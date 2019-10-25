These are the best under £400 designer handbags worth investing in

Luxury bags don’t have to be £££, some of the chicest new styles are surprisingly affordable. 

If you own a designer bag, you’ll understand choosing which one to buy is something that needs some time. Of course there’s always the iconic Chanel 2.55 style that’ll never date or the Mulberry Bayswater tote we all remember as the bag du jour during the 2000s. Now, there’s a new wave of designers that are gaining the attention of fashion editors. While they still require thought when it comes to which style to go for, you won’t have to save for a million years to get one.

The rise of the more affordable mid-range designer brands are making luxury accessible for more of us, and it’s something to take note of.

Putting four-figure price tags we associate with designer bags aside, labels from all over the world are creating bags we’ll want to wear now, and look after for a lifetime. From LA-born brand, Staud’s croc-effect £255 bag that’s giving us 90s throwback vibes, to Elleme’s Parisian chic bag that’s been spotted on the arm of the most stylish women around during fashion month. London’s most-loved vintage style label, Rixo, known for creating cult dresses have also now ventured into accessories with bags that are destined for the dance floor come party season.

Whatever your style or your budget, these are the best under £400 designer handbags to invest in, pronto. 

Under £400 designer bags

  • DeMellier

    Demellier bag
    Best designer bags: DeMellier

    Handcrafted in the south of Spain by locals artisans, the DeMellier bags are made to be high quality but also accessible.

    With a percentage of each purchase going to charity to fund vaccines for children, they make for the perfect guilt-free purchase. 

    The Vancouver olive smooth bag, £340, DeMellier demellierlondon.com

    BUY DEMELLIER BAG

  • Little Liffner

    Little Liffner bag
    Best designer bags: Little Liffner

    Scandinavian accessories label, Little Liffner is known for sleek, wearable bag styles. With a focus on directional shapes, this twisted tote bag is the mini bag with a difference. 

    Twisted mini croc-effect leather tote, £255, Little Liffner at net-a-porter.com

    BUY LITTLE LIFFNER BAG

  • Lili Radu

    Lili Radu bag
    Best designer bags: Lili Radu

    Berlin-based brand Lili Radu is known for dreamy leather bags. Cool colourways and wear-forever designs makes them a go-to.

    They also have notebooks and wallets, FYI. 

    Ellipse mini bag, £305, Lili Radu liliradu.com

    BUY LILI RADU BAG

  • Staud

    Staud bag
    Best designer bags: Staud

    Reaching cult status, Staud is the LA brand on every cool-girl’s radar. From printed dresses to standout coats and must-have bags – their pieces are guaranteed to gain attention. 

    Rey croc-effect leather shoulder bag, £255, Staud at modaoperandi.com

    BUY STAUD BAG

  • Elleme

    Elleme snake bag
    Best designer bags: Elleme

    The Paris-based bags are ones you may have spotted on your Instagram feed. For day or night, you’ll wear this effortless style year after year. 

    They also come in an array of different colours and prints. 

    Madeleine snake bag, £330, Elleme at monnierfreres.com

    BUY ELLEME BAG

  • Wandler

    Wandler bag
    Best designer bags: Wandler

    Netherlands-born brand Wandler may only be a couple of years old – launching in 2017 – yet it’s already a household name among fashion insiders. 

    Releasing four collections a year, each bag is handmade in Italy and will update your wardrobe no matter the season. Opt for the belt bag for a 2019 spin. 

    Anna buckle canvas belt bag, £390, Wandler at mytheresa.com

    BUY WANDLER BAG

  • Rixo

    Rixo Dora bag
    Best designer bags: Rixo

    Every London woman loves a Rixo dress. The standout frocks have made quite an impact over the last few years. Now, the Brit brand have also now ventured into accessories.

    This affordable top-handle bag looks like it could be a one-off vintage store find. 

    Dora blue bag, £310, Rixo rixo.co.uk

    BUY RIXO BAG

  • Loeffler Randall

    Loeffler Randall bag
    Best designer bags: Loeffler Randall

    Shoes, bags and hair accessories make up the ‘it’ brand’s DNA. Loeffler (pronounced Leff-ler) Randall is the US label that creates items with a talking point.

    Animal prints are key this season – opt for standout zebra and it’ll liven up any outfit going forward. 

    Aurora zebra-print cotton-blend moire tote, £255, Loeffler Randall at net-a-porter.com

    BUY LOEFFLER RANDALL BAG

  • Strathberry

    Strathberry bag
    Best designer bag: Strathberry

    The Edinburgh-based bag brand are known for its staple bags with instantly recognisable bar detail. Trust us, you’ll want to switch out your usual everyday bag for this one. 

    Nano tote bag, £355, Strathberry at selfridges.com

    BUY STRATHBERRY BAG

  • Danse Lente

    Danse Lenta bag
    Best designer bags: Danse Lente

    Based in London, the bag brand has become a favourite during fashion month. So much so, you may already recognise the key bucket shape.

    Opt for fresh colour clashes for an accessory that’ll always gain attention for all the right reasons. 

    Mini Johnny leather bucket bag, £325, Danse Lente at mytheresa.com

    BUY DANSE LENTE BAG

