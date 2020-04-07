When it comes to fantasy fashion purchases, we’ll wager that an iconic designer handbag is at the top of many wishlists. One that will turn heads on the street, add elegance to even your most casual outfits, that will work with all the pieces already in your wardrobe and effortlessly take you from day to night.

Of course, if we’re splurging on an investment piece, it needs to be one that will stand the test of time and feel as covetable in ten years time as it does now.

From Givenchy to Mulberry, every fashion house has its own unique take on the timeless handbag. Usually these stand-out pieces can be found under the lights of our favourite boutiques but right now the exact same styles can be found, for less, in the online sales.

Whether you’re looking for an elegant tote that’s spacious enough to stash all of your everyday essentials or a sculptural bag from the cult label that fashion influencers have fallen in love with, some of fashion most-wanted styles are now available with serious discounts thanks to the mid-season sales.