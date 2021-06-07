The best earrings for women to wear all summer
From huggies and tassels to hoops and pearls, these statement earrings are perfect for everyday summer wear.
While we’re big fans of all types of jewellery – it’s the accessory that immediately makes us feel ‘done’ even when we’re still in our PJs – it’s earrings that we find ourselves reaching for the most right now, thanks to face masks drawing more attention to our ears. If your lobes could do with some extra love, scroll down for a selection of bestselling earrings from The Drop by Stylist.
Uzma Bozai Tassel Earrings
Inspired by the indigenous artisan culture of the Indian subcontinent, Uzma Bozai makes these tassel earrings by hand. And we are sure they will add a pop of colour to your summer earring collection.
Formation Co Olivia Oval Hoops
While accessory trends come and go, we know we can always count on our one true love – the hoop earring. Available in sterling silver or gold, these geometrically-inspired oval hoops are chunky yet sleek.
Lunar James Pearl Huggies
Huggies are the perfect everyday style and this luxe pair with sustainable freshwater Keshi pearls has the ability to add an element of easy glamour to any look.
A Weathered Penny Goldie Hoops
When it comes to jewellery, gold hoops are that staple which never get old, which is why we’re always on the hunt for more to add to our stash. But these Goldie hoops from A Weathered Penny might just be where we call off the search; they are perfect.
Posh Totty Designs Pearl Hoop Earrings
Available in sterling silver as well as 18ct rose gold or yellow gold plating, these delicate pearl hoop earrings go with any summer outfit.
Yala Koru Beaded Arrow Tip Earrings
As the weather warms up, our inner boho magpie starts to emerge from hibernation, and suddenly it’s all about shimmering beaded earrings that make us feel like we’re on an exotic holiday – which is why we love these Koru earrings from African jewellery brand Yala.
Images: courtesy of brands