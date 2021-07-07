These are the dreamiest dresses from Paris Couture Fashion Week
Live fashion is back! And better than ever before, as Couture Fashion Week gets underway in Paris. But can we take a moment to appreciate the dresses please?
After a year of depriving fashion lovers of our rights to swoon seriously lust-worthy clothes, live fashion shows are finally back in action in Paris as brands showcase their autumn/winter 2021 couture collections.
The invitation-only affair of Couture Fashion Week is, in fact, a fashion fan’s dream owing to the parade of divine dresses and sumptuous ensembles it showcases. And this season, after a long hiatus, it’s back and better than ever.
Perhaps fittingly, the world of couture fashion is an exclusive one: in order for a brand to show during couture fashion week, they must have been invited by the official Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture.
The official criteria to qualify for couture status was established in 1945, but has been relaxed somewhat in recent years. At the end of 2019, there were sixteen members, including Chanel, Dior, Givenchy and Ralph & Russo, which was the only British couture house to make the official list.
And after 18 months away from live fashion shows, brands have used Couture Fashion Week to make a splash, as a release from a year and a half’s worth of pent up creativity.
Most notably this season, during which eight brands have staged physical shows, there was Pieter Mulier’s debut at Alaïa, following the Tunisian designer’s death in 2017, and later today, streetwear supremo Demna Gvasalia will unveil his first couture collection for Balenciaga, the first time in 53 years that the brand will return to the couture schedule.
To close proceedings of this week’s glitzy affair, which has also seen celebs aplenty flock to the City of Lights, New York brand Pyer Moss will make its couture debut, making its creative director Kerby Jean-Raymond the first Black American fashion designer to take part in Couture Fashion Week.
Our dress-loving selves can hardly cope. These are just a *few* of the positively perfect dresses we’ve spotted at Couture Fashion Week so far.
Alaïa haute couture autumn/winter 2021
Dior haute couture autumn/winter 2021
Dior haute couture autumn/winter 2021
Dior haute couture autumn/winter 2021
Dior haute couture autumn/winter 2021
Dior haute couture autumn/winter 2021
Schiaparelli haute couture autumn/winter 2021
Schiaparelli haute couture autumn/winter 2021
Chanel haute couture autumn/winter 2021
Chanel haute couture autumn/winter 2021
Images: courtesy of brands and Getty Images.