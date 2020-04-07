Fashions most wanted handbags are in the online sales - these are the ones to buy
- Posted by
- Lara Faye
- Published
An iconic handbag is the investment piece that deserves a place in every wardrobe. Thanks to the online sales, these wear forever bags are yours to take home for less.
When it comes to fantasy fashion purchases, we’ll wager that an iconic designer handbag is at the top of many wishlists. One that will turn heads on the street, add elegance to even your most casual outfits, that will work with all the pieces already in your wardrobe and effortlessly take you from day to night.
Of course, if we’re splurging on an investment piece, it needs to be one that will stand the test of time and feel as covetable in ten years time as it does now.
From Givenchy to Mulberry, every fashion house has its own unique take on the timeless handbag. Usually these stand-out pieces can be found under the lights of our favourite boutiques but right now the exact same styles can be found, for less, in the online sales.
Whether you’re looking for an elegant tote that’s spacious enough to stash all of your everyday essentials or a sculptural bag from the cult label that fashion influencers have fallen in love with, some of fashion most-wanted styles are now available with serious discounts thanks to the mid-season sales.
Don’t know where to start? We’ve round up the best designer bags available in the online sales to invest in now and love for years to come.
GivenchyGivenchy’s elegant Antigona handbag is one of the most covetable styles in the world and for good reason. The timeless top handle style and structured silhouette look elegant with every outfit. Crafted in Italy from papaya-red leather, this vibrant version of the classic design will elevate even your most understated daytime looks, and will look just as sensational for evening too.
Shop Givenchy mini Antigona tote bag at Far Fetch, was £1,250 now £875
MulberryWhen it comes to iconic handbags, there are few more covetable than Mulberry. From the Alexa satchel (named after the model and style icon) to the timeless Bayswater tote bag, the British heritage brand has blessed us with the classic styles that feel eternally chic. If you’ve been coveting a wear-forever Mulberry tote, invest in the capacious Bayswater tote bag while it’s on offer. Roomy enough to stash all of your everyday essentials, this neutral toned style is sure to become the hardest working bag in your wardrobe.
Shop Mulberry Bayswater Small Classic Grain Leather Tote Bag at John Lewis, was £695 now £451
JW AndersonWho says an investment bag has to be black? JW Anderson’s leather shoulder bag bucks the trend for neutrals in a vibrant splash of purple, offset with luxe silver hardware. A masterclass in understated elegance, this streamlined style will turn heads when worn with a timeless tan trench or a classic camel coat.
Shop JW Anderson disc leather shoulder bag at My Theresa, was £975 now £682
Aspinal of LondonStriking the perfect balance between laidback cool and polished chic, a classic camera bag is one that never goes out of style. This sunshine yellow design will uplift blue denim and white shirts, and will pair to perfection with colourful printed midi dresses for a playful look that feels effortlessly chic.
Shop Aspinal of London camera cross body bag at Selfridges, was £295 now £250
Cult Gaia
If you’ve refreshed Instagram anytime in the last three years, you’ll already be familiar with Cult Gaia’s covetable bamboo bags. Their iconic beaded crossbody is the ultimate wear-forever summer bag that you can style with everything from laidback beach-ready looks to elegant evening ensembles. Invest in this sell-out out handbag today and it will be your summer wardrobe hero for years to come.
WandlerWhen it comes to handbags, at Stylist we’re on a lifelong mission to find the perfect wear-everywhere day bag. And we think we’ve finally found the one. Spacious enough to stash all of our everyday essentials with a sculptural silhouette and corduroy texture that will add interest to every outfit, this crossbody bag from Wandler feels like the perfect contemporary yet classic design.
Shop Wandler Al corduroy cross-body bag at Matches Fashion, was £780 now £312
Marni
Marni’s colourful designs are destined to spark joy in every wardrobe, and this covetable pink style is no exception. Though the bold colour palette feels playful, the structured top handle silhouette is completely classic. A true wardrobe hero this stand-out style will make a statement with suiting on the 9-to-5, as well as with laidback off-duty looks.
Shop Marni Law colour-block shoulder bag at The Outnet, was £1,215 now £668
By Far
By Far’s cult handbags have been spotted on the arms of fashion editors and tastemakers world over. Their contemporary take on vintage-inspired designs feels as fresh as it does timeless. This caramel croc-effect design is the perfect piece to style with oversized blazers and straight leg jeans for instant street style cool.
Shop By Far Erin tan croc embossed leather bag, was £500 now £250
GanniThe beauty of a sculptural tote bag is that it immediately adds interest to every outfit. When you’re rushing out the door, simply add this micro tote style to elevate your look from ordinary to exceptional. Crafted in Italy, this directional design feels as luxurious as it does effortlessly cool
Images: courtesy of brands.