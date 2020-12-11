The humble dressing gown is not given enough credit. Cold? Put a fleecy dressing gown on. Need an outfit to do your hair and make up in? Put your waffle gown on. Want to make your sleepwear collection feel more fancy? Add a silky robe. The moral of the story is that robes are one of the few items a lot of us wear each and every day. Along with luxe pyjamas and chic loungewear, the dressing gown is an item to invest in and we’ve found the ones you’ll no doubt want to gift, or be gifted this Christmas.

Whether you opt for luxury prints in silky soft fabrics from the likes of Olivia Von Halle, Yolke and Liberty London, thick cosy styles from Tekla and Rosie Huntington Whiteley’s sleep collection at M&S or you want the hotel-feel from new lifestyle label Bulan, we’ve found a style to suit everyone.

The best part is, some of these gowns are so fabulous they can even be dressed up with heels (as seen my celebrity stylist Melissa, above) and worn outside of the house, too. Some of the kimono styles can also be worn over a roll neck jumper with jeans and chunky boots for a fail-safe winter outfit.

From morning until evening, summer through to winter, these are the robes you’ll shop now and love for a lifetime – all hail the dressing gown.