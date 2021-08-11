All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Thanks to east London label House of Sunny, layering is no longer synonymous with fuddy-duddy dad jumpers and raggedy old throw-ons; instead, it’s been made a whole lot more stylish thanks to these chic faux fur-trimmed cardigans.
As we straddle the fence between summer (remember summer and its balmy weather? Us neither) and autumn, we must view fashion through the prism of comfort. Which is to say layers; peel them off when the sun puts her hat on, and snuggle under them when it’s blowing a gail.
Layers are a foolproof way of ensuring you keep warm/stay cool without compromising on those all-important style points. But forget dad jumpers and oversized, moth hole-ridden throw-ons, for the most ubiquitous layer in the fashion realm is more stylish, more fashion-forward and more statement-making than any that have come before it.
Faux fur-trimmed cardigans, the sort that are positively made for in-between weather layering, were purveyed by east London label House of Sunny, whose Peggy cardigans have struggled to stay in stock since their launch in 2019. And in recent months, faux fur-trimmed cardigans have very much elbowed their way into the world of fashion where they look intent on staying.
They’re the glamorous way of staying cosied up; looking cute without being cold – isn’t that just a fashion dream? But with one of these oh-so-chic cardies, it’ll be more than just a dream, it’ll be a reality. These are a few of our favourites.
House of Sunny Cypress Peggy cardigan
Do it like the fashion crowd do and opt for homegrown talent House of Sunny’s cult Peggy cardigan in its zesty new hue.
Jayley teal cashmere cardigan
If you’d like a belt with your cardigan, then look to Jayley’s faux fur-trimmed cashmere number, which is available in either blue, green or pink.
Miu Miu faux fur-trimmed cardigan
Serving serious Gossip Girl vibes, this leopard fur-trimmed cardigan deserves a place in your wardrobe. Pair with wide-legged black jeans for optimal style points.
Zemeta Meow furry crop cardigan
Crafted in a baby blue hue, this swirly-rimmed cardigan is crying out to be paired with a pair of equally as blue jeans and a pair of chunky trainers.
Blumarine angora blend knit cardigan
Blumarine crafts some seriously lust-worthy faux fur-trimmed cardigans, and this classic black iteration is proof. A forever cardi if ever we’ve seen it.
Shop Blumarine angora blend knit cardigan at Luisa Viaroma, £493
No Wallflower Project rib velvet cardigan with faux fur trim
Have you ever seen a more perfect cardigan? No, neither have we. If the pink isn’t for you, then opt for the olive colourway instead.
Shop No Wallflower Project rib velvet cardigan with faux fur trim at Wolf & Badger, £220
House of Sunny Jungle Peggy faux fur cardigan
Leopard print, as far as we’re concerned, is a forever print and this classic cardi is a serious winner.
Shop House of Sunny Jungle Peggy faux fur cardigan at Selfridges, £90
Urban Outfitters faux fur collar cardigan
Minty-hued and seriously cute, this fur-trimmed cardi is a stellar option for those new to the cardi craze.
Stella McCartney virgin wool and faux fur cardigan
In case a fitted knit isn’t quite to your taste, look to Stella McCartney’s faux fur-adorned number instead.
Shop Stella McCartney virgin wool and faux fur cardigan at MyTheresa, £626
Images: courtesy of brands.