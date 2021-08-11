As we straddle the fence between summer (remember summer and its balmy weather? Us neither) and autumn, we must view fashion through the prism of comfort. Which is to say layers; peel them off when the sun puts her hat on, and snuggle under them when it’s blowing a gail.

Layers are a foolproof way of ensuring you keep warm/stay cool without compromising on those all-important style points. But forget dad jumpers and oversized, moth hole-ridden throw-ons, for the most ubiquitous layer in the fashion realm is more stylish, more fashion-forward and more statement-making than any that have come before it.