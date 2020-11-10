12 cosy duvet coats to wrap up in, because winter is coming

As we settle into the second round of national lockdown there will naturally be some habits we resurrect from round one, namely baking and long walks to get some fresh air into our housebound lungs. While walks in the middle of summer were a welcome break, getting ourselves out of the house when the autumnal chill has set in is less appealing.

But screen breaks are essential, and studies have shown that using your lunch breaks to get out and about can have a positive impact on everything from your concentration and creativity to your overall enjoyment of the work you’re doing, as well as obvious physical and mental health benefits. All you need is a duvet coat.