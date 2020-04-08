Is anyone else feeling like they’re 12 again? Sitting inside the house, talking to your friends over messenger because your parents won’t let you out, filling your time with dance routines and listening to the same pop playlists on repeat as you wait for your life to start. Blame on it on the cabin fever, but right now we’re experiencing some serious nostalgia for the 00s and its pop culture obsessed, diamante encrusted, bleached blonde aesthetic.

It’s not just us, over the past few seasons the catwalks have blessed us with some major 00s fashion throwbacks. From Tom Ford to Fendi, we’ve witnessed the rebirth of logomania, diamante hair accessories, velour tracksuits and even the 00s most-wanted Saddle handbag. Then there’s the rise and rise of the 00s streetwear trends that we rushed to JD Sports to copy when we first spotted them on the original hip hop and R’n’B divas.