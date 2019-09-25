It’s a seasonal stalwart, but this year the faux fur coat has had an update: the (also fluffy) belt. This classic coat will never fail, will look effortlessly stylish and will go the distance in your wardrobe.

The belt elevates the classic shape to something dressier – it’ll be great over an LBD or sparkly number during party season – and you could also wear it over tailoring to the office. But the main appeal is that it reminds us of our beloved snuggly dressing gowns. What better way to get us out of bed on those cold winter mornings? Basically wearing night clothes outside gets a big yes from me.

Whether you go for classic hues; beige, black, brown and cream or bright prints and colours like the Stine Goya blue style, there will be one to suit you throughout the impending chill.