Wearing tights with dresses can be tricky – these are the 3 styles to rely on

The days of bare legs are long gone. We’ve found the dress styles that still look good with tights for autumn/winter.

It’s that time of the year when braving bare legs is a no-no. While we layer up in cosy knits and this season’s key coat styles it’s time to embrace trusty tights once again. Love them or hate them, they become an essential if you want to still wear dresses and skirts for autumn/winter and not have to only wear trousers for the foreseeable. Although you can of course throw them on with any outfit, it becomes apparent to all of us at some point that there are just some looks that they don’t seem to work with. Although there aren’t specific rules as such on how to style them, the Stylist fashion team has decided on three particular dress styles that tights will always go well will.

There are also some handy tips to think about when you dust off your tights collection: 1. Add them to looser, baggier-style dresses and you’ll manage to avoid the way tights can tend to statically stick to your legs – never ideal. 2. When you add tights to a shorter dress it’s best to go for thinner (preferably 20 denier or less) or a delicate printed pair – just like Katie Holmes – to bring the look straight into 2019 territory. 3. If you’re going to try out coloured pairs – à la Max Mara for autumn/winter – then go for a muted autumn tone such as burgundy, navy or grey that match with the tone of your dress. 4. Style tights with dresses that suit the current season. If you add them to a strappy, linen, summer dress they are bound to look odd. 5. Leave nude tights firmly with those aged 80 plus! Now you’ve got some tips, continue to find out the 3 key dress styles that work with tights this season.

Puff sleeve mini dress with tights

There’s something about this 80s-style frock that makes us ready for party season this year. Shorter dresses aren’t just for warmer days, for autumn/winter they look instantly chic worn with tights. The trick is sticking to a thin 20 denier opaque style or ones with a kitsch print like polka dots for a true retro spin.

Zara The classic 80s mini dress is having a serious moment this season. It’s all about those retro florals, puff shoulders and the belted waist. Try this under-£50 beauty with black tights and pointed ankle boots. Printed mini dress, £49.99, Zara BUY ZARA DRESS

Ghost Ghost is usually the go-to for the perfect midi and maxi dresses but now it’s ventured into mini, too. The puff sleeve Saskia dress will be party-ready with a polka dot tights and platform heels combo. Saskia dress, £99, Ghost BUY GHOST DRESS

Midi dress with printed tights

The midi dress is the fail-safe style to look to at any time of year. For autumn, opt for a floaty style (a split at the front helps) that will mean your tights don’t end up going static next to the material of your dress and sticking to your legs. We’ve all had this issue at some point!

& Other Stories Thought florals dresses were just for spring? Think again. Moody florals in deeper tones and longer lengths are key this season. Add thin opaque tights (20 denier) and calf length boots and this will be the perfect autumn outfit with the chic split leg. Floral smocked panel midi dress, £85, & Other Stories at stories.com BUY & OTHER STORIES

Warehouse A long sleeve midi dress will go the distance in your wardrobe year after year. This Warehouse mixed print style with slit up the front is made for showing off a chic pair of knee-high boots, and tights, of course. Dahlia floral mix midi dress, £75, Warehouse BUY WAREHOUSE DRESS

Leather shirt dress with tights

Leather shirt dress with tights

The truth of the matter is a real (or faux) leather dress will never look frumpy however you style it. The effortlessly chic shirt dress in the glossy material is one of this season’s key dress styles and when you add tights and boots it still looks as cool as ever. The best part about a shirt dress is it’s perfect for layering polo neck tops underneath for extra warmth, plus style points.

Arket A sleek leather shirt dress will see you through all seasons. Layer with an oversized coat, thick tights and wide fit knee-high boots as seen on the catwalk at Max Mara. Leather shirt dress, £290, Arket BUY ARKET DRESS

Nanushka Known for its vegan leather, Nanushka has created the perfect faux leather dress. Add a roll neck underneath, opaque or printed tights and wear with chunky stomping boots. Rosana belted vegan leather dress, £525, Nanushka at net-a-porter.com BUY NANUSHKA DRESS