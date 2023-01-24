Fashion insiders know that the best summer wardrobes consist of items snapped up in the winter sales (and the same is largely true of winter outfits and summer sales).

What this requires, admittedly, is a bit of foresight – do you have any holidays or weddings planned that you might need an outfit for? – but it’s a key insider hack to getting the best out of the sales. I’ve sworn that I’ve manifested winter coats I’ve loved from afar into the summer sales, which I’ve then snapped up during the sweatiest months in anticipation of that very first cold gust of wind.

Given that there isn’t an occasion on earth not worthy of being graced with a brand-new dress, we scoured the sales to provide you with a round-up of the best frocks to snap up now. Some will keep you toasty during the remainder of the cold months; others will be ready and raring to be debuted later in the year. Either way, get lining those wardrobes.