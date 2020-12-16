The typical New Year’s Eve plan most likely involves a new outfit, a ticket to an overpriced event and a long queue at the bar. This is followed by fireworks that everyone waits until midnight for, before a desperate struggle to find a taxi that’s undoubtedly double the usual price. This year, everything is a little bit different. That’s not to say it won’t involve a new outfit. We’ll of course all be swapping bars and clubs for a kitchen disco with our housemates or live-in family, but waving goodbye to 2020 is the perfect excuse to get dressed up for the occasion.

A lot of lifestyle changes have had to happen this year, so why not make some positive changes to the way we shop, too? Enter: rental fashion. We’ve already compiled a guide on how to shop some of the best rental fashion sites and apps. These platforms – to rent clothes, bags and shoes – have been around for a few years now but recently they’re proving even more popular with a shift in wanting to live more sustainably. There are so many positives to renting; from getting to wear an amazing outfit by a designer that may be out of budget, to still getting to live that ‘wear once’ life a lot of us have become accustomed to.