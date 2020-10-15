A faux fur coat or jacket is a super snug way to head into autumn, and faux furs have improved so much over the last decade you can expect the most beautiful textures. Here are our favourites to shop right now.
This is the one time when being fake is very much on-trend. As winter rolls in we are once again looking for an abundance of textures to add depth and warmth to our wardrobe and no piece does that quite like a faux fur jacket. Fake fur, or faux as it’s more fashionably known, has come a long way in recent years.
While faux fur used to get matted quicker than your pet pup or feel a little bit like plastic, new fabric technologies mean that you can now enjoy the feeling of fur without any animal cruelty.
And there really is something super luxurious about these new breeds of faux fur coats. From realistic, shaggy 70s styles, to deep and fluffy piled textures, faux fur has had a makeover for 2020 and it’s looking and feeling amazing.
If you’re looking for a new piece of outerwear to add a spring to your step and help you feel smug on your morning commute, then faux fur could be the answer.
While in years gone by, wearing a fur was seen as ‘Sunday best’, faux fur coats have become as much a cult item as puffer coat or a parka, meaning that you don’t need to save them for a special occasion. In fact a faux fur coat demands to be worn on the regular.
From short, bomber jacket styles, to longline looks and everything in between, faux fur coats have had an update for autumn/winter 2020 that makes them appropriate for every occasion. With multiple colourways on option including neutrals, earthy tones, monochromes, bold brights and even leopard print, there is a faux fur coat for every personality.
Whether you wear one over sequins for party season or throw it over your loungewear for a dash to the shops, faux fur is the perfect way to make you feel like you’re showing 2020 who’s boss.
Simply Be
You can’t really talk about faux fur and not add a little bit of leopard to proceedings. The classic way to do faux fur, the high-street is still loving textured animal print for outerwear.
Whistles
You could practically stroke the image of this coat — it looks so incredibly soft. That really deep pile will feel amazing on chilly winter evenings and this incredible cream hue will look gorgeous over Christmas party wear.
Oliver Bonas
Go for a pop of colour with this bubblegum pink jacket. Great for cheery everyday outerwear, you won’t be able to stop smiling in this jacket, even on the coldest of mornings.
New Look
A dressing gown style, with self-tie fabric belt, this blush coat is stunning and will ensure you look stylishly snug all winter long.
Zara
This faux fur bomber shaped jacket with a hood is likely to be one of those Zara pieces you see everywhere. An extremely modern take on a classic style, grab yours before they sell out.
Jakke
If you’re looking for something realistic, then you need to check out Jakke’s amazing faux fur coats. This one has a real vintage feel to it and plays on fashion’s current love of all things 70s.
Baum Und Pferdgarten
This gorgeous textured green coat is easily dressed up or down for any occasion. Wear over tailoring for work or throw on over denim at the weekend, this faux fur offers great versatility.
Shop Dary faux fur green jacket at Baum Und Pferdgarten, £409
Marks and Spencer
How chic is this mink/taupe hue? It looks so rich. Thick and fluffy, you’ll feel exceptionally smug as you wait on the train platform in the depths of winter.
French Connection
Fancy a little bit more of a statement piece? Then this multi-coloured jacket from French Connection ought to do the trick. This jacket is perfect for the party season and ensuring you make the ultimate entrance.
Stand Studio
Lady in red? A red coat is a real classic colour, making this piece a great investment. A bold hue looks amazing over monochromes, making for a great luxury work coat.
Shop Stand Studio Lisen red faux fur coat at Harvey Nichols, £280
The White Company
Don’t forget you can wear faux fur as an everyday item. This long faux fur coat is perfect for any and every occasion.
Images: courtesy of brands; Getty