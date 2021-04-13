Dresses with pockets are the stylish (and handy) styles that deserve a place in your spring/summer wardrobe.
New dresses come hand in hand with warm weather, and we’re expecting good things this summer. With lockdown easing and shops, bars and restaurants reopening their doors, outfit planning has peaked beyond choosing which colour sweatshirt and joggers to throw on. Instead, you can look to throw-on-anytime dresses to make stepping outside of the house with an actual venue in mind a whole lot easier.
Striped dresses are an easy win, and long-sleeved floral frocks will never let you down in the outfit department, but it’s the attention to detail that you should look to right now. We’re talking pockets. The joys of going out and about sans handbag can be prolonged thanks to the joys of a great dress with pockets.
There’s something quite satisfying about finding an amazing dress – one that ticks all the boxes – to find it also has hidden pockets. An added bonus, if you will. Not only are pockets the key to being about to store your hand sani, phone and card without having to take a handbag with you, they’re also there to keep the look casual, no matter the dress style.
From strapless styles to smocks; we’ve tracked down the best dresses visible or concealed pockets that are equal parts stylish and practical.
Shop dresses with pockets
Asos Curve dress
Summer in a dress, this striped, strappy style with side pocket detail is a picnic in the park winner. Just add platform sandals and a basket bag, and go.
H&M dress
Looking for the ultimate comfy dress? Look no further. This H&M smock style is available in beige, black, blue and mint green. In sizes XS-XXL, it also has cleverly concealed pockets.
& Other Stories
The classic 90s style strapless top is making a comeback for spring/summer, as is the tube dress. Move away from second-skin styles and opt for this sleek, voluminous style from & Other Stories for a new grown-up vibe.
Ganni dress
Ganni creates cult dresses left, right and centre, and we predict this will be the next sell-out style. Following on from last year’s polka dot iteration, this silver swirl print will make any occasion a fancy one.
Emily and Fin dress at The Drop
The perfect daytime dress, you can layer this striped style over a T-shirt or wear on its own with sandals for a laid back vibe. Add a straw bag and a flash of coral lippie for a pop of summer.
Mango dress
Ticking off the utility trend in the sleekest way possible, this Mango dress is one you can wear around the clock. From daytime strolls to evening dinner reservations, you can dress it up or down with accessories depending on your plans.
Uterqüe dress
Elevating the classic shirt dress to incredible new heights, this embroidered style by Zara’s sister brand Uterqüe is a thing of beauty. Ticking off so many mini trends in one, this mini needs little styling to make a statement.
Raey dress
Raey is a go-to for simple, wardrobe staples and this dress is an all-round winner. With visible top pockets and hidden side pockets, you can leave the house without a handbag if you wish.
Pink City Prints dress
Created by artisans in Jaipur, India, this dreamy dress with flattering smocked detail front is a summer saviour. Throw it on for warmer days with trainers or flip flops and simple jewellery.
Sika dressAside from the gorgeous prints, cuts and details, most of Sika’s dresses also have cleverly hidden pockets in the designs. Making occasion wear dresses practical, they’re also handmade in Ghana so each one is unique.
Cos dress
We can always rely on Cos to tick off throw-on-anytime dresses season after season. For summer, count on this lilac winner to take you from walks to weekend with a simple switch of footwear.
Paper London dress
One of Paper London’s best-selling dresses (for obvious aesthetically pleasing reasons), this style screams summer. For each purchase, a percentage will go towards helping to remove ocean plastic in Southeast Asia and Africa.
Mango dress
A floral dress for spring may not be anything new, but if it isn’t broke, why change it? This citrus shade dress will liven up the dullest of days.
Other images: courtesy of brands