All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From popular names to labels on-the-rise, here are 11 female-founded British brands you should know about in celebration of International Women’s Day.
Created to honour the achievements of women, there’s no better day than International Women’s Day to celebrate the talents behind some of our favourite female-founded brands. And when it comes to homegrown British labels, there is a lot of to be proud of. Whether it’s the enduring brands you’ve heard about for years à la Rixo and Rejina Pyo or the new kids on the block like Farai London and Supriya Lele, there are so many talented women behind the British brands we know and love.
London has always had a reputation as one of the most creative fashion cities and when you see the selections below you’ll understand why. Each designer has an aesthetic that is so uniquely their own, you can often guess the talent behind the piece before even seeing the label. From Simone Rocha’s ethereal designs and Lisou’s penchant for prints to Molly Goddard’s more-is-more approach to volume, these brands truly make us proud to live in London.
So, in honour of International Women’s Day, we’re sharing our favourite items from female-founded Britsh brands. These are the kinds of garments you’ll keep forever.
Kitri Persephone Shirred Pink Checker Dress
Founded by Haeni Kim, Kitri is a brand that feels quintessentially London thanks to its array of printed, tea-length dresses. This one, in particular, is a favourite due to its bright pink shade and puff sleeve silhouette.
Lisou Salome Red Lip Print Silk Trousers
Lisou is not made for wallflowers. The brand’s look-at-me prints guarantee you’ll stand out in a crowd. Founded by Rene Macdonald, this London-based label creates statement-making designs.
Shop Lisou Salome Red Lip Print Silk Trousers at Lisou, £275
Rixo Francis Leather Jacket
Founded by friends Henrietta Rix & Orlagh McCloskey, Rixo is undoubtedly one of London’s buzziest fashion brands. The label is known for its insanely popular dresses, but this season we have our eye on the brand’s statement green leather jacket.
Simone Rocha Puff-sleeve Cotton-poplin Blouse
There’s something refreshingly escapist about the whimsical designs of Simone Rocha. While her embellished gowns and oversize silhouettes are incredibly fun, this puff-sleeve blouse is perfect if you’re looking for a more everyday option from the designer.
Shop Simone Rocha puff-sleeve cotton-poplin blouse at Matches Fashion, £450
Aligne Femi Tailored Straight Trousers
Crisp tailoring is a cornerstone of the Aligne brand – founded by Dalbir Bains – and these trousers certainly have our springtime seal of approval. They’re the perfect shade to welcome the warmer weather.
Supriya Lele Asymmetric Waist Tailored Trousers
Supriya Lele’s brand garnered the industry’s attention when she was named as a finalist for the 2020 LVMH Prize. Since then, the label’s popularity has shown no signs of slowing. It’s hard to track down items by the brand online, but these asymmetric trousers perfectly capture the label’s penchant for unexpected details.
Shop Supriya Lele asymmetric-waist tailored trousers at Farfetch, £905
Franks London The Frankie Dress Navy Polka Dot
Frankie Steed – founder of Franks London – designs and creates every made-to-order item in her collections, giving each garment a particularly special feel. This navy polka dot dress would be the perfect option for any spring or summer wedding you have in the diary.
Shop The Frankie Dress Navy Polka Dot at Franks London, £190
Never Fully Dressed Check Tie Blazer
Never Fully Dressed’s founder Lucy Aylen began by selling items at Portobello and Spitalfields Markets. Today, the brand has over 1 million followers on Instagram. While its known for its vibrantly coloured dresses, this tie-front blazer is a practical item we’re keen to add to our wardrobes.
Shop Never Fully Dressed Check Tie Blazer at Never Fully Dressed, £99
Rejina Pyo Cassie Yellow Asymmetric Cotton Blouse
Rejina Pyo launched her eponymous label in 2014 and has since gained the adoration of the fashion industry. Her unique silhouettes and intricate detailing are a particular favourite of ours, as evidenced in the details of this beautiful cotton blouse.
Shop Rejina Pyo Cassie yellow asymmetric cotton blouse at Harvey Nichols, £350
Molly Goddard Naomi Belted Poplin Dress
We love a frothy tulle gown as much as the next girl, but if you’re looking for something a little more wearable from Molly Goddard’s designs, may we point you to this stunning poplin number?
Shop Molly Goddard Naomi belted poplin dress at Matches Fashion, £820
Farai London Alamea Abstract-print Stretch-mesh Midi Dress
Shot to fame thanks to celebrity endorsements from the likes of Jourdan Dunn, Farai London, founded by Mary-Ann Msengi, is a brand on the rise. The label is known for its use of abstract prints and bold colour, which are exactly the element we love about this mesh midi dress.
Shop Farai London Alamea abstract-print stretch-mesh midi dress at Selfridges, £170
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands
Recommended by Zoe Anastasiou
