5 fashion influencers worth scrolling all the way back to the bottom of their feeds

Lara Faye
Searching for style inspiration? Spend your scrolling time wisely with the endlessly chic archives of the best-dressed women on Instagram.

Are you suffering from fashion fatigue? If your wardrobe feels flat, uninspirational and just plain boring it’s time to hit reset. When you’ve lost touch with your sense of personal style, there’s one place you can always turn to for immediate inspiration: Instagram. 

In a sea of #OOTD posts, certain style-setters stand out from the crowd. In particular, there are five fashion influencers who’ve turned documenting their own personal aesthetics into an art form, pioneering trends that have inspired thousands of women. 

From the OG fashion blogger who served outfit inspiration before we even had smartphones, to the body-positive influencer whose mood-boosting outfits uplift us on the even the greyest of days, these are women we have had on our sartorial radar for years. And for good reason: their impeccable aesthetic has never missed the mark. Though their latest looks might be familiar was can promise that their archives are an Aladdin’s cave of outfit inspiration, served with a side of serious fashion nostalgia.  

What are you waiting for? Settle yourself on the sofa and plug in for style inspiration from the best dressed women on Instagram. Daily screen time doesn’t really count in quarantine. 

  • Aimee Song - @aimeesong

    Long before the explosion of Instagram, when the word ‘influencer’ hadn’t even entered our vocabulary, Aimee Song exploded onto the scene with her fashion blog Song of Style in 2008. A true original, though Aimee inspired thousands of industry outsiders to begin documenting their fashion choices online, it is her own personal style that has us returning to her for style inspiration for over a decade. With ten years of outfits to pour over, scrolling back and following Aimee’s style evolution from fashion outsiders to industry-approved taste maker is a journey to savour. 

  • Monikh Dale - @monikh

    If you were to look up ‘chic’ in the Oxford Dictionary, we’d like to think you’d see a photo of Monikh Dale. The stylist had made everyday elegance an art form, and scrolling through Monikh’s back catalogue of sensational outfits deserves an entire evening of your time. Not only does her wardrobe of understated luxurious pieces offer a masterclass in effortless elegance, Monikh’s impeccably styled home offers some serious interiors inspiration. Consider her feed a digital coffee table book of endless lifestyle inspiration that you will return to again, and again. 

  • Pernille Teisbaek - @pernilleteisbaek

    It’s impossible to have a conversation about Scandinavian style without namechecking tastemaker Pernille Teisbaek. The Danish stylist has been at the top of our Instagram feed for years, and fashion’s love for her impeccable style shows no signs of dimming. Though her signature aesthetic is two parts elegant minimalism to one part laidback cool, scrolling back through her feed shows her evolution from a love of bold, colourful pieces to her current brand of pared-back cool.  While her enviable wardrobe includes covetable pieces from female-led labels including Khaite and The Row, thanks to her love for new Scandinavian labels such as Ganni and Rotage Birger Christensen and high street labels H&M and Zara, emulating Pernille’s eternally chic style at home has never been easier. 

  • Stephanie Yeboah - @stephanieyeboah

    Like a ray of sartorial sunshine for the soul, Stephanie Yeboah’s joyful, statement-making looks are the photos you’ll want to bookmark and save for days when you need a serious mood boost. Scroll back through the years and you’ll find yourself sucked into a kaliderscope of colours, bold prints and vibrant patterns that will make you want to say goodbye to all-black outfits forever. Body positivity in is the London-based influencer’s DNA and seeing Stephanie’s evolution from her first swimwear shots to her latest beautifully self-celebratory lingerie posts is sure to inspire you to shower your body with some serious self-love. 

  • Lindsey Holland - @ropesofholland

    Scrolling back through Lindsey Holland’s feed of elegantly styled, neutral-toned outfits is as soothing as a spa day, and is certain to inspire the purchase of at least five oversized blazers. Indeed, if there’s anyone that can teach us about the power of a carefully curated capsule wardrobe, it’s Lindsey. Her androgynous approach to minimalism is built around a uniform of soft tailoring, striped shirting and sophisticated denim that feels endlessly cool yet completely timeless. 

