If you own a designer bag, you’ll understand choosing which one to buy is something that needs some time. Of course there’s always the iconic Chanel 2.55 style that’ll never date or the Mulberry Bayswater tote we all remember as the bag du jour during the 2000s. Now, there’s a new wave of designers that are gaining the attention of fashion editors. While they still require thought when it comes to which style to go for, you won’t have to save for a million years to get one.

The rise of the more affordable mid-range designer brands are making luxury accessible for more of us, and it’s something to take note of.

Putting four-figure price tags we associate with designer bags aside, labels from all over the world are creating bags we’ll want to wear now, and look after for a lifetime. From LA-born brand, Staud’s croc-effect £255 bag that’s giving us 90s throwback vibes, to Elleme’s Parisian chic bag that’s been spotted on the arm of the most stylish women around during fashion month. London’s most-loved vintage style label, Rixo, known for creating cult dresses have also now ventured into accessories with bags that are destined for the dance floor come party season.