Now look, there’s an awful lot of good happening in the world – but you may have noticed the odd bad thing happening too.

It might seem superficial and superfluous, but in hard times, people were historically given evil eye symbols to protect against bad energy and the curse of the evil eye.

Fast forward a century or three and evil eye jewellery is as ubiquitous today as it’s ever been, with the talisman adorning all manner of necklaces, bracelets and earrings. The reason to weave the simple detailing into your jewellery arsenal is because it can ward off evil energy, and isn’t that reason enough?

There are is an evil eye-detailed something or other to suit even the most subtle of jewellery styles – these are our favourite nine pieces.