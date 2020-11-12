Everyone has owned an embroidered cardie at one point in their lives, and now they’re back for autumn/winter 2020.
What are your first thoughts of embroidered cardigans? It may be the chunky style you remember having to wear (matching with your siblings, of course) growing up, or you may instantly think of your grandma’s knitwear of choice. Either way, you might not put them straight to the front of the queue when it comes to your winter wardrobe, right? We’re here to change your mind, though, as the could-be-vintage knit has made it onto wish lists everywhere.
The likes of Miu Miu, Burberry, Alexachung and Versace all have iterations coming through in their new drops, add to this the high street also coming up with the cosy goods and you get options for all styles and budgets.
Brit broadcaster and foodie Laura Jackson basically sums up lockdown with an Instagram snap of herself with a comfy cardie, make-up-free face and of course, banana bread. Hands up who’s already back at this stage for lockdown 2.0? That’s most people, then.
The best part about embroidered knits is they can be dressed up or down depending on your style. Give them an edge with luxe leather trousers, keep them cosy by pairing with a knitted dress or layer with roll necks and oversized blazers for a whole winter walk vibe.
However you choose to style these cardigans, we guarantee you’ll also want to join the embroidered knit club after scrolling to see our top seven styles.
Shop best embroidered cardigans
& Other Stories cable knit cardigan
It may look like a vintage gem found at a flea market but it is in fact a high street find. Try wearing this on its own, done up, with leather trousers and heeled ankle boots to make it look polished.
Shop floral embroidery cable knit alpaca cardigan at & Other Stories, £85
Hayley Menzies alpaca wool cardigan
When it comes to statement pieces, look no further than Hayley Menzies. Attention to detail is engrained in each item and the Gloria cardigan is a thing of beauty – get it in blue, mint, black, cream or pink.
Shop Gloria embroidered alpaca wool midi cardigan at Hayley Menzies, £450
Zara crochet cardigan
Grab this one in a couple of sizes up for an oversized fit, layer over the racer vest you relied on last season and add wide leg trousers – autumn outfit perfection right there.
Love Moschino cardigan
For an update on a classic, this round-neck knit is a go-to. Wear slightly undone at the top over a roll neck top with tailored trousers and chunky boots.
Weekend Max Mara tan cardigan
Embroidery doesn’t have to mean florals, this Weekend Max Mara knit is a less obvious choice with the cable knit sleeve detail. Wear it over a white T-shirt with straight leg jeans and your favourite kicks.
Reserved cropped cardigan
The love for lime didn’t stop with summer. Oh no, the zesty hue has made its way into knitwear, too. Throw this cropped style over a silky slip dress with chunky boots and cable knit socks.
ALEXACHUNG faux pearl cardigan
Embroidered with faux pearls, this dreamy cardie from the new season Alexachung drop is a winner. Be daring and try it out with other sugary shades for an autumn take on pastels.
Shop ALEXACHUNG faux pearl-embellished cardigan at Net-a-Porter, £295
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands