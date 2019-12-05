There’s a new ‘it’ bag in town and celebrities are already going wild for it

Alexander McQueen’s latest addition to its bag family has already reached iconic status.
The ‘it’ bag has seen many shapes and forms over the years, from the brightly coloured Hermès Birkin bag to a classic quilted Chanel 2.55, Mulberry’s iconic Bayswater to Chloe’s hardware hero – the Paddington.
And naturally everything that falls in between too; remember Anya Hindmarch’s ‘I’m not a plastic bag’ creation and most recently Jacquemus’ teeny tiny Instagram sensation? Whilst an ‘it’ bag can garner fame for its conversation-starting appeal (see Jacquemus bag), the designs that are really worth investing in are the ones that will stand the test of time.
The lure is simple: a classic piece from a luxury brand that you can wear with everything in your wardrobe from now until forever. Who wouldn’t want a piece of that?
Most of the conversations surrounding accessories this year have been focused on one brand in particular: Bottega Veneta, whose now infamous The Pouch bag has saturated the street style set this year. Its buttery soft leather was converted by creative director Daniel Lee into a dumpling-like croissant-shaped bag that is carried under the arm… with the adoration you would bestow upon your first born.
However, like a lot of pieces which win on the sartorial scale, the practicalities of the bag are limited. Which is why there is now a new ‘it’ bag in town from Alexander McQueen: The Story.This smooth leather bag has gold detailing and can be worn both across the body and as a clutch bag through the gold bar at the front of the bag and also via the top handle (isn’t it a treat when both style and substance come through?)
Thanks to its universal appeal, easy aesthetic and ability work with both your daytime and evening wardrobes, The Story – which comes in black, olive, hot pink and red – is already being snapped up by celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Naomi Campbell and Kaia Gerber.
Thinking about an investment? Here’s our edit of five ‘it’ bags worthy of such a status.
Alexander McQueen 'The Story' bag
Multi-faceted just like you, McQueen’s ‘The Story’ bag is as iconic as the house that created it.
Black leather bag, £1,650, Alexander McQueen
Loewe 'Puzzle' bag
Demonstrating Loewe’s incredible craftsmanship, the ‘Puzzle’ bag is as much a work of art as it is ‘it’ bag.
Tan leather bag, £1,850, Loewe
Saint Laurent quilted bag
For city nights and city days, make it a classic Saint Laurent.
Quilted cross-body bag, £890, Saint Laurent
Gucci '1955 Horsebit' shoulder bag
Taking on Gucci’s infamous ‘horsebit’ this shoulder bag is guaranteed to stand the test of time.
Tan leather shoulder bag, £1,750, Gucci
Mulberry 'Iris' bag
Roomy enough for all the essentials (and a few more), Mulberry’s ‘Iris’ bag is fast becoming a fashion favourite.
Leather bag, £995, Mulberry
Images: courtesy of brands / Getty