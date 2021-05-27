By now, the virtues of an easy peasy, throw-on-and-go dress have been extolled at large. For when the sun decides to put her back on – and keep it there for at least a little while, fingers crossed – there’s nothing our wardrobes appreciate more than the simplicity of an outfit that’s as easy as 1,2,3.

The best place on the high street for dresses? Why Asos, of course. Luckily for us frock aficionados, the juggernaut has just dropped the first of its summer-ready collections and it’s brimming with all manner of minis, midis and maxis.