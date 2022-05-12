Fashion

Want to be the best dressed guest? Here are 15 wedding outfit ideas you need to see

Zoe Anastasiou
Wedding Guest Outfits

Want to be the best dressed guest at your next wedding? Here are 15 looks that will make you stand out. 

After two years of rules, regulations and repeated postponements, it seems weddings are finally allowed to go ahead unrestricted. 

And while the opportunity to celebrate love should be enough to put a smile on anyone’s face, the idea of doing so without having to contemplate capacity limits and lockdown mandates truly is the cherry on top. 

Of course, less time spent mulling over every-changing rules means there is vastly more time available to deliberate outfit selection. For a wedding guest, deciding on an outfit to wear can be heavily reliant on the type of wedding you are attending. While you might have your eye on the most gorgeous floral mini dress, it might not be appropriate for a black-tie affair. And vice-versa, if you have an affinity for a black-tie-worthy ball gown, that might not be suitable for a garden soiree. 

Dressing appropriately ultimately comes down to understanding the dress code, so today we’re here to provide some options for evening wedding guests. 

Wedding Guest Outfit Ideas

In the evenings, weddings generally have a dressier feel, so it can be nice to ensure your outfit choice reflects that. If you want to play it safe, midi dresses are a wedding secret weapon, acting as a failsafe, catchall to cover several different dress codes. 

When it comes to shades, don’t underestimate the power of bold colour (is it a celebration, after all!) though, of course, a versatile black number will always look elevated, no matter the occasion. 

It’s about selecting something you feel comfortable and confident in. There’s nothing worse than having to skip the fun of the dance floor because you can’t move freely in your outfit. So whether you’re on the lookout for a formal feather-adorned dress, a sleek maxi or a tried-and-tested midi, keep scrolling for 15 wedding-worthy options to shop now. 

  • Reformation Amani Dress

    Reformation Amani Dress
    Reformation Amani Dress

    Reformation is known for its event-ready outfit options and this dress is ideal for a wedding. Featuring an on-trend orange shade and sleek one-shoulder silhouette, this is a look you could dance all night in. 

    Shop Reformation Amani Dress, £248

    Buy Now

  • Nola Gigi Dress in Mimosa Yellow

    Nola Gigi Dress in Mimosa Yellow
    Nola Gigi Dress in Mimosa Yellow

    While this was technically created to be a bridesmaid dress, there’s no reason you couldn’t wear it as an evening guest at a formal wedding. As the name suggests, Nola London’s dresses are all handmade in London and use sustainable fabrics. This gown in particular is made from sustainably sourced EcoVero viscose.

    Nola Gigi Dress in Mimosa Yellow, £260

    Buy Now

  • SIR The Label Anje Puff-Sleeve Gown

    SIR The Label Anje Puff-Sleeve Gown
    SIR The Label Anje Puff-Sleeve Gown

    Play into the cut-out trend this wedding season with this SIR the label gown. The puff-sleeve silhouette and side cut-outs ensure this dress maintains a modern shape, while the chocolate brown shade and high-shine fabric make the item dressy enough for an evening wedding. 

    Shop SIR Anje puff-sleeve gown, £370

    Buy Now

  • We Are Kin The Strappy Maxi

    We Are Kin The Strappy Maxi
    We Are Kin The Strappy Maxi

    Founded by Ngoni Chikwenengere, We Are Kin is a slow-fashion label that proudly creates its pieces in East London. This stunning yellow dress is made-to-order and features the chicest exposed-back detailing. Though do not fret: despite its open back, the designer ensures the gown is still supportive around the bust. 

    Shop We Are Kin The Strappy Maxi, £210

    Buy Now

  • Forever New Ryan One-Shoulder Cut-Out Midi Dress

    Forever New One-Shoulder Midi Dress
    Forever New One-Shoulder Midi Dress

    One-shoulder? Tick! Subtle cut-out detail? Tick! Saturated shade? Tick! This Forever New dress ticks so many 2022 trend boxes, you might just be the chicest wedding guest in attendance. 

    Shop Forever New Ryan One-Shoulder Cut-Out Midi Dress, £110

    Buy Now

  • Never Fully Dressed Green Mya Dress

    Never Fully Dressed Green Mya Dress
    Never Fully Dressed Green Mya Dress

    There are few silhouettes as popular for a wedding guest as a slip dress. This one in particular features a flared, waterfall hem which makes it feel a little more special than a traditional slip style. 

    Shop Never Fully Dressed Green Mya Dress, £89

    Buy Now

  • Mango Crisscross strap jumpsuit

    Mango Crisscross strap jumpsuit
    Mango Crisscross strap jumpsuit

    If you’re looking to go down a more unique wedding outfit route then a jumpsuit might just be the look for you. This iteration from Mango feels elevated thanks to its wide-leg, cropped trouser style. 

    Shop Mango Crisscross strap jumpsuit, £49

    Buy Now

  • Oasis Cross Over Detail Midi Dress

    Oasis Cross Over Detail Midi Dress
    Oasis Cross Over Detail Midi Dress

    It’s sleek, it’s elegant and it’s affordable. This pale orange midi dress is a wedding win. 

    Shop Oasis Cross Over Detail Midi Dress, £63

    Buy Now

  • 16Arlington Adelaide One-Shoulder Feather-Trimmed Mini Dress

    16Arlington Adelaide One-Shoulder Feather-Trimmed Mini Dress
    16Arlington Adelaide One-Shoulder Feather-Trimmed Mini Dress

    A wedding might just be the perfect excuse to wear feathers (and those don’t come around very often). 16Arlington is known for its showstopping designs and this pink, feathered mini dress is sure to turn heads. 

    Shop 16Arlington Adelaide one-shoulder feather-trimmed mini dress, £795

    Buy Now

  • Anna October Aphrodite Dress

    Anna October Aphrodite Dress
    Anna October Aphrodite Dress

    Ukrainian designer Anna October is known for her fun, flattering looks and this dress embodies just that. The ruched bodice detail and off-the-shoulder silhouette offer an elegant fit, making it the perfect wedding outfit idea. 

    Shop Anna October Aphrodite Dress, £415

    Buy Now

  • Self Portrait Bow-Embellished Stretch-Woven Midi Dress

    Self Portrait Bow-Embellished Stretch-Woven Midi Dress
    Self Portrait Bow-Embellished Stretch-Woven Midi Dress

    There’s something very Old Hollywood about this silhouette, which is an aesthetic Self Portrait regularly plays into. The voluminous A-line skirt creates an undoubtedly sophisticated feel making the ensemble very wedding appropriate. If you favour a more modern look, pair this dress with contemporary accessories like a fun heel or structured bag. 

    Shop Self Portrait Bow-embellished stretch-woven midi dress, £340

    Buy Now

  • Arket Bias-Cut Strap Dress

    Arket Bias-Cut Strap Dress
    Arket Bias-Cut Strap Dress

    If you’re ever remotely worried about a wedding’s dress code, may we point you in the direction of this bias-cut midi dress by Arket? The timeless black shade and sleek slip style mean that this dress will look effortless, elevated and (most importantly) appropriate, no matter what kind of wedding you are attending. 

    Shop Arket Bias-Cut Strap Dress, £89

    Buy Now

  • Mango Ruffled Floral Print Dress

    Mango Ruffled Floral Print Dress
    Mango Ruffled Floral Print Dress

    While florals are often reserved for daytime weddings, this tiered maxi by Mango manages to make the print feel evening appropriate thanks to the use of a halterneck and layered silhouette. Just add heels and this look is ready to go, with very few accessories required. 

    Shop Mango ruffled floral print dress, £79

    Buy Now

  • Asos Edition Curve Pleat Waist Jacquard Midi Dress

    Asos Edition Curve Pleat Waist Jacquard Midi Dress
    Asos Edition Curve Pleat Waist Jacquard Midi Dress

    Investing in a jacquard fabric is a simple way to ensure an item feels luxurious, no matter the price tag. This dress also benefits from a chic silhouette, complete with puff sleeves and pleated detailing. 

    Shop Asos Edition Curve pleat waist jacquard midi dress, £135

    Buy Now

  • Whistles Maria Maxi Dress

    Whistles Maria Maxi Dress
    Whistles Maria Maxi Dress

    If Rachel Green were attending a wedding in 2022, this is the dress she would wear. After all, who remembers “The One Where No One’s Ready”, the episode in which Rachel wears a dress exactly like this? You can recreate the look at your next wedding, thanks to Whistles.  

    Shop Whistles Maria Maxi Dress, £199

    Buy Now

Zoe Anastasiou

