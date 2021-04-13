New dresses come hand in hand with warm weather, and we’re expecting good things this summer. With lockdown easing and shops, bars and restaurants reopening their doors, outfit planning has peaked beyond choosing which colour sweatshirt and joggers to throw on. Instead, you can look to throw-on-anytime dresses to make stepping outside of the house with an actual venue in mind a whole lot easier.

Striped dresses are an easy win, and long-sleeved floral frocks will never let you down in the outfit department, but it’s the attention to detail that you should look to right now. We’re talking pockets. The joys of going out and about sans handbag can be prolonged thanks to the joys of a great dress with pockets.