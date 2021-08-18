All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Summer styling will get a whole lot easier once you embrace the drop waist.
Summer dresses can be pretty and they can be practical but they can also be downright restrictive and uncomfortable.
The solution for dress-lovers though isn’t to eschew dresses all together, but more to find the dresses which combine style with comfort, resulting in the combination of prettiness and practicality. What do these dresses look like, we hear you cry? They look pretty much like drop-waist dresses, which are currently enjoying their time in the style spotlight.
As their name suggests, these are dresses which, unlike slip dresses or button-down dresses, eschew form-flattering for volume, making them the perfect plus-one for holidays fuelled by too much Aperol and summer BBQs where the Pimm’s is flowing. The key to nailing the style is to elevate your footwear choice – not in terms of price, but height; in order to balance out the often A-line silhouette of drop-waist dresses, it’s paramount to opt for chunky shoes, whether that’s trainers or sandals. Ganni’s plaited flatform slides are a perfect accompaniment to a dropped-waist number.
They’re simple, stylish and straightforward. These are the drop-waist dresses you’ll never regret buying.
Amy Lynn Alexa dress
Perfect for an occasion when paired with heels, or everyday when paired with trainers, this lilac-toned drop-waist midi is a fairytale frock reimagined for 2021.
Reiss Ray drop-waist dress
Keen on maintaining your carousel of summer whites? You’ll love Reiss’ drop-waist shirt dress then, which is crying out to be paired with a pair of box-fresh trainers.
Three Graces London Kaia drop-waist cotton shirt dress
Three Graces London is the dress brand on the tip of the fashion set’s tongue, and with comfy dresses that look as good as this beige number, is it any wonder why?
Shop Three Graces London Kaia drop-waist cotton shirt dress at Matches Fashion, £400
&Daughter Demi drop-waist shirt dress
Come for family-owned Scottish brand &Daughter’s knitwear numbers, but stay for its achingly desirable everyday dresses.
The Frankie Shop drop-waist dress
Purveyor of all things pared-back and minimal, The Frankie Shop’s drop-waist dresses are, unsurprisingly, sublime.
Ganni organic cotton poplin maxi dress
Ganni’s cool-girl vibes don’t just apply to its tops, skirts and jackets; its dresses are also perfect for throwing on and going.
Urban Revivo sleeveless drop waist smock mini dress
For when the sun decides to put her hat back on (and hopefully keep it there), this caramel-coloured midi will be perfect for daytime adventures.
Shop Urban Revivo sleeveless drop waist smock mini dress at Asos, £45.99
Yas Yashoppa day dress
Dressing for the office got you fretting about your fashion choices? Don’t sweat the small stuff: simply invest in classic dresses, such as this timeless pinstriped mini, and let it do the talking for you.
Toast check cotton gathered dress
Toast is a go-to for well-made quality pieces that stand the test of time: this zingy yellow midi is proof that its finger is more than on-the-money.
Never Fully Dressed Lucia leopard dress
Even leopard prints have made their way into the drop-waist dress realm; this sheer midi ought to be a go-to for anybody looking to embrace the silhouette in a feisty hue.
Victoria Beckham off-the-shoulder drop-waist dress
If it’s good enough for Victoria Beckham, as the saying goes, then it’s good enough for us. Pair this pinstriped frock with a pair of flatform sandals and just watch as the compliments roll in.
Shop Victoria Beckham off-the-shoulder drop-waist dress, £172
Images: courtesy of brands.