After a year of depriving fashion lovers of our rights to swoon seriously lust-worthy clothes, live fashion shows are finally back in action in Paris as brands showcase their autumn/winter 2021 couture collections.

The invitation-only affair of Couture Fashion Week is, in fact, a fashion fan’s dream owing to the parade of divine dresses and sumptuous ensembles it showcases. And this season, after a long hiatus, it’s back and better than ever.