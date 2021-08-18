Drop-waist dresses are the comfortable trend to invest in

Drop waist dresses are the comfort-first frock style to know now

Summer styling will get a whole lot easier once you embrace the drop waist.

Summer dresses can be pretty and they can be practical but they can also be downright restrictive and uncomfortable.

The solution for dress-lovers though isn’t to eschew dresses all together, but more to find the dresses which combine style with comfort, resulting in the combination of prettiness and practicality. What do these dresses look like, we hear you cry? They look pretty much like drop-waist dresses, which are currently enjoying their time in the style spotlight.

As their name suggests, these are dresses which, unlike slip dresses or button-down dresses, eschew form-flattering for volume, making them the perfect plus-one for holidays fuelled by too much Aperol and summer BBQs where the Pimm’s is flowing. The key to nailing the style is to elevate your footwear choice – not in terms of price, but height; in order to balance out the often A-line silhouette of drop-waist dresses, it’s paramount to opt for chunky shoes, whether that’s trainers or sandals. Ganni’s plaited flatform slides are a perfect accompaniment to a dropped-waist number.

They’re simple, stylish and straightforward. These are the drop-waist dresses you’ll never regret buying.  

  • Toast check cotton gathered dress

    Toast is a go-to for well-made quality pieces that stand the test of time: this zingy yellow midi is proof that its finger is more than on-the-money.

    Shop Toast check cotton gathered dress, £160

    BUY NOW

  • Never Fully Dressed Lucia leopard dress

    Even leopard prints have made their way into the drop-waist dress realm; this sheer midi ought to be a go-to for anybody looking to embrace the silhouette in a feisty hue. 

    Shop Never Fully Dressed Lucia leopard dress, £79

    BUY NOW

  • Victoria Beckham off-the-shoulder drop-waist dress

    If it’s good enough for Victoria Beckham, as the saying goes, then it’s good enough for us. Pair this pinstriped frock with a pair of flatform sandals and just watch as the compliments roll in.

    Shop Victoria Beckham off-the-shoulder drop-waist dress, £172

    BUY NOW

