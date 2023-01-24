Add to your year-round frock arsenal with these ready-to-go dresses.
Fashion insiders know that the best summer wardrobes consist of items snapped up in the winter sales (and the same is largely true of winter outfits and summer sales).
What this requires, admittedly, is a bit of foresight – do you have any holidays or weddings planned that you might need an outfit for? – but it’s a key insider hack to getting the best out of the sales. I’ve sworn that I’ve manifested winter coats I’ve loved from afar into the summer sales, which I’ve then snapped up during the sweatiest months in anticipation of that very first cold gust of wind.
Given that there isn’t an occasion on earth not worthy of being graced with a brand-new dress, we scoured the sales to provide you with a round-up of the best frocks to snap up now. Some will keep you toasty during the remainder of the cold months; others will be ready and raring to be debuted later in the year. Either way, get lining those wardrobes.
Reformation midi dress
All this easy-peasy Reformation dress needs is a pair of strappy sandals, some simple summer-ready jewellery and a glass of ice-cold rosé for optimal summer vibes.
& Other Stories twisted front shirt dress
Heading back to the office and unsure of what to wear? & Other Stories’ zesty lime-green midi is a worthy addition to your wardrobe. Just add knee-high black boots.
Shop & Other Stories twisted front shirt dress, was £120, now £35
Omnes Iris slip dress
Omnes’ slip dress is available in a trio of easy summer-ready colours. Just add sandals, trainers or heels, depending on the occasion.
Kitri Allegra mini dress
Kitri’s splashy mini dress is a surefire win, whatever the weather. Our go-to way of dressing it for winter is to pair it with sheer black tights and some chunky boots.
Me + Em sequin mini dress
Sequins aren’t just for Christmas: they’re a year-round statement-making embellishment that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.
By Malene Birger Nalah maxi dress
By Malene Birger’s knitted dresses are a favourite among the style set, but it’s this milk chocolate-coloured maxi that’s piqued our interest.
Jacquemus Crema midi dress
Wedding season is nigh, so if you’ve got another summer packed full of occasions, then an investment in a nuptial-ready dress is a worthy one.
Shop Jacquemus Crema midi dress at Net-a-Porter, was £755, now £453
Free People Sweet Summer mini dress
It may feel eons away but summer is only just around the corner (sort of), so start snapping up minidresses now before the best of them sell out.
Shop Free People Sweet Summer mini dress, was £58, now £39.95
Raey linen smock dress
Matches Fashion’s homegrown label Raey is responsible for some of the most well-honed clothes currently available to buy. Its breezy linen maxi dress is perfect for balmy summer days.
Shop Raey linen smock dress at Matches Fashion, was £325, now £130
Bimba y Lola black electric dress
Whether you pair Bimba y Lola’s playful black mini with a tough leather biker jacket and some chunky boots or a pair of slingbacks and a blazer, this is a dress that will do everything with minimal effort on your part.
Ghost x Marks & Spencer floral tea dress
Marks & Spencer’s sell-out dress range is a bestseller for a reason. Just add heels and some blingy gold earrings for a foolproof wedding get-up.
Shop Ghost x Marks & Spencer floral tea dress, was £79, now £43
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands