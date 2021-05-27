Minis! Midis! Maxis! Asos has all of your possible summer dress needs covered with its newest drop – these are our favourites.
By now, the virtues of an easy peasy, throw-on-and-go dress have been extolled at large. For when the sun decides to put her back on – and keep it there for at least a little while, fingers crossed – there’s nothing our wardrobes appreciate more than the simplicity of an outfit that’s as easy as 1,2,3.
The best place on the high street for dresses? Why Asos, of course. Luckily for us frock aficionados, the juggernaut has just dropped the first of its summer-ready collections and it’s brimming with all manner of minis, midis and maxis.
Whether you veer more towards a floral frock or a shirred sundress, these are the best new-in dresses at Asos to add to your basket before they inevitably sell out. We’ll race you.
Asos Design Curve midi dress with square neck
In case you didn’t already know, apple green is big, big news for summer, and this square-neck cami dress is a wonderful way of embracing the trend. Pair with chunky trainers and gold hoops for serious style points.
Asos Design square neck ruffle smock midi sundress in mono gingham
We love a spot of gingham for summer, and this smocked easy breezy number is a perfect example of why. Wear with high-top trainers and sunnies for a perfect sun-kissed look.
Shop Asos Design square neck ruffle smock midi sundress in mono gingham, £28
Collusion Plus oversized twill mini shirt dress in yellow
Oversized cotton poplin shirts are big this summer, but for those who’d prefer to wear theirs as a dress, this banana yellow shirt is a perfect way to embrace the trend.
Shop Collusion Plus oversized twill mini shirt dress in yellow, £25
Bershka knitted halterneck dress in orange
In case the return of the halterneck top isn’t quite right for you, opt instead for the same neckline in the form of a knitted dress. We’re loving this muted orange offering.
Stradivarius milkmaid poplin dress with puff sleeves in green ginghamMilkmaid dresses are back with a vengeance for summer. For those willing to inject a dose of lime green into their wardrobes, look to this Stradivarius number, which comes complete with puff sleeves.
Shop Stradivarius milkmaid poplin dress with puff sleeves in green gingham, £25.99
Abercrombie & Fitch midi slip dress in yellow floral
In a pretty ditsy floral midi print, this Abercrombie & Fitch midi dress is perfect for desk-to-dusk dressing.
Shop Abercrombie & Fitch midi slip dress in yellow floral, £65
Asos Design Curve cami mini dress with raw edges in blue gingham
Throw-on-and-go epitomised; this baby blue-toned mini dress is seriously sun-ready and raring to go.
Shop Asos Design Curve cami mini dress with raw edges in blue gingham, £28
Topshop tie front slip in pastel floral print
Thanks to the gods at Asos, Topshop is still well and truly alive and this slinky floral slip is proof. We’ll be pairing with chunky white sandals from here on out.
Weekday Jana organic cotton tie dye polo mini dress
A polo dress may not sound like your cup of tea, but this tie-dyed number from Weekday is a seriously fun take on the trend.
Shop Weekday Jana organic cotton tie dye polo mini dress, £35
Asos Design Curve tiered mini smock dress in red and white gingham
An easy-going dress in yet another shade of gingham (because it really does never go out of style!). Wear with chunky platformed sandals and retro sunnies for the ultimate summer-ready look.
Shop Asos Design Curve tiered mini smock dress in red and white gingham, £25
Asos Design tie back maxi dress in ditsy floral print
If you prefer your frocks floor-grazing, then this floral-printed offering is made for you. Wear with espadrilles for trainers for a summer-in-the-city feel.
Shop Asos Design tie back maxi dress in ditsy floral print, £30
Images: courtesy of Asos.