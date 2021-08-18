Summer dresses can be pretty and they can be practical but they can also be downright restrictive and uncomfortable.

The solution for dress-lovers though isn’t to eschew dresses all together, but more to find the dresses which combine style with comfort, resulting in the combination of prettiness and practicality. What do these dresses look like, we hear you cry? They look pretty much like drop-waist dresses, which are currently enjoying their time in the style spotlight.