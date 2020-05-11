Embroidered dresses with delicate details and bright colours are the perfect nod to summer. We’ve rounded up the best ones to shop now.
We talk about a lot of things in the Stylist office (read: group Slack channel), but none so much as weekend plans. Each of us saying whether we would be partying with friends for a birthday, hosting a BBQ in the sunshine to show off our new potted plants, taking some time out and sitting in the park with a good book or jetting away for a long weekend.
Life in lockdown has definitely changed the plans on the agenda for most weekends but that doesn’t mean you can’t get dressed for the occasion, whatever that may be. I don’t know about you but every weekend I am itching to put on a dress even if that’s just to Zoom call my friends, it feels like a special moment in my week and I want something to match.
You may also like
16 of the best floral dresses to buy before they sell out
Embroidered dresses hold a distinctive place in the dress wardrobe. More elevated than most and with a heavy hint of holiday about them, the embroidered dress has the unique ability of making the wearer feel like they on a white Ibizan beach when actually you are sat in your lounge with your legs hanging out of the window.
Easy to style, most embroidered dresses need very simple accessories like gold hoops, white trainers and pared back sandals. For those wanting to make their embroidered dress work harder, wears your open (where possible) with jeans and a white T-shirt.
Get into the holiday mood by shopping our edit of the best embroidered dresses available to buy now.
H&M
Coming in both H&M mainline and plus-size collection, this sunshine yellow dress is sure to put a summer spring in your step.
Topshop
Ticking off embroidered dress and smock dress in one, we are adding Topshop’s effortlessly stylish monochrome offering to our baskets now.
Juliet Dunn
Imagine this Juliet Dunn dress with sun-kissed skin (from a bottle) padding around meadow fields (Hampstead Heath). All you need now is a giant sun hat and you’re all set.
Zara
We need only look at last summer to know that Zara can create a cult summer dress. We’ll be wearing this chuck on midi dress with barely there sandals and a slick of red lipstick.
Ghost
Thanks to this subtle piece from Ghost, there are even embroidered dress options for the most minimal of dressers.
H&M
We’ll be wearing this H&M white maxi dress with a washed denim jacket and beaten up trainers.
Innika Choo
With a cult following of the industry’s most in the know under her belt, Innika Choo delivers on investment summer pieces that we want to wear time and time again.
Dorothy Perkins
Because nothing says summer dressing like daisies.
Monsoon
A smart take on the embroidered dress, this Monsoon dress hits the spot for the mix between casual and occasion.
Images: Getty / Instagram / Courtesy of brands