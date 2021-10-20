From the long-awaited return of the Met Gala to the Emmys, this year has hardly been short on fashion exposition.

But the sea of glittering gowns and sartorial statements isn’t just for our mere enjoyment; for brands, an endorsement by a star of the moment can catapult them into the stratosphere of desire, which in turn cements their place in the industry.

And with in-person red carpets back on and the stars and their perennially hard-working stylists out in force once more, it’s of little surprise who the official hottest brands of the year are, according to the latest report from fashion platform Lyst.