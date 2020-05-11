We talk about a lot of things in the Stylist office (read: group Slack channel), but none so much as weekend plans. Each of us saying whether we would be partying with friends for a birthday, hosting a BBQ in the sunshine to show off our new potted plants, taking some time out and sitting in the park with a good book or jetting away for a long weekend.

Life in lockdown has definitely changed the plans on the agenda for most weekends but that doesn’t mean you can’t get dressed for the occasion, whatever that may be. I don’t know about you but every weekend I am itching to put on a dress even if that’s just to Zoom call my friends, it feels like a special moment in my week and I want something to match.