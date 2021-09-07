The world of jewellery appears to be throwing its arms around big, bold and unapologetically boisterous trends as of late.

If it’s not its embrace of bright beaded bling, it’s its love-in with XXL gold hoops, and, if the fingers of the fashion set are anything to go by, the more-is-more approach to loading up on jewellery shows no sign of waning anytime soon.

While you may be accustomed to a more demure take on rings, specifically, the case is being made for XXL dome rings, which look set to be the only plus one you need for the upcoming party season.