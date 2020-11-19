These are the best elastic waist trousers (that aren’t joggers)

Give your joggers a well-deserved break and upgrade to stretch-waist trousers instead.
Pull-on trousers are the 2020 way of life. And you know what? We’re pretty damn pleased about it. Even if you had never worn joggers before, we can almost guarantee it would be no surprise to hear that you’d invested in a pair this year. Our everyday uniforms have had an off-duty make-under and loungewear is the new go-to.
The thing is, though, sometimes you might want to feel a little more dressed up. To bridge the gap between jumping straight back into restricting jeans or tailored trousers, meet the elasticated waist trousers. Smart enough to wear outside, and comfy enough to make you feel like you’re still in your hard-working joggers – we have a lot of love for a stretch waistband.
We’re talking the wide leg styles with room to move, the wool pairs that’ll keep you cosy and even the luxe leather and denim trousers that have been given the 2020 stretch waist. Fashion influencer Mira (above) gives a lesson in how to style the best basics – from the white T-shirt and cardigan to minimal jewels and trainers – all at once.
Whether you tuck your top in to show off your waistband or keep it discreet beneath your top , there are so many ways to wear this comfortable detail.
Keep scrolling to see, and shop, eight pairs of elastic waist trousers that’ll give your favourite joggers a run for their money.
Shop elastic waist trousers
Arket waist wool trousers
In black, navy and beige, these are the classic 100% wool trousers that’ll keep you comfy and cosy all winter. Keep as part of your capsule wardrobe and team with roll neck knits, simple white T-shirts and trainers or loafers.
H&M pull-on trousers
A drawstring trouser will basically be your best friend if you’re working from home. Leave jeans behind for now and switch to these tailored check pairs. They also come in six other prints and colours – go, go, go!
Cos knitted trousers
The closest thing we’ll get to a jogger in this edit of elasticated waist trousers is this knitted style. Made from sustainably sourced wool, they’re the khaki trousers that will work just as well with a crisp white shirt as they will with a sweatshirt.
Ganni printed pants
Anything that resembles pyjama trousers gets a firm yes from us. These printed beauties can be off-duty with trainers and switched up when you have evening plans in the future with mules and a silky cami top.
Üterque denim trousers
We may have all forgotten about jeans for the majority of this year, so to ease ourselves back in it’s time for stretchy waist pairs. Well done, Üterque.
& Other Stories leather trousers
Real or faux, any pair of leather trousers will be a hero item in your wardrobe this season. Look to & Other Stories for the dream elasticated waist pair.
New Look stone trousers
How do you make elasticated waist trousers even more comfortable? Go for a wide-leg pair. The neutral tone of this New Look style will also go with anything you own.
Shop stone wide leg elasticated waist trousers at New Look, £19.99
Yours floral trousers
Try these floral strides out with your favourite hoodie for home and switch to a T-shirt and shacket when you go out and about. Either way, you can get them in sizes 20-32 and comfort will be had as soon as you step into them.
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands