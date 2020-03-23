Are you stuck in a style rut? Do you have a wardrobe full of clothes, but none of them feel quite you anymore? Whether you’ve gone through a lifestyle change or just fallen out of love with the pieces in your closet, if you find yourself wearing the same outfits on autopilot – it’s time for a serious style shake up.

Even if you’re an avid follower of the latest trends and have an album of dream outfits you’ve screen-grabbed from Instagram, time spent shopping for new pieces is a luxury that most of us don’t have space for. Online shopping might sound like a convenient solution, but many of us finding ourselves spending more time in the Post Office queue returning the pieces that looked nothing like they did on the model, than we did actually shopping. Then there are the 11pm online fashion hauls that we don’t have time to return at all, and end up haunting the forgotten corners of our wardrobes for years to come.

Imagine if you had a personal stylist who, knowing your measurements, preferences and lifestyle, could hand-pick a whole new wardrobe for you and send it straight to your front door. Enter the fashion subscription boxes set making building a new closet of curated pieces easier than ever.