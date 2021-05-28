With the comfort of loungewear and the panache of a good pair of jeans, it’s a no-brainer to embrace dungarees this summer.
Dungarees may be one of the fashion world’s more divisive items of clothing, but this summer, the versatile and utilitarian staple is back with a vengeance. And it’s time you got on board.
For those who have yet to be convinced, 2021’s take on dungarees will be the all-in-one the answer to all of your sartorial problems. Forgotten how to get dressed in real life? Dungarees are here to save the day.
Once the preserve of Mario Brothers and handymen the world over, denim overalls have seen their status elevated in recent years. Championed by Ganni since its resurrection at the hands of current creative director Ditte Reffstrup in 2009 and Stella McCartney, who peppers dungarees into her collections wherever possible, the dungaree is here to stay in a big way. It’s easy to understand the dungaree’s appeal: they oscillate between the comfort of loungewear and the panache of jeans.
This is a wardrobe staple that transcends trends, so lean into its versatility when styling yours. Team with a prairie blouse and Birkenstocks for a summer-ready look, or pair with your favourite snuggly turtleneck and stomper boots for when the weather takes a turn. If you prefer to eschew trends altogether, then invest in a pair purely for their hard-working and enduring appeal. We promise they will quickly become the most low maintenance, most tenacious member of your wardrobe in no time.
Ganni denim overalls
For those who prefer their denim distressed, look to Ganni’s denim overalls which have a straight leg and a ready-to-go feel.
Hush Brier cotton twill dungarees
These cotton twill dungarees come in a duo of earthy hues. We’ll be wearing the washed black ones with a plain white T-shirt underneath and chunky dad sandals.
L.F. Markey Lenny dungarees
If you’re willing to dip your toe into the dungaree pool and push the boat out as it pertains to its colour, then look to east London label, L.F. Markey whose bubblegum-toned all-in-one is a serious style statement.
M.C. Overalls denim dungarees
This crisp pair of white denim dungarees are a summer-ready way of embracing the trend. Pair with your favourite T-shirt and high-top trainers for a seasonal take.
Levi's Everyday overalls
In an easy-breezy baby blue shade, these dungarees from Levi’s are a perfect way of swapping out your favourite jeans in favour of an all-in-one.
Finisterre Yarrel dungarees
Earth-first brand Finisterre’s khaki-toned dungarees are as practical as they are cool. They’ll look seriously great when paired with a cool retro logo T-shirt and chunky sandals.
Toast Jessa ecru denim dungarees
Ivory-hued denim dungarees are a perfect entry point into the trend; wear with a red lip and plenty of attitude for a summer-ready take on the trend.
Images: courtesy of brands.