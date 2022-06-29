Help to ward off evil energies with a piece of evil eye jewellery – these are our favourites.
Now look, there’s an awful lot of good happening in the world – but you may have noticed the odd bad thing happening too.
It might seem superficial and superfluous, but in hard times, people were historically given evil eye symbols to protect against bad energy and the curse of the evil eye.
Fast forward a century or three and evil eye jewellery is as ubiquitous today as it’s ever been, with the talisman adorning all manner of necklaces, bracelets and earrings. The reason to weave the simple detailing into your jewellery arsenal is because it can ward off evil energy, and isn’t that reason enough?
There are is an evil eye-detailed something or other to suit even the most subtle of jewellery styles – these are our favourite nine pieces.
Missoma Good Vibes evil eye mini charm hoop earring
Add these dainty evil eye earrings into your arsenal to keep the bad vibes at bay. The more piercings you have in your ear, the better.
Shop Missoma Good Vibes evil eye mini charm hoop earring, £79
Swarovski evil eye hoop earrings
As far as we’re concerned, there’s nothing better than a bit of a Swarovski twinkle woven into your jewellery game and this mini-me earring is no exception.
Monica Vinader Deia evil eye necklace
If you can’t get enough of piling gold chains and necklaces up high, then embrace this Monica Vinader iteration into your collection.
Astley Clarke Biography evil eye bracelet
If you’re anything like me, you’ll live by the adage “the more, the merrier”. Wear this evil eye bracelet with as many other bracelets as possible to amp up the blingy effect.
Shop Astley Clarke Biography evil eye bracelet at Selfridges, £155
Edge of Ember evil eye huggie earrings
Huggie earrings are the style set’s favourite way of adding a touch of delicate and dainty bling to their ensembles. This Edge of Ember pair is a fine example.
Tai Jewellery evil eye bracelet
With rainbow-hued evil eyes dotted along its front, this tennis bracelet-style piece of jewellery is worth weaving in to your collection.
Wolf & Zephyr single hoop earring
The best way to embrace earrings? Mismatch them as much as possible to keep people guessing and your jewellery game on point.
Auric Jewellery evil eye necklace
There are chains and then there are chains, and this pretty iteration falls firmly into the latter camp. It’s as pretty as it is bad vibe-repenting.
Boho Moon evil eye anklet
Anklets are a summer must-have; thread them onto your feet with threaded and beaded iterations too for maximum appeal.
Images: courtesy of brands