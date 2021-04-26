And just like that we bid adieu to swaddling sweats and beckoned in a return to glamour courtesy of the 93rd Academy Awards’ red carpet.

Held at LA’s Union Station last night, a change from its usual location of the Dolby Theatre, the high fashion affair attracted all manner of stars to pull out the sartorial stops.

But there was one trend that the quartet of best dressed stars all embraced: midriff flashing, a red carpet upgrade from the high street’s current frisson with midriff flossing. Euphoria star Zendaya, Andra Day and Carey Mulligan were among the many who chose to embrace the trend with their dreamy cut-out dresses.