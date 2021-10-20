It’s official: these are the hottest fashion brands in the world right now
From Balenciaga to Dior, Lyst has released its comprehensive list of the brands and pieces we haven’t been able to get enough of this year.
From the long-awaited return of the Met Gala to the Emmys, this year has hardly been short on fashion exposition.
But the sea of glittering gowns and sartorial statements isn’t just for our mere enjoyment; for brands, an endorsement by a star of the moment can catapult them into the stratosphere of desire, which in turn cements their place in the industry.
And with in-person red carpets back on and the stars and their perennially hard-working stylists out in force once more, it’s of little surprise who the official hottest brands of the year are, according to the latest report from fashion platform Lyst.
Indeed, Lyst, which analyses the behaviour of more than 150 million online shoppers to track consumer demand, has revealed that Balenciaga is officially the hottest brand of the year, which will come as no surprise given the clutch of undeniable ‘moments’ the brand has engaged in this year. From dressing Rihanna and Kim Kardashian-West at the Met Gala (which caused a 550% spike in searches for the brand in the 24 hours following the event) to returning to haute couture after 53 years and creating a special Balenciaga-filled episode of The Simpsons for its spring/summer 2022 show, the Spanish brand’s popularity shows no signs of waning.
In a close second to Balenciaga came Harry Styles-approved Gucci, which reported an 86% increase in revenue this year, with Dior following hot on the Italian house’s tails.
It’s perhaps timely that Dior made it into the top three following yesterday’s news that US Open star Emma Raducanu has been snapped up as the brand’s latest fashion and beauty ambassador.
Raducanu also proved the influence and clout that she wields: following her win at the US Open this summer, Lyst noted that searches for the Nike trainers the teenager wore for her matches peaked by 86%.
Other brands included in the report included Prada (which reported a 66% increase in its revenues this year), Nike and Bottega Veneta, which recently announced that it will hold its spring/summer 2022 show in Detroit.
Images: Getty.