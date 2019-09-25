Ready to invest in a new faux fur coat? Stylist’s fashion editor Polly Knight rounds up her current favourites.
It’s a seasonal stalwart, but this year the faux fur coat has had an update: the (also fluffy) belt. This classic coat will never fail, will look effortlessly stylish and will go the distance in your wardrobe.
The belt elevates the classic shape to something dressier – it’ll be great over an LBD or sparkly number during party season – and you could also wear it over tailoring to the office. But the main appeal is that it reminds us of our beloved snuggly dressing gowns. What better way to get us out of bed on those cold winter mornings? Basically wearing night clothes outside gets a big yes from me.
Whether you go for classic hues; beige, black, brown and cream or bright prints and colours like the Stine Goya blue style, there will be one to suit you throughout the impending chill.
Of course, you might prefer your faux fur coats un-belted, roomy and retro-inspired (a leopard-print faux fur jacket will never go out of style) – or want to inject some joy into drab winter days with a bright colour.
Whatever your taste, find the best faux fur coat for you in the edit below.
Zara
Dressing gown style coats are big news this season, as are faux fur. Combine the two together and you get this dreamy under £100 number from Zara.
Faux fur coat, £89.99, Zara
Urbancode
Throw this coat on with jeans and your favourite trainers for warm weekend style.
Teddy faux fur coat, £199, Urbancode at John Lewis & Partners
Stine Goya
Don’t be afraid of brightly coloured faux fur - wear this belted coat with a white roll neck, black jeans and an ankle boot for easy style.
Happy blue faux fur coat, £350, Stine Goya at fenwick.com
Topshop
This creamy beauty will not only look incredible with anything from jeans and a roll neck to floral frocks, it’s also available in the petite and tall sections, too.
Cream maxi length borg coat, £79, Topshop
Stand Studio
Make like Kate Moss and opt got a leopard print faux fur. It’ll come back around each and every winter so it’s always an investment buy.
Fanny faux fur leopard coat, £349, Stand Studio at net-a-porter.com
S Max Mara
A Max Mara coat is one you’ll look after for a lifetime. Believe us, with the amount of times you’ll wear it the price will be worth it.
Agiato faux fur coat, £675, S Max Mara at mytheresa.ocm
Whistles
Pair this Whistles coat with a patterned mini dress and platform ankle boots.
Eliza short sheepskin coat, £995, whistles
Mango
An all-white look under this standout coat will keep it the centre of attention.
Belted faux fur coat, £169.99, mango
Gerard Darel
If you’re feeling brave, pair your new faux fur coat with head-to-toe tonal browns and beige.
Prune faux fur coat, £365, Gerard Darel at John Lewis and Partners
& Other Stories
It may look like an exclusive vintage find but it’s in fact yet another & Other Stories winner. The 60s style collar, longline shape and tortoiseshell buttons is what gives in a yes from us.
Faux fur long coat, £165, & Other Stories
Shrimps
Known for its ‘wow’ look-at-me coats, Shrimps is the go-to for faux fur. If you don’t fancy full fluff then go for cuffs and collars for a retro feel that’s very this season.
Blue river faux fur coat, £695, Shrimps at farfetch.com
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands
