12 cosy duvet coats to wrap up in, because winter is coming

As winter rolls in wrap up warm in a duvet coat, the sartorial you didn’t know you needed. Here, we’ve rounded up the best offerings for both form and function.
As we settle into the second round of national lockdown there will naturally be some habits we resurrect from round one, namely baking and long walks to get some fresh air into our housebound lungs. While walks in the middle of summer were a welcome break, getting ourselves out of the house when the autumnal chill has set in is less appealing.
But screen breaks are essential, and studies have shown that using your lunch breaks to get out and about can have a positive impact on everything from your concentration and creativity to your overall enjoyment of the work you’re doing, as well as obvious physical and mental health benefits. All you need is a duvet coat.
Previously an item of clothing preferred by artic explorers and Arsene Wenger, the now highly coveted duvet coat has had something of a fashion do-over. Scoring you a lot more style points than formerly bequeathed, this long-line puffer-style coat is padded to create layers of insulation to ensure you stay warmer for longer, ideal for long winter walks.
For the most part we will be chucking our duvet coats on with our leggings and hoodies to get out of the house, but don’t overlook the style points of a duvet coat when dressed up. Opt for a length that hits mid-calf and wear yours with a chunky cardigan, cropped jeans and stomper boots for an effortlessly cool look. For those wanting something less conventional than another black coat, try out khaki or cream – equally as neutral but a welcome injection of colour into our wardrobes.
Now, as we prepare for an uncertain winter where much of our socialising is likely to happen outdoors, a duvet coat is as essential as a comfy two-piece loungewear set and a tie-dye hoody. Shop our edit of the most stylish versions here.
Mango
Made from recycled polyester, Mango’s coat is as close to a wearable duvet as we are going to get, and we are here for it.
Whistles
Whistles have cleverly given its duvet coat a trench coat treatment with double-breast details and a tie waist. Wear yours with a dress and hiker boots long after lockdown has lifted.
Uniqlo
There is no one who does technical outerwear at affordable prices like Uniqlo, and that remains true for the brand’s duvet coat offering. A windproof and waterproof design with hidden stitches for better heat retention, this coat hit both form and function in one.
Ganni
Leave it to Ganni, the cool girl’s brand of choice, to serve up the most stylish take on the trend. We love the black and camel colour combination of this long padded coat.
Massimo Dutti
The lustrous sheen on Massimo Dutti’s khaki duvet coat gives this piece real luxe appeal. Wear with creams and white for an autumnal colour palette.
Asos Curve
Wrap up in Asos Curve’s winter warmer. Throw this over your matching tracksuit for a sleek seasonal look.
Shop puffer maxi coat with belt in hazelnut at Asos Curve, £65
H&M
Machine washable and incredibly lightweight, get messy in H&M’s pretty pink padded coat.
Marks & Spencer
Made with Thermowarmth™ wadding, Marks & Spencer’s classic take on the duvet puffer coat is super warm without weighing you down.
Arket
Crafted from a high-shine fabric made of recycled polyester, this coat is filled with Re:Down® 100% recycled down and feathers to provide a sustainable lightweight insulating layer. The glossy finish will add some much needed glamour to any and all winter walks.
Shop shiny down puffer coat at Arket, £235
Samsøe Samsøe
Scandi brand Samsøe Samsøe know a thing or two about keeping warm; try out this duvet style in place of your existing camel coat.
Gap
Gap 100% recycled contemporary classic padded coat will see you through winter in comfort and style.
H&M
For those looking for a shorter version of the duvet coat, H&M has got you covered. Pair yours with heavy duty denim and rubber boots.
