These are the best elastic waist trousers (that aren’t joggers)

Pull-on trousers are the 2020 way of life. And you know what? We’re pretty damn pleased about it. Even if you had never worn joggers before, we can almost guarantee it would be no surprise to hear that you’d invested in a pair this year. Our everyday uniforms have had an off-duty make-under and loungewear is the new go-to.

The thing is, though, sometimes you might want to feel a little more dressed up. To bridge the gap between jumping straight back into restricting jeans or tailored trousers, meet the elasticated waist trousers. Smart enough to wear outside, and comfy enough to make you feel like you’re still in your hard-working joggers – we have a lot of love for a stretch waistband.