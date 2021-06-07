Fashion

The best earrings for women to wear all summer

From huggies and tassels to hoops and pearls, these statement earrings are perfect for everyday summer wear.

While we’re big fans of all types of jewellery – it’s the accessory that immediately makes us feel ‘done’ even when we’re still in our PJs – it’s earrings that we find ourselves reaching for the most right now, thanks to face masks drawing more attention to our ears. If your lobes could do with some extra love, scroll down for a selection of bestselling earrings from The Drop by Stylist. 

  • Uzma Bozai Tassel Earrings

    UzmaBozai AmiTasselEarrings
    The Drop: Uzma Bozai Ami Tassel Earrings

    Inspired by the indigenous artisan culture of the Indian subcontinent, Uzma Bozai makes these tassel earrings by hand. And we are sure they will add a pop of colour to your summer earring collection. 

    Shop Uzma Bozai Ami tassel earrings, £32

    buy now

  • Formation Co Olivia Oval Hoops

    Formation Co Jewellery Olivia Oval Hoops
    The Drop: Formation Co Olivia Oval Hoops

    While accessory trends come and go, we know we can always count on our one true love – the hoop earring. Available in sterling silver or gold, these geometrically-inspired oval hoops are chunky yet sleek.

    Shop Formation Co Olivia oval hoops, £24

    buy now

  • Lunar James Pearl Huggies

    Lunar James Pearl Huggies
    The Drop: Lunar James Pearl Huggies

    Huggies are the perfect everyday style and this luxe pair with sustainable freshwater Keshi pearls has the ability to add an element of easy glamour to any look.

    Shop Lunar James pearl huggies, £70

    buy now

  • A Weathered Penny Goldie Hoops

    A Weathered Penny Goldie Hoops
    The Drop: A Weathered Penny Goldie Hoops

    When it comes to jewellery, gold hoops are that staple which never get old, which is why we’re always on the hunt for more to add to our stash. But these Goldie hoops from A Weathered Penny might just be where we call off the search; they are perfect. 

    Shop A Weathered Penny goldie hoops, £30

    buy now

  • Posh Totty Designs Pearl Hoop Earrings

    Posh Totty Designs Pearl Hoop Earrings
    The Drop: Posh Totty Designs Pearl Hoops

    Available in sterling silver as well as 18ct rose gold or yellow gold plating, these delicate pearl hoop earrings go with any summer outfit.

    Shop Posh Totty Designs pearl hoop earrings, £24.30

    buy now

  • Yala Koru Beaded Arrow Tip Earrings

    Yala Jewellery Beaded Arrow Tip Earrings
    The Drop: Yala Jewellery Beaded Arrow Tip Earrings

    As the weather warms up, our inner boho magpie starts to emerge from hibernation, and suddenly it’s all about shimmering beaded earrings that make us feel like we’re on an exotic holiday – which is why we love these Koru earrings from African jewellery brand Yala.

    Shop Yala Koru beaded arrow tip earrings, £40

    buy now

Images: courtesy of brands

Sign up to The Drop, where each week we share just 9 must-buy products from independent brands, all available from our online boutique.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy