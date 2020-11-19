These are the best elastic waist trousers (that aren’t joggers)

Give your joggers a well-deserved break and upgrade to stretch-waist trousers instead. 

Pull-on trousers are the 2020 way of life. And you know what? We’re pretty damn pleased about it. Even if you had never worn joggers before, we can almost guarantee it would be no surprise to hear that you’d invested in a pair this year. Our everyday uniforms have had an off-duty make-under and loungewear is the new go-to. 

The thing is, though, sometimes you might want to feel a little more dressed up. To bridge the gap between jumping straight back into restricting jeans or tailored trousers, meet the elasticated waist trousers. Smart enough to wear outside, and comfy enough to make you feel like you’re still in your hard-working joggers – we have a lot of love for a stretch waistband. 

We’re talking the wide leg styles with room to move, the wool pairs that’ll keep you cosy and even the luxe leather and denim trousers that have been given the 2020 stretch waist. Fashion influencer Mira (above) gives a lesson in how to style the best basics  – from the white T-shirt and cardigan to minimal jewels and trainers – all at once. 

Whether you tuck your top in to show off your waistband or keep it discreet beneath your top , there are so many ways to wear this comfortable detail.

Keep scrolling to see, and shop, eight pairs of elastic waist trousers that’ll give your favourite joggers a run for their money. 

Shop elastic waist trousers

  • Arket waist wool trousers

    Arket trousers
    Best elastic waist trousers: Arket

    In black, navy and beige, these are the classic 100% wool trousers that’ll keep you comfy and cosy all winter. Keep as part of your capsule wardrobe and team with roll neck knits, simple white T-shirts and trainers or loafers. 

    Shop elastic waist wool trousers at Arket, £79

  • H&M pull-on trousers

    H&M trousers
    Best elastic waist trousers: H&M

    A drawstring trouser will basically be your best friend if you’re working from home. Leave jeans behind for now and switch to these tailored check pairs. They also come in six other prints and colours – go, go, go!

    Shop pull-on trousers at H&M, £19.99

  • Cos knitted trousers

    Cos trousers
    Best elastic waist trousers: Cos

    The closest thing we’ll get to a jogger in this edit of elasticated waist trousers is this knitted style. Made from sustainably sourced wool, they’re the khaki trousers that will work just as well with a crisp white shirt as they will with a sweatshirt. 

    Shop knitted merino wool trousers at Cos, £79

