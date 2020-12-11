Add a hint of luxury to your sleepwear collection with robes so chic, you’ll struggle to put on real clothes for the foreseeable.
The humble dressing gown is not given enough credit. Cold? Put a fleecy dressing gown on. Need an outfit to do your hair and make up in? Put your waffle gown on. Want to make your sleepwear collection feel more fancy? Add a silky robe. The moral of the story is that robes are one of the few items a lot of us wear each and every day. Along with luxe pyjamas and chic loungewear, the dressing gown is an item to invest in and we’ve found the ones you’ll no doubt want to gift, or be gifted this Christmas.
Whether you opt for luxury prints in silky soft fabrics from the likes of Olivia Von Halle, Yolke and Liberty London, thick cosy styles from Tekla and Rosie Huntington Whiteley’s sleep collection at M&S or you want the hotel-feel from new lifestyle label Bulan, we’ve found a style to suit everyone.
The best part is, some of these gowns are so fabulous they can even be dressed up with heels (as seen my celebrity stylist Melissa, above) and worn outside of the house, too. Some of the kimono styles can also be worn over a roll neck jumper with jeans and chunky boots for a fail-safe winter outfit.
From morning until evening, summer through to winter, these are the robes you’ll shop now and love for a lifetime – all hail the dressing gown.
Shop best robes
Cyberjammies check gown
If you prefer a lighter robe for when you’re getting ready then this check style from sleepwear brand Cyberjammies is ideal. Imagine it with silky pyjamas and fluffy slippers.
Shop Cyberjammies Megan check long dressing gown at John Lewis and Partners, £45
Lüks robe
Made by family ateliers in Turkey from certified cotton, this sleek unisex robe is perfect for minimalists. You can also wash it on a normal 30 degree cycle so it’s perfect as an everyday style.
Yolke orange robe
The best thing about this gorgeous orange print robe (besides the fact it’s hand painted and made from silk) is that you can also get the matching pyjamas, eye mask and even a matching mini set for kids in the Yolke Girls section.
Marks and Spencer fleece dressing gown
If you’re looking for a winter warmer then this fleecy number from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s collection is for you. The hood along with the longer length will make it feel like you’re still wrapped in your warm duvet.
The White Company cashmere robe
Everyone loves the luxe feel of a cashmere knit and a robe has the same effect. This classic short style is available in timeless grey or beige and will be as cosy as your favourite jumper.
Liberty London robe
Liberty London is the destination for dreamy printed pieces. Need proof? Take a look at this gorgeous paisley style designed and printed in the London studio.
Shop Felix and Isabelle Tana Lawn cotton robe at Liberty London, £225
Bulan robe
New lifestyle brand Bulan is a go-to for premium silk eye masks, dreamy candles and spa-quality robes. Instantly transporting you to the feeling of being on a relaxing spa day, you can also use their personalisation service to add initials.
Tekla hooded robe
Sometimes you just want to get cosy on the sofa and the hooded bathrobe from Tekla is the perfect option. Made from 100% organic cotton, the unisex style is available in 13 different colours.
Olivia Von Halle printed robe
For the ultimate step into luxurious nightwear, look to London label Olivia Von Halle. The mix of signature prints and attention to detail makes for items you’ll love for a lifetime.
Shop Mimi Pearl short silk kimono robe at Olivia Von Halle, £450
Wallace Cotton waffle gown
Aside from room service and not having to make the bed in the morning, a waffle robe is at the top of the love list when it comes to a hotel stay. Get the feel of a night away all year round with this classic white style.
Shop Wallace Cotton Clooney waffle robe at Wolf & Badger, £55
Opening image: Yolke
Images: courtesy of brands