11 of the best faux fur jackets and coats for every occasion

A faux fur coat or jacket is a super snug way to head into autumn, and faux furs have improved so much over the last decade you can expect the most beautiful textures. Here are our favourites to shop right now.

This is the one time when being fake is very much on-trend. As winter rolls in we are once again looking for an abundance of textures to add depth and warmth to our wardrobe and no piece does that quite like a faux fur jacket. Fake fur, or faux as it’s more fashionably known, has come a long way in recent years. 

Faux fur coats and jackets: Marks Fast Getty Images
Mark Fast showed a faux fur coat at London Fashion Week in February

While faux fur used to get matted quicker than your pet pup or feel a little bit like plastic, new fabric technologies mean that you can now enjoy the feeling of fur without any animal cruelty.

And there really is something super luxurious about these new breeds of faux fur coats. From realistic, shaggy 70s styles, to deep and fluffy piled textures, faux fur has had a makeover for 2020 and it’s looking and feeling amazing.

If you’re looking for a new piece of outerwear to add a spring to your step and help you feel smug on your morning commute, then faux fur could be the answer.

While in years gone by, wearing a fur was seen as ‘Sunday best’, faux fur coats have become as much a cult item as puffer coat or a parka, meaning that you don’t need to save them for a special occasion. In fact a faux fur coat demands to be worn on the regular.

Getty Images: Faux fur coats and jackets: Paris Street Style
Paris street style pictures were full of guests wearing bright faux fur coats and jackets

From short, bomber jacket styles, to longline looks and everything in between, faux fur coats have had an update for autumn/winter 2020 that makes them appropriate for every occasion. With multiple colourways on option including neutrals, earthy tones, monochromes, bold brights and even leopard print, there is a faux fur coat for every personality.

Whether you wear one over sequins for party season or throw it over your loungewear for a dash to the shops, faux fur is the perfect way to make you feel like you’re showing 2020 who’s boss.

    Faux fur coats and jackets: Simply Be
    Keep it classic with leopard print

    You can’t really talk about faux fur and not add a little bit of leopard to proceedings. The classic way to do faux fur, the high-street is still loving textured animal print for outerwear.

    Shop leopard print faux fur coat at Simply Be, £48

    Faux fur coats and jackets: Whistles
    This super lush cream hued faux-fur coat is great for evenings

    You could practically stroke the image of this coat — it looks so incredibly soft. That really deep pile will feel amazing on chilly winter evenings and this incredible cream hue will look gorgeous over Christmas party wear. 

    Shop short faux fur coat at Whistles, £179

    Faux fur coats and jackets: Oliver Bonas
    A fun and everyday look add a splash of pink to your outerwear

    Go for a pop of colour with this bubblegum pink jacket. Great for cheery everyday outerwear, you won’t be able to stop smiling in this jacket, even on the coldest of mornings. 

    Shop blush pink faux fur jacket at Oliver Bonas, £95

