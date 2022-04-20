And just like that, after a three-year, pandemic-induced hiatus, festival fashion is back in all of its riotous glory.

Coachella, which takes place in the Indio desert, California, has been making the case for leaning heavily into pandemic-revenge dressing since it started at the weekend, and it’s a trend that festival-goers and performers alike have endorsed.

From Harry Styles in disco-ready Gucci and Justin Bieber in low-slung Calvin Klein underwear to festival-goers embracing a riot of textures and colours, Coachella is proving that barely-there wares are the way to embrace dressing for festivals. And there’s plenty more where that came from too, given the return of Glastonbury later this summer, the Isle of Wight festival and Wilderness.

Turn up the music, turn out the looks and let’s embrace the wildest wares of all. Here are just a few of our favourite Coachella festival ensembles to inspire you this summer.