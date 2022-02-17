“I’m a fashion writer and these are the lingerie labels I buy from time and time again”

What do we want? Real women. When do we want them? Now. This should be the battle cry of lingerie lovers the world over.

After years of wading through the trenches trying to find lingerie that is designed not only to fit but also to flatter our real – and beautiful – bodies, there is finally a stable of brands crafting sumptuously flattering undies. It’ll come as little surprise to anybody that they’re all female-founded, meaning women have finally taken the reins and designed the underwear we’ve always wanted to exist.