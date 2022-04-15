17 best Easter dresses 2022 for all budgets
Fashion

17 dreamy dresses that will take you from Easter egg hunting to brunching with minimal effort

It turns out that gingham, florals and pinstripes really are groundbreaking for spring. And these 17 Easter-ready dresses are proof. 

Close your eyes and picture yourself walking along the beach, a gentle breeze in your hair, the smell of salt and sand wafting through the air. And what are you wearing? A floaty, dreamy dress, of course.

While the humble, multitasking dress is as hard-working during the colder months as it is during the balmier ones, frocks truly come into their own once the sun puts its hat on. 

Given that the weather – touch wood – looks set to soar to sizzling highs over the long weekend, let’s give our dress game some well-deserved attention and invest in the sort of forever frocks that we can whip out of retirement year after year. 

Wear them with your favourite strappy heels for lunch with your family or with a bohemian-inspired pair of rope sandals for a leisurely mooch with friends. Either way, the diktat is clear: Easter is for eating as much chocolate as you physically can while wearing one of the prettiest dresses of all.

  • Never Fully Dressed green gingham dress

    Best Easter dresses 2022 for all budgets
    Never Fully Dressed green gingham dress

    Gingham is never a bad idea, particularly for Easter. Wear this emerald green midi with a statement red lip and larger-than-life gold hoops for a compliment-ready get-up.

    Shop Never Fully Dressed green gingham dress, £89

  • Staud The Wells dress

    Staud The Wells dress

    London’s Twiin store exclusively stocks pieces from sunny parts of the world, and if this A-line Staud dress isn’t the epitome of sartorial sun, then what is?

    Shop Staud The Wells dress at Twiin Store, £240

  • Rixo Montenegro dress

    Rixo Montenegro dress

    Rixo’s seersucker Montenegro dress is part of the London label’s latest summer-ready collection. Perfect for taking you effortlessly from beach to bar.

    Shop Rixo Montenegro dress, £265

  • Mango flowy puff-sleeved dress

    Mango flowy puff-sleeved dress

    The sun’s out, which can only mean one thing: the huns are out, too. And what do the huns wear when the sun’s out? Pretty puff-sleeved minis like this polka dot number, of course.

    Shop Mango flowy puff-sleeved dress, £29.99

  • Deiji Studios The Tea dress

    Deiji Studios The Tea dress

    Trapeze dresses are, quite literally, a breeze in the warm weather, and this inky mini from Deiji Studios is no exception. Perfect for wearing with trainers, sandals and everything in-between.

    Shop Deiji Studios The Tea dress, £127

  • Kitri Harlow lilac seersucker dress

    Kitri Harlow lilac seersucker dress

    Don’t shy away from vertiginous hems just because you haven’t seen one for almost two years. Wear this lovely lilac mini with chunky sandals for optimum summer style points.

    Shop Kitri Harlow lilac seersucker dress, £135

  • Kemi Telford Oba statement maxi dress

    Kemi Telford Oba statement maxi dress

    Kemi Telford’s dresses struggle to stay in stock for obvious reason: they’re fun, fashion-forward and achingly easy to wear. Question is: how many is too many?

    Shop Kemi Telford Oba statement maxi dress, £155

  • Peachy Den The Margot dress

    Peachy Den The Margot dress

    It might be revered for its easy-peasy 00s jumpsuits, but Peachy Den’s nostalgic minis are as deserving of your attention too. We’ve got our eyes firmly on the Tequila Sunrise-toned Margot dress.

    Shop Peachy Den The Margot dress, £100

  • Ganni ruched mesh midi dress

    Ganni ruched mesh midi dress

    The spring-has-sprung colours in Ganni’s ruched midi dress are crying out to be woven into your warm-weather wardrobe.

    Shop Ganni ruched mesh midi dress, £275

  • Daisy Street Plus maxi smock dress

    Daisy Street Plus maxi smock dress

    In case you’re split between bagging yourself a blue and a purple smock dress, look to this floor-sweeping maxi, which is a bit of both.

    Shop Daisy Street Plus maxi smock dress at Asos, £28

  • Luuda tie-dye maxi dress

    Luuda tie-dye maxi dress

    Nothing says feel-good fashion quite like tie-dye. Throw this floor-sweeping maxi on for lazy drinks at the pub with your best friends and just watch the compliments roll in.

    Shop Luuda tie-dye maxi dress at Koibird, £325

  • Me + Em cotton slub maxi dress

    Me + Em cotton slub maxi dress

    For lazy mornings spent plodding around in the sun, look to Me + Em’s cotton slub maxi dress. Whip your hair out of your face and let the good times roll.

    Shop Me + Em cotton slub maxi dress, £95

  • Sika Designs Beeko dress

    Sika Designs Beeko dress

    Sika Designs’ dresses are traffic-stoppingly fabulous; just take this one-shoulder striped maxi for instance. All it needs is a statement pair of earrings and a pared-back heel for a spring look worthy of serious praise.

    Shop Sika Designs Beeko dress, £195

  • Sister Jane Angelica jacquard maxi dress

    Sister Jane Angelica jacquard maxi dress

    Don’t be perturbed by the whimsical nature of Sister Jane’s ethereal dresses. Just pair this creamy jacquard maxi with trainers to tone it down for everyday.

    Shop Sister Jane Angelica jacquard maxi dress, £185

  • H&M broderie anglaise dress

    H&M broderie anglaise dress

    Broderie anglaise dresses are a perennial style star in the warmer months and this white midi is a case in point. Keep make-up natural and sandals comfy and flat for a simple spring style win.

    Shop H&M broderie anglaise dress, £39.99

  • & Other Stories printed strappy dress

    & Other Stories printed strappy dress

    Should you have any occasions to attend over the long weekend, & Other Stories’ pastel-toned strappy dress is a no-brainer.

    Shop & Other Stories printed strappy dress, £75

  • Never Fully Dressed pom pom rainbow dress

    Never Fully Dressed pom pom rainbow dress

    Never Fully Dressed’s pom pom-adorned cream dress is spring style personified. Just add some serious gold hoops and a statement eyeshadow for optimal fashion points.

    Shop Never Fully Dressed pom pom rainbow dress, £99

Images: courtesy of Getty and brands.