They’re big, bold and vying for your attention: fashion can’t get enough of these dome rings, and this is why.
The world of jewellery appears to be throwing its arms around big, bold and unapologetically boisterous trends as of late.
If it’s not its embrace of bright beaded bling, it’s its love-in with XXL gold hoops, and, if the fingers of the fashion set are anything to go by, the more-is-more approach to loading up on jewellery shows no sign of waning anytime soon.
While you may be accustomed to a more demure take on rings, specifically, the case is being made for XXL dome rings, which look set to be the only plus one you need for the upcoming party season.
An entire raft of new-gen brands, including Daphine, Mejuri and Monica Vinader have put their spin on the ring, with the main takeaway being that the bigger, the better. These are rings that need to be worn on their own hand, without the distraction of other, smaller numbers, which will allow them to do all of the talking for you.
For those willing to embrace all of the bling in their dome ring, look to Daphine and Missoma’s newly launched dome ring collection, which are kissed with a smattering of pave diamonds. For those who’d prefer a relatively more understated take on the trend, Mejuri has a wealth of dinkier domes. Whichever you opt for, get ready to meet your style statement match.
Missoma dome pave ring
Missoma’s newly launched dome collection is as good as you’d expect from one of the purveyors of cool-girl bling.
Monica Vinader Deia dome ring
For a dome ring with a twist, look to Monica Vinader’s Deia ring which, thanks to its funky texture, provides a fresh take on the trend.
Jacquie Aiche emerald & 14kt gold dome ring
For those looking for a statement life-long companion in the form of a dome ring, this gold and emerald number is the perfect go-to.
Shop Jacquie Aiche emerald & 14kt gold dome ring at Matches Fashion, £6,490
Daphine Gisele ring
Daphine’s rings are a favourite among the fashion set and, when they look this good, is it really any wonder?
Asos Design 14kt gold plated ring
If you’re straddling the fence of the trend and aren’t quite sure whether you’re ready to commit yet, Asos’ dainty dome will be the perfect place to start your bling experiment.
Mejuri Dôme ring
Thought the perfect everyday dome ring didn’t exist? Think again, thanks to Mejuri’s rings which have all the oomph of a statement ring without the knuckleduster-effect.
Daphine Christy ring
More is more, and Daphine’s pave-encrusted Christy ring is proof. Pile it on with as much gold bling as you can stomach for a maximalist’s take on the trend.
Astrid & Miyu pearl dome ring
Get set to be the girl with the pearl dome ring with Astrid & Miyu’s sweet take on the trend, which is perfect for everyday life.
Ana Luisa Noa dome ring
If you can’t bear the thought of parting ways with your go-to bling, then simply add Ana Luisa’s Noa dome ring to your go-to collection for a bit of oomph.
Images: courtesy of brands.