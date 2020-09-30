Want to add a bit of sparkle to your autumn/winter outfits without being OTT? Rhinestone buttons are updating knitwear styles everywhere this season.
As temperatures drop and chunky boots and winter coats creep back into our everyday uniforms, knitwear also becomes high priority. Of course investing in classics such as cashmere jumpers and plain cardigans will guarantee longevity, but seeing as knitwear is going to be some of the most-worn items in your wardrobe for the upcoming months, there’s no harm in having some fun with your new additions. Luckily, the high street brands – along with playful labels including Ganni and Shrimps – are all on the same wavelength. Update the usual buttons you might find on knitwear in glitzy, crystal and rhinestone styles – sparkly buttons are here to stay for autumn/winter 2020.
Making every knitwear choice – from jumpers and cardigans to polo tops – instantly more interesting, it’s the easy way to update your wardrobes. Fashion influencer Amaka (above) keeps the look simple by teaming her For Love and Lemons jewel button cardigan with vintage jeans for a 90s feel.
Zara has of course jumped onto this micro trend with knits aplenty all adorned with rhinestone buttons. This clashing pastel number has been so popular, it’s already sold out completely online. Don’t worry though, we have it on good authority that it’s coming back soon (get an email notification when it’s back in stock, here) or check in store for more stock.
Bringing all the Miu Miu and Chanel vibes, glitzy buttons are here to bring a bit of sparkle into your everyday looks without being OTT.
Scroll down to see our pick of the best rhinestone button knits to shop now.
Shop best glitz button knitwear
Monki
Hello, pretty cardie. The green and black versions of this button-down style have already nearly sold out, but you can still get your hands on this purple number in sizes xxs-xl – if you’re speedy!
Ganni
Alpaca knits are known for being super soft. This collared knit with argyle print and gem buttons is the Ganni way to update your knitwear collection – we approve.
Next
To take the simple knit up a notch, look to Next’s puff sleeve jumper with gem button shoulder detail. We’re big fans of this burgundy hue but it also comes in classic grey, too.
New Look
This cardigan looks way more premium than its price tag. Keep it classy by wearing done up as a top with tailored trousers for an effortless everyday look.
Shrimps
Ticking off all the trends in one cute cardigan package, this Shrimps oversized collar style with crystal buttons is a win-win. Add it over a dress with chunky boots to keep it cool.
Shop Shrimps Clara crystal-button wool-blend cardigan at matchesfashion.com, £325
Zara
If you want to try out the trend but you’re not ready to go big and bold this Zara fine knit polo top is the option to go for. Perfect for minimalists, the subtle small gemstone buttons won’t distract from your outfits.
H&M
If in doubt, opt for black. This simple cardigan has been updated with glitzy buttons and it gives the classic style a whole new edge. Style with anything from a silky slip skirt to your trusty pair of jeans.
