for Fashion

From popular names to labels on-the-rise, here are 11 female-founded British brands you should know about in celebration of International Women’s Day.  

Created to honour the achievements of women, there’s no better day than International Women’s Day to celebrate the talents behind some of our favourite female-founded brands. And when it comes to homegrown British labels, there is a lot of to be proud of. Whether it’s the enduring brands you’ve heard about for years à la Rixo and Rejina Pyo or the new kids on the block like Farai London and Supriya Lele, there are so many talented women behind the British brands we know and love. 

Adwoa Aboah wears Molly Goddard at LFW

London has always had a reputation as one of the most creative fashion cities and when you see the selections below you’ll understand why. Each designer has an aesthetic that is so uniquely their own, you can often guess the talent behind the piece before even seeing the label. From Simone Rocha’s ethereal designs and Lisou’s penchant for prints to Molly Goddard’s more-is-more approach to volume, these brands truly make us proud to live in London.

So, in honour of International Women’s Day, we’re sharing our favourite items from female-founded Britsh brands. These are the kinds of garments you’ll keep forever. 

  • Kitri Persephone Shirred Pink Checker Dress

    Kitri Pink Printed Midi Dress

    Founded by Haeni Kim, Kitri is a brand that feels quintessentially London thanks to its array of printed, tea-length dresses. This one, in particular, is a favourite due to its bright pink shade and puff sleeve silhouette. 

    Shop Kitri Shirred Pink Checker Dress at Kitri,  £145

    Buy Now

  • Lisou Salome Red Lip Print Silk Trousers

    Lisou Red Lip Print Silk Trousers

    Lisou is not made for wallflowers. The brand’s look-at-me prints guarantee you’ll stand out in a crowd. Founded by Rene Macdonald, this London-based label creates statement-making designs. 

    Shop Lisou Salome Red Lip Print Silk Trousers at Lisou, £275

    Buy Now

  • Rixo Francis Leather Jacket

    Rixo Green Leather Jacket

    Founded by friends Henrietta Rix & Orlagh McCloskey, Rixo is undoubtedly one of London’s buzziest fashion brands. The label is known for its insanely popular dresses, but this season we have our eye on the brand’s statement green leather jacket.

    Shop Rixo Francis leather jacket at Net-A-Porter, £425

    Buy Now

  • Simone Rocha Puff-sleeve Cotton-poplin Blouse

    Simone Rocha Puff Sleeve Blouse

    There’s something refreshingly escapist about the whimsical designs of Simone Rocha. While her embellished gowns and oversize silhouettes are incredibly fun, this puff-sleeve blouse is perfect if you’re looking for a more everyday option from the designer. 

    Shop Simone Rocha puff-sleeve cotton-poplin blouse at Matches Fashion, £450

    Buy Now

  • Aligne Femi Tailored Straight Trousers

    Aligne Lilac Trousers

    Crisp tailoring is a cornerstone of the Aligne brand – founded by Dalbir Bains – and these trousers certainly have our springtime seal of approval. They’re the perfect shade to welcome the warmer weather. 

    Shop Aligne Femi Tailored Straight Trousers, £80

    Buy Now

  • Supriya Lele Asymmetric Waist Tailored Trousers

    Supriya Lele asymmetric-waist tailored trousers

    Supriya Lele’s brand garnered the industry’s attention when she was named as a finalist for the 2020 LVMH Prize. Since then, the label’s popularity has shown no signs of slowing. It’s hard to track down items by the brand online, but these asymmetric trousers perfectly capture the label’s penchant for unexpected details. 

    Shop Supriya Lele asymmetric-waist tailored trousers at Farfetch, £905

    Buy Now

  • Franks London The Frankie Dress Navy Polka Dot

    Franks London Polka Dot Dress

    Frankie Steed – founder of Franks London – designs and creates every made-to-order item in her collections, giving each garment a particularly special feel. This navy polka dot dress would be the perfect option for any spring or summer wedding you have in the diary. 

    Shop The Frankie Dress Navy Polka Dot at Franks London, £190

    Buy Now

  • Never Fully Dressed Check Tie Blazer

    Never Fully Dressed Tie Blazer

    Never Fully Dressed’s founder Lucy Aylen began by selling items at Portobello and Spitalfields Markets. Today, the brand has over 1 million followers on Instagram. While its known for its vibrantly coloured dresses, this tie-front blazer is a practical item we’re keen to add to our wardrobes. 

    Shop Never Fully Dressed Check Tie Blazer at Never Fully Dressed, £99

    Buy Now

Images: Getty; courtesy of brands

