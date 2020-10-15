This is the one time when being fake is very much on-trend. As winter rolls in we are once again looking for an abundance of textures to add depth and warmth to our wardrobe and no piece does that quite like a faux fur jacket. Fake fur, or faux as it’s more fashionably known, has come a long way in recent years.

While faux fur used to get matted quicker than your pet pup or feel a little bit like plastic, new fabric technologies mean that you can now enjoy the feeling of fur without any animal cruelty.

And there really is something super luxurious about these new breeds of faux fur coats. From realistic, shaggy 70s styles, to deep and fluffy piled textures, faux fur has had a makeover for 2020 and it’s looking and feeling amazing.

If you’re looking for a new piece of outerwear to add a spring to your step and help you feel smug on your morning commute, then faux fur could be the answer.

While in years gone by, wearing a fur was seen as ‘Sunday best’, faux fur coats have become as much a cult item as puffer coat or a parka, meaning that you don’t need to save them for a special occasion. In fact a faux fur coat demands to be worn on the regular.