Minis! Midis! Maxis! Asos has all of your possible summer dress needs covered with its newest drop – these are our favourites.

By now, the virtues of an easy peasy, throw-on-and-go dress have been extolled at large. For when the sun decides to put her back on – and keep it there for at least a little while, fingers crossed – there’s nothing our wardrobes appreciate more than the simplicity of an outfit that’s as easy as 1,2,3.

The best place on the high street for dresses? Why Asos, of course. Luckily for us frock aficionados, the juggernaut has just dropped the first of its summer-ready collections and it’s brimming with all manner of minis, midis and maxis.

Whether you veer more towards a floral frock or a shirred sundress, these are the best new-in dresses at Asos to add to your basket before they inevitably sell out. We’ll race you.  

  • Asos Design Curve midi dress with square neck

    In case you didn’t already know, apple green is big, big news for summer, and this square-neck cami dress is a wonderful way of embracing the trend. Pair with chunky trainers and gold hoops for serious style points. 

  • Asos Design square neck ruffle smock midi sundress in mono gingham

    We love a spot of gingham for summer, and this smocked easy breezy number is a perfect example of why. Wear with high-top trainers and sunnies for a perfect sun-kissed look.

  • Collusion Plus oversized twill mini shirt dress in yellow

    Oversized cotton poplin shirts are big this summer, but for those who’d prefer to wear theirs as a dress, this banana yellow shirt is a perfect way to embrace the trend.

  • Bershka knitted halterneck dress in orange

    In case the return of the halterneck top isn’t quite right for you, opt instead for the same neckline in the form of a knitted dress. We’re loving this muted orange offering.

Images: courtesy of Asos. 

