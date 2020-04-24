Naturally, like all stylish things, sunglasses have seen their fair share of fad trends and we can’t help but just dip our toes in. Who can forget the tiny sunglass trend of 2018 that saw us all looking like extras for The Matrix? Or rewind a couple more years to the supersized sunglass trend that was inspired by Rachel Zoe’s army of Zoebots (think Mischa Barton, Nicole Ritchie, Paris Hilton etc).

Alongside the more experimental shapes there has always been the classics to temper those stylised versions; sophisticated cat eyes, retro aviators and universally flattering wayfarers with the timelessness of these styles making them worth the investment.

Shop our curated edit of the best classics now.