17 dreamy dresses that will take you from Easter egg hunting to brunching with minimal effort

Close your eyes and picture yourself walking along the beach, a gentle breeze in your hair, the smell of salt and sand wafting through the air. And what are you wearing? A floaty, dreamy dress, of course.

While the humble, multitasking dress is as hard-working during the colder months as it is during the balmier ones, frocks truly come into their own once the sun puts its hat on.

Given that the weather – touch wood – looks set to soar to sizzling highs over the long weekend, let’s give our dress game some well-deserved attention and invest in the sort of forever frocks that we can whip out of retirement year after year.