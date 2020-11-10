12 cosy duvet coats to wrap up in, because winter is coming

Posted by for Fashion

As winter rolls in wrap up warm in a duvet coat, the sartorial you didn’t know you needed. Here, we’ve rounded up the best offerings for both form and function. 

As we settle into the second round of national lockdown there will naturally be some habits we resurrect from round one, namely baking and long walks to get some fresh air into our housebound lungs. While walks in the middle of summer were a welcome break, getting ourselves out of the house when the autumnal chill has set in is less appealing.

But screen breaks are essential, and studies have shown that using your lunch breaks to get out and about can have a positive impact on everything from your concentration and creativity to your overall enjoyment of the work you’re doing, as well as obvious physical and mental health benefits. All you need is a duvet coat. 

Meet your style hero for autumn/winter 2020.

You may also like

Women’s boots: From chunky Chelsea boots to knee-high snake-print styles, these are the most on-trend boots for winter

Previously an item of clothing preferred by artic explorers and Arsene Wenger, the now highly coveted duvet coat has had something of a fashion do-over. Scoring you a lot more style points than formerly bequeathed, this long-line puffer-style coat is padded to create layers of insulation to ensure you stay warmer for longer, ideal for long winter walks. 

For the most part we will be chucking our duvet coats on with our leggings and hoodies to get out of the house, but don’t overlook the style points of a duvet coat when dressed up. Opt for a length that hits mid-calf and wear yours with a chunky cardigan, cropped jeans and stomper boots for an effortlessly cool look. For those wanting something less conventional than another black coat, try out khaki or cream – equally as neutral but a welcome injection of colour into our wardrobes. 

The duvet coat has had a stylish makeover.

Now, as we prepare for an uncertain winter where much of our socialising is likely to happen outdoors, a duvet coat is as essential as a comfy two-piece loungewear set and a tie-dye hoody. Shop our edit of the most stylish versions here. 

You may also like

These are the best (and most comfortable) hoodies to wear at all times

  • Mango

    Mango duvet coat
    Best duvet coats: Mango

    Made from recycled polyester, Mango’s coat is as close to a wearable duvet as we are going to get, and we are here for it. 

    Shop belt quilted coat at Mango, £119.99

    BUY NOW

  • Whistles

    Whistles
    Best duvet coats: Whistles

    Whistles have cleverly given its duvet coat a trench coat treatment with double-breast details and a tie waist. Wear yours with a dress and hiker boots long after lockdown has lifted. 

    Shop trench puffer coat at Whistles, £179 

    BUY NOW

  • Uniqlo

    Uniqlo padded coat
    Best duvet coats: Uniqlo

    There is no one who does technical outerwear at affordable prices like Uniqlo, and that remains true for the brand’s duvet coat offering. A windproof and waterproof design with hidden stitches for better heat retention, this coat hit both form and function in one. 

    Shop seamless hooded long coat at Uniqlo, £159.90

    BUY NOW

  • Ganni

    Ganni padded coat
    Best duvet coats: Ganni

    Leave it to Ganni, the cool girl’s brand of choice, to serve up the most stylish take on the trend. We love the black and camel colour combination of this long padded coat. 

    Shop heavy tech oversized puffer coat at Ganni, £425 

    BUY NOW

  • Massimo Dutti

    Massimo Dutti padded duvet caot
    Best duvet coats: Massimo Dutti

    The lustrous sheen on Massimo Dutti’s khaki duvet coat gives this piece real luxe appeal. Wear with creams and white for an autumnal colour palette. 

    Shop long padded jacket at Massimo Dutti, £249

    BUY NOW

  • Asos Curve

    Asos Curve duvet coat
    Best duvet coats: Asos Curve

    Wrap up in Asos Curve’s winter warmer. Throw this over your matching tracksuit for a sleek seasonal look. 

    Shop puffer maxi coat with belt in hazelnut at Asos Curve, £65

    BUY NOW

  • H&M

    H&M pink duvet coat
    Best duvet coats: H&M

    Machine washable and incredibly lightweight, get messy in H&M’s pretty pink padded coat. 

    Shop hooded padded jacket at H&M, £49.99

    BUY NOW

  • Marks & Spencer

    Marks and Spencer duvet coat
    Best duvet coats: Marks & Spencer

    Made with Thermowarmth™ wadding, Marks & Spencer’s classic take on the duvet puffer coat is super warm without weighing you down. 

    Shop Thermowarmth™ padded coat at Marks & Spencer, £99

    BUY NOW

  • Arket

    Arket padded coat
    Best duvet coats: Arket

    Crafted from a high-shine fabric made of recycled polyester, this coat is filled with Re:Down® 100% recycled down and feathers to provide a sustainable lightweight insulating layer. The glossy finish will add some much needed glamour to any and all winter walks. 

    Shop shiny down puffer coat at Arket, £235

    BUY NOW

Images: Getty / Courtesy of brands 

Topics

Share this article