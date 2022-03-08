Created to honour the achievements of women, there’s no better day than International Women’s Day to celebrate the talents behind some of our favourite female-founded brands. And when it comes to homegrown British labels , there is a lot of to be proud of. Whether it’s the enduring brands you’ve heard about for years à la Rixo and Rejina Pyo or the new kids on the block like Farai London and Supriya Lele, there are so many talented women behind the British brands we know and love.

London has always had a reputation as one of the most creative fashion cities and when you see the selections below you’ll understand why. Each designer has an aesthetic that is so uniquely their own, you can often guess the talent behind the piece before even seeing the label. From Simone Rocha’s ethereal designs and Lisou’s penchant for prints to Molly Goddard’s more-is-more approach to volume, these brands truly make us proud to live in London.

So, in honour of International Women’s Day, we’re sharing our favourite items from female-founded Britsh brands. These are the kinds of garments you’ll keep forever.