Dungarees are the 2021 trend nobody saw coming – here's how to style yours

With the comfort of loungewear and the panache of a good pair of jeans, it’s a no-brainer to embrace dungarees this summer.

Dungarees may be one of the fashion world’s more divisive items of clothing, but this summer, the versatile and utilitarian staple is back with a vengeance. And it’s time you got on board.

For those who have yet to be convinced, 2021’s take on dungarees will be the all-in-one the answer to all of your sartorial problems. Forgotten how to get dressed in real life? Dungarees are here to save the day.

Once the preserve of Mario Brothers and handymen the world over, denim overalls have seen their status elevated in recent years. Championed by Ganni since its resurrection at the hands of current creative director Ditte Reffstrup in 2009 and Stella McCartney, who peppers dungarees into her collections wherever possible, the dungaree is here to stay in a big way. It’s easy to understand the dungaree’s appeal: they oscillate between the comfort of loungewear and the panache of jeans.  

This is a wardrobe staple that transcends trends, so lean into its versatility when styling yours. Team with a prairie blouse and Birkenstocks for a summer-ready look, or pair with your favourite snuggly turtleneck and stomper boots for when the weather takes a turn. If you prefer to eschew trends altogether, then invest in a pair purely for their hard-working and enduring appeal. We promise they will quickly become the most low maintenance, most tenacious member of your wardrobe in no time.  

Images: courtesy of brands.

