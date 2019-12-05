There’s a new ‘it’ bag in town and celebrities are already going wild for it

Posted by for Fashion

Alexander McQueen’s latest addition to its bag family has already reached iconic status. 

The ‘it’ bag has seen many shapes and forms over the years, from the brightly coloured Hermès Birkin bag to a classic quilted Chanel 2.55, Mulberry’s iconic Bayswater to Chloe’s hardware hero – the Paddington.

And naturally everything that falls in between too; remember Anya Hindmarch’s ‘I’m not a plastic bag’ creation and most recently Jacquemus’ teeny tiny Instagram sensation? Whilst an ‘it’ bag can garner fame for its conversation-starting appeal (see Jacquemus bag), the designs that are really worth investing in are the ones that will stand the test of time.

The lure is simple: a classic piece from a luxury brand that you can wear with everything in your wardrobe from now until forever. Who wouldn’t want a piece of that? 

You may also like

The perfect sequin skirt does exist and it’s yours for £34.99

Most of the conversations surrounding accessories this year have been focused on one brand in particular: Bottega Veneta, whose now infamous The Pouch bag has saturated the street style set this year. Its buttery soft leather was converted by creative director Daniel Lee into a dumpling-like croissant-shaped bag that is carried under the arm… with the adoration you would bestow upon your first born.

However, like a lot of pieces which win on the sartorial scale, the practicalities of the bag are limited. Which is why there is now a new ‘it’ bag in town from Alexander McQueen: The Story.This smooth leather bag has gold detailing and can be worn both across the body and as a clutch bag through the gold bar at the front of the bag and also via the top handle (isn’t it a treat when both style and substance come through?)

Alexander McQueen's 'The Story' bag
Alexander McQueen's 'The Story' bag

You may also like

Christmas Gift Guide: The most beautiful designer gifts under £500

Thanks to its universal appeal, easy aesthetic and ability work with both your daytime and evening wardrobes, The Story – which comes in black, olive, hot pink and red – is already being snapped up by celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Naomi Campbell and Kaia Gerber.

Selena Gomez carries The Story bag
Selena Gomez carries The Story bag
Naomi Campbell carries The Story bag
Naomi Campbell carries The Story bag
Kaia Gerber carries The Story bag
Kaia Gerber carries The Story bag

Thinking about an investment? Here’s our edit of five ‘it’ bags worthy of such a status. 

  • Alexander McQueen 'The Story' bag

    Alexander McQueen 'The Story' bag

    Multi-faceted just like you, McQueen’s ‘The Story’ bag is as iconic as the house that created it. 

    Black leather bag, £1,650, Alexander McQueen 

    Buy Alexander McQueen Bag Here
  • Loewe 'Puzzle' bag

    Loewe 'Puzzle' bag

    Demonstrating Loewe’s incredible craftsmanship, the ‘Puzzle’ bag is as much a work of art as it is ‘it’ bag. 

    Tan leather bag, £1,850, Loewe 

    Buy Loewe Bag Here
  • Saint Laurent quilted bag

    Saint Laurent quilted bag

    For city nights and city days, make it a classic Saint Laurent. 

    Quilted cross-body bag, £890, Saint Laurent 

    Buy Saint Laurent Bag Here
  • Gucci '1955 Horsebit' shoulder bag

    Gucci '1955 Horsebit' shoulder bag

    Taking on Gucci’s infamous ‘horsebit’ this shoulder bag is guaranteed to stand the test of time. 

    Tan leather shoulder bag, £1,750, Gucci

    Buy Gucci Bag Here
  • Mulberry 'Iris' bag

    Mulberry 'Iris' bag

    Roomy enough for all the essentials (and a few more), Mulberry’s ‘Iris’ bag is fast becoming a fashion favourite. 

    Leather bag, £995, Mulberry

    Buy Mulberry Bag Here

Want a weekly edit of key pieces and brilliant brands? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Fashion email

Images: courtesy of brands / Getty 

Topics

Share this article