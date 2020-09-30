Glitz buttons are the small detail updating knitwear in a big way this season

Want to add a bit of sparkle to your autumn/winter outfits without being OTT? Rhinestone buttons are updating knitwear styles everywhere this season. 

As temperatures drop and chunky boots and winter coats creep back into our everyday uniforms, knitwear also becomes high priority. Of course investing in classics such as cashmere jumpers and plain cardigans will guarantee longevity, but seeing as knitwear is going to be some of the most-worn items in your wardrobe for the upcoming months, there’s no harm in having some fun with your new additions. Luckily, the high street brands – along with playful labels including Ganni and Shrimps – are all on the same wavelength. Update the usual buttons you might find on knitwear in glitzy, crystal and rhinestone styles – sparkly buttons are here to stay for autumn/winter 2020. 

Making every knitwear choice – from jumpers and cardigans to polo tops – instantly more interesting, it’s the easy way to update your wardrobes. Fashion influencer Amaka (above) keeps the look simple by teaming her For Love and Lemons jewel button cardigan with vintage jeans for a 90s feel. 

Zara has of course jumped onto this micro trend with knits aplenty all adorned with rhinestone buttons. This clashing pastel number has been so popular, it’s already sold out completely online. Don’t worry though, we have it on good authority that it’s coming back soon (get an email notification when it’s back in stock, here) or check in store for more stock. 

Bringing all the Miu Miu and Chanel vibes, glitzy buttons are here to bring a bit of sparkle into your everyday looks without being OTT. 

Scroll down to see our pick of the best rhinestone button knits to shop now. 

Shop best glitz button knitwear

