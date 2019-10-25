Luxury bags don’t have to be £££, some of the chicest new styles are surprisingly affordable.
If you own a designer bag, you’ll understand choosing which one to buy is something that needs some time. Of course there’s always the iconic Chanel 2.55 style that’ll never date or the Mulberry Bayswater tote we all remember as the bag du jour during the 2000s. Now, there’s a new wave of designers that are gaining the attention of fashion editors. While they still require thought when it comes to which style to go for, you won’t have to save for a million years to get one.
The rise of the more affordable mid-range designer brands are making luxury accessible for more of us, and it’s something to take note of.
Putting four-figure price tags we associate with designer bags aside, labels from all over the world are creating bags we’ll want to wear now, and look after for a lifetime. From LA-born brand, Staud’s croc-effect £255 bag that’s giving us 90s throwback vibes, to Elleme’s Parisian chic bag that’s been spotted on the arm of the most stylish women around during fashion month. London’s most-loved vintage style label, Rixo, known for creating cult dresses have also now ventured into accessories with bags that are destined for the dance floor come party season.
Whatever your style or your budget, these are the best under £400 designer handbags to invest in, pronto.
Under £400 designer bags
DeMellier
Handcrafted in the south of Spain by locals artisans, the DeMellier bags are made to be high quality but also accessible.
With a percentage of each purchase going to charity to fund vaccines for children, they make for the perfect guilt-free purchase.
The Vancouver olive smooth bag, £340, DeMellier demellierlondon.com
Little Liffner
Scandinavian accessories label, Little Liffner is known for sleek, wearable bag styles. With a focus on directional shapes, this twisted tote bag is the mini bag with a difference.
Twisted mini croc-effect leather tote, £255, Little Liffner at net-a-porter.com
Lili Radu
Berlin-based brand Lili Radu is known for dreamy leather bags. Cool colourways and wear-forever designs makes them a go-to.
They also have notebooks and wallets, FYI.
Ellipse mini bag, £305, Lili Radu liliradu.com
Staud
Reaching cult status, Staud is the LA brand on every cool-girl’s radar. From printed dresses to standout coats and must-have bags – their pieces are guaranteed to gain attention.
Rey croc-effect leather shoulder bag, £255, Staud at modaoperandi.com
Elleme
The Paris-based bags are ones you may have spotted on your Instagram feed. For day or night, you’ll wear this effortless style year after year.
They also come in an array of different colours and prints.
Madeleine snake bag, £330, Elleme at monnierfreres.com
Wandler
Netherlands-born brand Wandler may only be a couple of years old – launching in 2017 – yet it’s already a household name among fashion insiders.
Releasing four collections a year, each bag is handmade in Italy and will update your wardrobe no matter the season. Opt for the belt bag for a 2019 spin.
Anna buckle canvas belt bag, £390, Wandler at mytheresa.com
Rixo
Every London woman loves a Rixo dress. The standout frocks have made quite an impact over the last few years. Now, the Brit brand have also now ventured into accessories.
This affordable top-handle bag looks like it could be a one-off vintage store find.
Dora blue bag, £310, Rixo rixo.co.uk
Loeffler Randall
Shoes, bags and hair accessories make up the ‘it’ brand’s DNA. Loeffler (pronounced Leff-ler) Randall is the US label that creates items with a talking point.
Animal prints are key this season – opt for standout zebra and it’ll liven up any outfit going forward.
Aurora zebra-print cotton-blend moire tote, £255, Loeffler Randall at net-a-porter.com
Strathberry
The Edinburgh-based bag brand are known for its staple bags with instantly recognisable bar detail. Trust us, you’ll want to switch out your usual everyday bag for this one.
Nano tote bag, £355, Strathberry at selfridges.com
Danse Lente
Based in London, the bag brand has become a favourite during fashion month. So much so, you may already recognise the key bucket shape.
Opt for fresh colour clashes for an accessory that’ll always gain attention for all the right reasons.
Mini Johnny leather bucket bag, £325, Danse Lente at mytheresa.com
Opening image: Getty
All other images: Courtesy of brands
Recommended by Harriet Davey
