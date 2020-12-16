Instead of buying a new outfit for every event in your diary, try the sustainable option of renting a dress instead.
The typical New Year’s Eve plan most likely involves a new outfit, a ticket to an overpriced event and a long queue at the bar. This is followed by fireworks that everyone waits until midnight for, before a desperate struggle to find a taxi that’s undoubtedly double the usual price. This year, everything is a little bit different. That’s not to say it won’t involve a new outfit. We’ll of course all be swapping bars and clubs for a kitchen disco with our housemates or live-in family, but waving goodbye to 2020 is the perfect excuse to get dressed up for the occasion.
A lot of lifestyle changes have had to happen this year, so why not make some positive changes to the way we shop, too? Enter: rental fashion. We’ve already compiled a guide on how to shop some of the best rental fashion sites and apps. These platforms – to rent clothes, bags and shoes – have been around for a few years now but recently they’re proving even more popular with a shift in wanting to live more sustainably. There are so many positives to renting; from getting to wear an amazing outfit by a designer that may be out of budget, to still getting to live that ‘wear once’ life a lot of us have become accustomed to.
You can also borrow outfits from some of your favourite celebrities and influencers from rental platform By Rotation. Then there’s sites such as Rotaro who do the dry cleaning part for you so you don’t even have to think about cleaning – you can rent the above gold Shrimps dress from Rotaro from just £35 for four days.
At Endless Wardrobe you can rent an outfit and if you decide you love it, you can buy it directly from the site. To swap and share your outfits with fellow renters, head to Hurr where you can pick up a full top-to-toe outfit.
With so many amazing ways to ditch the ‘buy, wear once, bin’ ethos, we’ve decided to round up some of the best dresses you’ll want to hire for New Year’s Eve. It’s time to close the gap – rent, rewear and recycle and you’ll end up getting to wear, and make memories, in some of the most amazing dresses around.
Shop best rental dresses
Whistles dress at By Rotation
Party season wouldn’t be complete without a sprinkling of sequins and this midi dress is a beauty. From strappy heels to chunky boots, tag #WeRotaro to show By Rotation how you style it.
Lisou dress at Rotaro
Known for its statement prints, Lisou is a go-to for ‘wow’ dresses that’ll make everyone ask you where you got it from. Luckily, you can tell them it’s rented and they can borrow it, too.
Rent Lisou Penelope silk midi dress at Rotaro. from £20 for four days
Bardot dress at Hirestreet
Pastels shades aren’t just for spring; brighten up the darker nights with this minty slip. Try it out layered over a sheer high neck top with an oversized blazer and heeled boots.
Rent Bardot Zelda pistachio dress at Hirestreet, from £20 for four days
De La Vali dress at Endless Wardrobe
For the ultimate festive fix opt for this De La Vali ruby red dress. Go matchy-matchy and style with black mules, red lips and stick to minimal accessories.
Rent De La Vali Ohio dress at Endless Wardrobe, from £75 for four days
Aje dress at Hurr
Dressing OTT isn’t a thing when it comes to party season. From oversized sleeves and puffy silhouette to bright colours – or all three – anything goes.
Whistles dress at Girl Meets Dress
Sometimes a dress is just made to make memories in – this teal sequin mini is one of them. You’ll want to hire it out now for a kitchen disco and again for an actual party next year.
Rent Whistles Dena sequin dress at Girl Meets Dress, from £49 for two nights
Rixo dress at Our Closet
London-label Rixo is renowned for its collection of attention-making dresses (and bags, belts and swimwear). This mixed print style with puff sleeves can be yours to wear from just £15 per day.
Jason Wu dress at My Wardrobe HQ
To channel black tie (even if it is in your living room) try out this velvety Jason Wu dress with strappy 90s detail. Add crystal jewellery to get the full look.
Rent Jason Wu asymmetric velvet dress at My Wardrobe HQ, from £20 per day
Baum und Pferdgarten dress at Onloan
When you sign up to Onloan you get to two items for the month for £69 or four items for £99. We predict this silky leopard dress will be on the wish list.
Rent Baum und Pferdgarten Ajane silk dress at Onloan, from £69 for the month
Cecilie Bahnsen dress at Rotaro
In true Cecilie Bahnsen style, bigger is most definitely better and this puff sleeve, tiered beauty proves the point. Bound to make a statement wherever you go, you can even ditch the accessories and still be party-ready.
Jacquemus at By Rotation
To go the opposite end of the scale from your favourite joggers, try out this fringed, halter neck dress of dreams by Jacquemus. You can borrow this from cool-girl Camille Charriere.
Ghost dress at Hirestreet
You can always rely on Ghost dresses to be the perfect plus one to any occasion – from wedding to party season and everything in between. Wear this glossy navy number with lashings of gold jewels and a timeless red lip.
Rent Ghost Becky navy dress at Hirestreet, from £54 for four days
Alexa Chung dress at Endless Wardrobe
This Alexa Chung-approved dress also gets a yes from us. Bringing all the Kate Moss party vibes, try this one out with chunky stomper boots and a faux fur coat to complete the look.
Rent Alexa Chung Road to Ruin gold mini slip dress at Endless Wardrobe, from £39 for four days
Opening image: By Rotation
Images: courtesy of brands