The best ethical, eco-friendly and vegan trainers to buy now

Is there a purer love than that of a woman for her trainers? Striking the perfect balance between ‘casual’ and ‘cool’, there isn’t a single outfit that can’t be rocked with a pair of your favourite sneaks. From high-tops with floral dresses to chunky dad-style trainers with slouchy suits and Stan Smith’s with, well, absolutely everything, there is a trainer to bring the perfect touch of laidback luxe to every outfit.

Now, thanks to the attention of fashion-forward sustainable brands, your favourite shoe just got an environmentally conscious makeover. Enter the new era of vegan, recycled and solvent free trainers that are as planet-friendly as they are stylish.