11 classic sunglasses that will never go out of style
- Posted by
- Billie Bhatia
- Published
The most stylish accessory anyone can possess is the perfect pair of classic sunglasses, so we have rounded up the best ones to see you through this summer and beyond.
The power of accessories should never be underestimated. Layers of gold necklaces will always bring an element of glamour to any look, a colourful bag will add a splash of colour even the plainest of looks, and a simple beaded hair clip has the ability to raise any outfit. When we think of accessories we are often turned towards new It bags or the latest must-have trainers, however, a simple pair of sunglasses remains the most effective weapon in our arsenal of accessories to change up your look.
The understated accessory holds tremendous transformative muscle – it can take your loungewear from simple to sophisticated in a quick snap and it can elevate your simple jeans a T-shirt from pared-back to effortlessly cool. Their universal appeal (and protective qualities) have meant that sunglasses have remained a style staple.
Naturally, like all stylish things, sunglasses have seen their fair share of fad trends and we can’t help but just dip our toes in. Who can forget the tiny sunglass trend of 2018 that saw us all looking like extras for The Matrix? Or rewind a couple more years to the supersized sunglass trend that was inspired by Rachel Zoe’s army of Zoebots (think Mischa Barton, Nicole Ritchie, Paris Hilton etc).
Alongside the more experimental shapes there has always been the classics to temper those stylised versions; sophisticated cat eyes, retro aviators and universally flattering wayfarers with the timelessness of these styles making them worth the investment.
Shop our curated edit of the best classics now.
Celine
Celine’s square tortoiseshell sunglasses have become a cult classic with everyone from Kim Kardashian to Meghan Markle counting themselves as fans. Large but not too large and glamorous without being over the top, we can see why these sunglasses are so popular.
Chanel
As classic as their 2.55 quilted handbag (but at a fraction of the price), Chanel’s retro-looking sunglasses add an element of old-school Hollywood glamour to any look. For maximum effect, wear yours with a bardot dress and a straw hat.
Shop oval sunglasses, £310, Chanel
Ray-Ban
It doesn’t get more iconic than the classic Ray-Ban wayfarer sunglasses. From James Dean to Kate Middleton, their universal appeal make these an accessories must.
Gucci
Since Alessandro Michele’s reign as creative director at Gucci, we have seen some of the boldest and brightest sunglasses to date. However, this style with a subtle hint of 70s makes for a modern classic.
Marni
Not an obvious classic, Marni’s quirky cat eye glasses are way more wearable than you might think. We’ll be wearing ours with oversized sweatshirts and jeans for an effortlessly cool look.
Mulberry
Coming in a little bit smaller than a wayfarer, but with considerably more cat eye, Mulberry’s sunglasses hit that sweet ‘midi’ spot that you are about to see erupt. A total summer staple.
Oliver Peoples
Known for their incredibly crafted opticals and sunglasses, Oliver Peoples has long been the go-to brand for those in the know. If it’s a feminine shape with a bit of an edge that you’re leaning towards, look no further.
Persol
With the same kind of classic appeal as Ray-Ban, Persol constantly delivers timeless staples like these ideal round tortoiseshell sunnies.
Saint Laurent
Leave it to Saint Laurent to bring an element of rock and roll to your accessories wardrobe. All you need now is a crisp white T-shirt and a leather jacket.
Taylor Morris
Relatively new to the sunglasses scene, British brand Taylor Morris has made a name for itself by delivering substance and style in equal measure. Wear yours with an easy slip dress and stomper boots.
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham knows a thing or two about sunglasses, which is why her signature oversized shape has become such a classic. Let these tinted aviators bring a retro style to your summer look.
Images: Getty / courtesy of brands