Right now we can think of nothing more appealing than turning off the news, muting our notifications and getting lost in a totally absorbing fashion documentary.

Even though our lives are currently more sweatpants and the sofa than red carpet events, there’s no form of escapism quite like fashion. The high octane glamour, breathtaking designs and show stopping gowns that bring our wildest fashion fantasies to life – it feels like the gateway to a fairytale kingdom where the worries of our everyday lives are totally suspended.

For many designers, artists and creatives, the world of fashion is their ultimate form of escapism, and if you are feeling stressed, overwhelmed or just plain bored at the prospect of another evening spent staying in, then now is the perfect time to tune out of reality and check in to the fantastical world of fashion.

Lose yourself in the sensational stories of Christian Dior as you take a journey into the world of Parisian couture. If you’re struggling to stay creative in self isolation, draw inspiration from the incredible true story of fashion genius Alexander McQueen.