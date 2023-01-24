Best dresses in January sales 2023: best dresses to buy now

The January sales are still a hotbed of bargains – these are the dresses to snap up now (they won’t be around for long)

Posted by for Fashion

Add to your year-round frock arsenal with these ready-to-go dresses.

Fashion insiders know that the best summer wardrobes consist of items snapped up in the winter sales (and the same is largely true of winter outfits and summer sales).

What this requires, admittedly, is a bit of foresight – do you have any holidays or weddings planned that you might need an outfit for? – but it’s a key insider hack to getting the best out of the sales. I’ve sworn that I’ve manifested winter coats I’ve loved from afar into the summer sales, which I’ve then snapped up during the sweatiest months in anticipation of that very first cold gust of wind.

Given that there isn’t an occasion on earth not worthy of being graced with a brand-new dress, we scoured the sales to provide you with a round-up of the best frocks to snap up now. Some will keep you toasty during the remainder of the cold months; others will be ready and raring to be debuted later in the year. Either way, get lining those wardrobes.

Sign up for our monthly deep dive into the world of luxury fashion.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty; courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article