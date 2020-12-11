These are the chicest robes you’ll want to add to your Christmas list (and wear every day)

Add a hint of luxury to your sleepwear collection with robes so chic, you’ll struggle to put on real clothes for the foreseeable. 

The humble dressing gown is not given enough credit. Cold? Put a fleecy dressing gown on. Need an outfit to do your hair and make up in? Put your waffle gown on. Want to make your sleepwear collection feel more fancy? Add a silky robe. The moral of the story is that robes are one of the few items a lot of us wear each and every day. Along with luxe pyjamas and chic loungewear, the dressing gown is an item to invest in and we’ve found the ones you’ll no doubt want to gift, or be gifted this Christmas. 

Whether you opt for luxury prints in silky soft fabrics from the likes of Olivia Von Halle, Yolke and Liberty London, thick cosy styles from Tekla and Rosie Huntington Whiteley’s sleep collection at M&S or you want the hotel-feel from new lifestyle label Bulan, we’ve found a style to suit everyone. 

The best part is, some of these gowns are so fabulous they can even be dressed up with heels (as seen my celebrity stylist Melissa, above) and worn outside of the house, too. Some of the kimono styles can also be worn over a roll neck jumper with jeans and chunky boots for a fail-safe winter outfit. 

From morning until evening, summer through to winter, these are the robes you’ll shop now and love for a lifetime – all hail the dressing gown.

  • Marks and Spencer fleece dressing gown

    Marks and Spencer robe
    Best robes: Marks and Spencer

    If you’re looking for a winter warmer then this fleecy number from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s collection is for you. The hood along with the longer length will make it feel like you’re still wrapped in your warm duvet. 

    Shop fleece long dressing gown at Marks and Spencer, £40

  • The White Company cashmere robe

    The White Company robe
    Best robes: The White Company

    Everyone loves the luxe feel of a cashmere knit and a robe has the same effect. This classic short style is available in timeless grey or beige and will be as cosy as your favourite jumper. 

    Shop cashmere short robe at The White Company, £229

  • Liberty London robe

    Liberty London robe
    Best robes: Liberty London

    Liberty London is the destination for dreamy printed pieces. Need proof? Take a look at this gorgeous paisley style designed and printed in the London studio. 

    Shop Felix and Isabelle Tana Lawn cotton robe at Liberty London, £225

  • Bulan robe

    Bulan robe
    Best robes: Bulan

    New lifestyle brand Bulan is a go-to for premium silk eye masks, dreamy candles and spa-quality robes. Instantly transporting you to the feeling of being on a relaxing spa day, you can also use their personalisation service to add initials. 

    Shop hydro cotton hooded robe at Bulan, £90

  • Tekla hooded robe

    Tekla robe
    Best robes: Tekla

    Sometimes you just want to get cosy on the sofa and the hooded bathrobe from Tekla is the perfect option. Made from 100% organic cotton, the unisex style is available in 13 different colours.

    Shop hooded bathrobe at Tekla, £169

