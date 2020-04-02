8 fashion documentaries for sensational style inspiration
- Lara Faye
Searching for your fashion fix? We’ve found the best fashion films and documentaries to watch tonight on Netflix and Amazon Prime. Staying in never felt so chic.
Right now we can think of nothing more appealing than turning off the news, muting our notifications and getting lost in a totally absorbing fashion documentary.
Even though our lives are currently more sweatpants and the sofa than red carpet events, there’s no form of escapism quite like fashion. The high octane glamour, breathtaking designs and show stopping gowns that bring our wildest fashion fantasies to life – it feels like the gateway to a fairytale kingdom where the worries of our everyday lives are totally suspended.
For many designers, artists and creatives, the world of fashion is their ultimate form of escapism, and if you are feeling stressed, overwhelmed or just plain bored at the prospect of another evening spent staying in, then now is the perfect time to tune out of reality and check in to the fantastical world of fashion.
Lose yourself in the sensational stories of Christian Dior as you take a journey into the world of Parisian couture. If you’re struggling to stay creative in self isolation, draw inspiration from the incredible true story of fashion genius Alexander McQueen.
If you prefer a classic Netflix binge, then you’ll love the fast-paced fashion competition hosted by style icon Alexa Chung and Queer Eye’s Tan France. Or why not practise your best blue steel while watching Anna Wintour in action in The September Issue?
Whatever you prefer, now is the time to take to the sofa, switch on Netflix and escape from reality with eight of our favourite fashion documentaries that are available to watch right now.
McQueen
To call Alexander McQueen a fashion designer is an understatement. He was a visionary, a rule-breaker and a creative genius, and this tour de force of a documentary celebrates the life and work of an outsider that reinvented the fashion industry as we know. Though created from real-life footage and interviews with those who were closest to the late designer, watching McQueen feels like embarking on an outerbody experience. The room around you grows foggy as you drift from the real world and into a realm of fashion, fantasy and rebellion, fuelled by one of the most brilliant creative minds that has ever lived.
Where to watch: Netflix.
Jeremy Scott: The People's Designer
Maverick designer Jeremy Scott has firmly put the fun back into fashion. His collections for Italian house Moschino are some of the most witty, playful and outrageous the world of fashion has ever seen, and his avant-garde style has earned him a legion of celebrity fans from Lady Gaga to Rihanna. Featuring exclusive designers with his A-list devotees, this documentary is a star-studded insight into the personal life of one of America’s most influential designers.
Where to watch: Netflix
Dior And I
Escapism at its finest, Dior And I will transport you into the world of Parisian couture and the storied fashion house of Dior. Following former creative director Raf Simons as he creates his first haute couture collection for Dior, it interweaves the house’s incredible history and the story of Christian Dior himself into Simons’ creative journey. Charting every moment of the creation of a collection, from the first sketch to the final bow, prepare to be swept off your feet by the extraordinary craftsmanship and breathtaking dedication that goes in to creating one beautiful fashion moment.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime
Next In Fashion
Alexa Chung and Queer Eye’s Tan France present the fashion design competition that we can’t stop talking about. A host of fashion royalty guest judges join Alexa and Tan as they challenge 18 professional designers to prove themselves as the next big design talent, as they compete for the prize of $250,000 and a debut collection with luxury retailer, Net-a-Porter. From the contestants’ exceptional collections to Alexa Chung’s incredible outfits, this 10-episode series will leave you hooked from the start.
Where to watch: Netflix.
The September Issue
If it’s been a while since you watched this iconic fashion documentary, now is the perfect time to dive back in to The September Issue. An exclusive view into the world of Vogue magazine, this documentary gets up close and personal to legendary fashion editor Anna Wintour and her creative team as they put together their most important issue of the year. Think front-row access to runway shows, interviews with the biggest fashion photographers in the business and deeply personal insights into the most glamorous and mysterious women in fashion.
Watch now on Amazon Prime
Styling Hollywood
One of the most addictive shows on Netflix, we dare you not to binge this glamorous reality show. Following celebrity stylist Jason Bolden, this sneak peek into the world of Hollywood’s A-list elite takes you on a rollercoaster ride through awards season. If you’ve ever wanted a behind-the-curtain glimpse into the lives of LA’s most stylish celebrities, this is a series you won’t want to miss.
Watch now on Netflix
Dries
Dries Van Noten is one of the most remarkable fashion designers in the world, and this access-all-areas documentary is a rare gem. Following the designer for an entire year, this film documents the creative processes that go in to creating four collections. If self isolation has left you with a creative block, this film will leave you brimming with inspiration.
Watch now on Amazon Prime
The First Monday In May
The Met Gala is the biggest party in fashion. Once a year the A-list’s elite descend upon New York’s Met Museum to celebrate the latest sartorial exhibition at the gallery, and they do so in incredible style. Wearing breathtaking couture creations and the most sensational runway pieces, the looks debuted at the Met are some of the most extravagant we have ever seen. For the first time in the Gala’s history, Coronavirus has meant that this year’s event has been cancelled, but you can still get your fashion fix. An exclusive look behind the China-themed 2015 Met Gala, this is an unmissable insight into the most glamorous night of the year. Though optional, watching if your most outrageous dress comes highly recommended.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime
Images: courtesy of Netflix and Amazon