Dungarees may be one of the fashion world’s more divisive items of clothing, but this summer, the versatile and utilitarian staple is back with a vengeance. And it’s time you got on board.

For those who have yet to be convinced, 2021’s take on dungarees will be the all-in-one the answer to all of your sartorial problems. Forgotten how to get dressed in real life? Dungarees are here to save the day.

Once the preserve of Mario Brothers and handymen the world over, denim overalls have seen their status elevated in recent years. Championed by Ganni since its resurrection at the hands of current creative director Ditte Reffstrup in 2009 and Stella McCartney, who peppers dungarees into her collections wherever possible, the dungaree is here to stay in a big way. It’s easy to understand the dungaree’s appeal: they oscillate between the comfort of loungewear and the panache of jeans.