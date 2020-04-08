Fashion

7 nostalgic 00s fashion accounts that will give you all the feels

Lara Faye
Diamante, double denim and tiny dogs in handbags. Relieve the 00s with these ultimate fashion throwback accounts.

Is anyone else feeling like they’re 12 again? Sitting inside the house, talking to your friends over messenger because your parents won’t let you out, filling your time with dance routines and listening to the same pop playlists on repeat as you wait for your life to start. Blame on it on the cabin fever, but right now we’re experiencing some serious nostalgia for the 00s and its pop culture obsessed, diamante encrusted, bleached blonde aesthetic.  

It’s not just us, over the past few seasons the catwalks have blessed us with some major 00s fashion throwbacks. From Tom Ford to Fendi, we’ve witnessed the rebirth of logomania, diamante hair accessories, velour tracksuits and even the 00s most-wanted Saddle handbag. Then there’s the rise and rise of the 00s streetwear trends that we rushed to JD Sports to copy when we first spotted them on the original hip hop and R’n’B divas. 

If you’re feeling nostalgic for weekends spent shopping Claire’s Accessories, experimenting with every shade of lip gloss and pinning posters of Leo DiCaprio on your bedroom walls, then join us on a trip down memory lane. 

We’ve found 7 of the best Instagram accounts celebrating the 00s style moments that we want to relive right now.

  • @shesvague

    If this Instagram account was an accessory, it would be an oversized buckle diamante belt. Celebrating the pop culture queens that created the 00s aesthetic, She’s Vague is a heady cocktail of Paris Hilton’s era-defining fashion moments, with regular appearances from Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Nicole Ritchie and Beyonce. If you’re dreaming of low rise jeans, velour tracksuits and chunky blonde highlights, this is the account to follow immediately. 

    Instagram: @shesvague

  • @hiphopurbanpop

    This is the ultimate throwback to the OG urban, R’n’B and hip hop divas who served serious style inspiration circa 2001. If you grew up with a poster of Usher on your wall and Ms. Dynamite playing on repeat, @hiphopurbanpop will inspire you to dig out that diamante choker and rewatch Honey (trust us, it needs to be done). 

    Instagram: @hiphopurbanpop

  • @diorinthe2000s

    Prefer your throwbacks served with a side of couture? Dior in the 2000s delivers all the high fashion nostalgia you’ve ever wanted straight from John Galliano’s catwalks at the French fashion house. Escape into the glamorous era of the supermodel and settle in for a serious fashion flash back with the iconic collections from one the greatest designs of the 00s. 

    Instagram: @diorinthe2000s

  • @twogirlsonepizza

    From Cher’s pink fluffy pen in Clueless to Justin Timberlake’s bleached blonde perm, Two Girls One Pizza celebrates the forgotten fashion moments that could only have happened in the 00s. If you’ve ever dreamed of rediscovering such pop culture highlights as Marilyn Manson taking a selfie with Nicholas Cage, this is the feed that you’ll stay up all night screen-shotting. 

    Instagram: @twogirlsonepizza

  • @popculturediedin2009

    As far as we recall, in the 00s pop culture was culture. Every week titles such as US Weekly and their British counterparts filled corner shop shelves with wild tales of the latest celebrity feud, romance and break up – and we rushed out to buy them on our school lunch break. Relive the days of the pop culture in print with this throwback to the hey day of the celebrity magazine. 

    Instagram: @popculturediedin2009

  • @2000sgal

    The Instagram equivalent of binging every episode of Lizzie McGuire with a can of Fanta in hand, this pop culture throw back will have you digging our your Sketchers and putting that Avril Lavigne mix tape on full blast. The shows, celebrities and fashion choices that made the 00s such a weird and wonderful time to alive are all to be found in this nostaglia inducing account. 

    Instagram: @2000sgal

  • @conde.nasty

    A glamorous throwback from the glory days of the glossy magazine, Nasty Nostalgia offers a curation of the high fashion and red carpet moments that give us new appreciation for 00s style. Think Aalyiah in animal print at the 2000 VMA awards Sandra Bullock in that infamous Versace dress. 

    Instagram: @conde.nasty

Images: courtesy of Getty and Instagram.

