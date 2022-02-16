In fact, it’s time to rejoice for any and all who have built up an unhealthy relationship with wares of the cosy and comfy variety over the past couple of locked down years. For denim in its jeans form is being shunned in favour of its much easier to wear and decidedly chicer counterpart, the humble denim skirt.

Once a preserve of anybody who was anybody in the 00s, the denim skirt is being heralded as the only way to embrace denim this year. Particularly as a step back into real-life dressing without having to button and zip yourself in to the point of restriction.

The virtues of the humble denim skirt are threefold. Not only are these skirts the epitome of throw-on-and-go ease – much like their jean cousins, they can be worn with just about anything – but they’re also timeless, which you’ll appreciate if you still have yours from 20 years ago. Whether you wear yours to stay cool but stylish in the summer heat, or with knee-high stomper boots and a snuggly striped jumper for the cooler months, these denim mini, midi and maxi skirts are ready and raring to become the hardest-working members of your wardrobes.