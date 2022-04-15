17 dreamy dresses that will take you from Easter egg hunting to brunching with minimal effort
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
It turns out that gingham, florals and pinstripes really are groundbreaking for spring. And these 17 Easter-ready dresses are proof.
Close your eyes and picture yourself walking along the beach, a gentle breeze in your hair, the smell of salt and sand wafting through the air. And what are you wearing? A floaty, dreamy dress, of course.
While the humble, multitasking dress is as hard-working during the colder months as it is during the balmier ones, frocks truly come into their own once the sun puts its hat on.
Given that the weather – touch wood – looks set to soar to sizzling highs over the long weekend, let’s give our dress game some well-deserved attention and invest in the sort of forever frocks that we can whip out of retirement year after year.
Wear them with your favourite strappy heels for lunch with your family or with a bohemian-inspired pair of rope sandals for a leisurely mooch with friends. Either way, the diktat is clear: Easter is for eating as much chocolate as you physically can while wearing one of the prettiest dresses of all.
Never Fully Dressed green gingham dress
Gingham is never a bad idea, particularly for Easter. Wear this emerald green midi with a statement red lip and larger-than-life gold hoops for a compliment-ready get-up.
Staud The Wells dress
London’s Twiin store exclusively stocks pieces from sunny parts of the world, and if this A-line Staud dress isn’t the epitome of sartorial sun, then what is?
Rixo Montenegro dress
Rixo’s seersucker Montenegro dress is part of the London label’s latest summer-ready collection. Perfect for taking you effortlessly from beach to bar.
Mango flowy puff-sleeved dress
The sun’s out, which can only mean one thing: the huns are out, too. And what do the huns wear when the sun’s out? Pretty puff-sleeved minis like this polka dot number, of course.
Deiji Studios The Tea dress
Trapeze dresses are, quite literally, a breeze in the warm weather, and this inky mini from Deiji Studios is no exception. Perfect for wearing with trainers, sandals and everything in-between.
Kitri Harlow lilac seersucker dress
Don’t shy away from vertiginous hems just because you haven’t seen one for almost two years. Wear this lovely lilac mini with chunky sandals for optimum summer style points.
Kemi Telford Oba statement maxi dress
Kemi Telford’s dresses struggle to stay in stock for obvious reason: they’re fun, fashion-forward and achingly easy to wear. Question is: how many is too many?
Peachy Den The Margot dress
It might be revered for its easy-peasy 00s jumpsuits, but Peachy Den’s nostalgic minis are as deserving of your attention too. We’ve got our eyes firmly on the Tequila Sunrise-toned Margot dress.
Ganni ruched mesh midi dress
The spring-has-sprung colours in Ganni’s ruched midi dress are crying out to be woven into your warm-weather wardrobe.
Daisy Street Plus maxi smock dress
In case you’re split between bagging yourself a blue and a purple smock dress, look to this floor-sweeping maxi, which is a bit of both.
Luuda tie-dye maxi dress
Nothing says feel-good fashion quite like tie-dye. Throw this floor-sweeping maxi on for lazy drinks at the pub with your best friends and just watch the compliments roll in.
Me + Em cotton slub maxi dress
For lazy mornings spent plodding around in the sun, look to Me + Em’s cotton slub maxi dress. Whip your hair out of your face and let the good times roll.
Sika Designs Beeko dress
Sika Designs’ dresses are traffic-stoppingly fabulous; just take this one-shoulder striped maxi for instance. All it needs is a statement pair of earrings and a pared-back heel for a spring look worthy of serious praise.
Sister Jane Angelica jacquard maxi dress
Don’t be perturbed by the whimsical nature of Sister Jane’s ethereal dresses. Just pair this creamy jacquard maxi with trainers to tone it down for everyday.
H&M broderie anglaise dress
Broderie anglaise dresses are a perennial style star in the warmer months and this white midi is a case in point. Keep make-up natural and sandals comfy and flat for a simple spring style win.
& Other Stories printed strappy dress
Should you have any occasions to attend over the long weekend, & Other Stories’ pastel-toned strappy dress is a no-brainer.
Never Fully Dressed pom pom rainbow dress
Never Fully Dressed’s pom pom-adorned cream dress is spring style personified. Just add some serious gold hoops and a statement eyeshadow for optimal fashion points.
Images: courtesy of Getty and brands.