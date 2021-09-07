Dome rings are taking the world of fashion by storm

This is why dome rings are gracing the fingers of fashion’s favourites

They’re big, bold and vying for your attention: fashion can’t get enough of these dome rings, and this is why.

The world of jewellery appears to be throwing its arms around big, bold and unapologetically boisterous trends as of late.

If it’s not its embrace of bright beaded bling, it’s its love-in with XXL gold hoops, and, if the fingers of the fashion set are anything to go by, the more-is-more approach to loading up on jewellery shows no sign of waning anytime soon.

While you may be accustomed to a more demure take on rings, specifically, the case is being made for XXL dome rings, which look set to be the only plus one you need for the upcoming party season.

An entire raft of new-gen brands, including Daphine, Mejuri and Monica Vinader have put their spin on the ring, with the main takeaway being that the bigger, the better. These are rings that need to be worn on their own hand, without the distraction of other, smaller numbers, which will allow them to do all of the talking for you.  

For those willing to embrace all of the bling in their dome ring, look to Daphine and Missoma’s newly launched dome ring collection, which are kissed with a smattering of pave diamonds. For those who’d prefer a relatively more understated take on the trend, Mejuri has a wealth of dinkier domes. Whichever you opt for, get ready to meet your style statement match. 

  • Missoma dome pave ring

    Missoma dome pave ring
    Missoma dome pave ring

    Missoma’s newly launched dome collection is as good as you’d expect from one of  the purveyors of cool-girl bling. 

    Shop Missoma dome pave ring, £89

    BUY NOW

  • Monica Vinader Deia dome ring

    Monica Vinader Deia dome ring
    Monica Vinader Deia dome ring

    For a dome ring with a twist, look to Monica Vinader’s Deia ring which, thanks to its funky texture, provides a fresh take on the trend. 

    Shop Monica Vinader Deia dome ring, £100

    BUY NOW

  • Astrid & Miyu pearl dome ring

    Astrid & Miyu pearl dome ring
    Astrid & Miyu pearl dome ring

    Get set to be the girl with the pearl dome ring with Astrid & Miyu’s sweet take on the trend, which is perfect for everyday life. 

    Shop Astrid & Miyu pearl dome ring, £65

    BUY NOW

  • Ana Luisa Noa dome ring

    Ana Luisa Noa dome ring
    Ana Luisa Noa dome ring

    If you can’t bear the thought of parting ways with your go-to bling, then simply add Ana Luisa’s Noa dome ring to your go-to collection for a bit of oomph.

    Shop Ana Luisa Noa dome ring, £46

    BUY NOW

