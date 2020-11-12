What are your first thoughts of embroidered cardigans? It may be the chunky style you remember having to wear (matching with your siblings, of course) growing up, or you may instantly think of your grandma’s knitwear of choice. Either way, you might not put them straight to the front of the queue when it comes to your winter wardrobe, right? We’re here to change your mind, though, as the could-be-vintage knit has made it onto wish lists everywhere.

The likes of Miu Miu, Burberry, Alexachung and Versace all have iterations coming through in their new drops, add to this the high street also coming up with the cosy goods and you get options for all styles and budgets.