starting point for anybody looking to dip their toe into the trend. Pair with your favourite snuggly jumpers and chunky boots for a wintry take.
Mango slit denim skirt
There’s very little that high street stalwart Mango gets wrong when it comes to elevated everyday staples, and this dark blue denim skirt is a case in point.
Calvin Klein plus-size denim high-rise denim skirt
In a retro bleached colourway, Calvin Klein’s summer-ready denim mini is crying out to be snapped up just in time for when the sun decides to put its hat on.
Shop Calvin Klein plus-size denim high-rise denim skirt, £39
Whistles Harlow denim midi skirt
With a slightly oversized and androgynous fit, Whistles’ inky denim skirt is perfect for those looking for something that doesn’t sit too closely to the body.
Gap denim mini skirt
Simply add your favourite T-shirt and cropped tank and allow this sweet denim mini skirt to walk you through your summer style with ease.
Images: courtesy of brands.