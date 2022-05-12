After two years of rules, regulations and repeated postponements, it seems weddings are finally allowed to go ahead unrestricted.

And while the opportunity to celebrate love should be enough to put a smile on anyone’s face, the idea of doing so without having to contemplate capacity limits and lockdown mandates truly is the cherry on top.

Of course, less time spent mulling over every-changing rules means there is vastly more time available to deliberate outfit selection. For a wedding guest, deciding on an outfit to wear can be heavily reliant on the type of wedding you are attending. While you might have your eye on the most gorgeous floral mini dress, it might not be appropriate for a black-tie affair. And vice-versa, if you have an affinity for a black-tie-worthy ball gown, that might not be suitable for a garden soiree.