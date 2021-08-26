Heading to a festival? Here’s why your clothes should be all about pandemic revenge dressing
From teeny tiny dresses to big and bold boots, festival fashion is a chance to finally have some fun with getting dressed.
If there’s any time of year when you can really embrace the sartorial equivalent of jazz hands for a three-day duration with absolutely no shame, it’s during festival season.
When the sun beams down (let’s hope she keeps her hat on), you’re dancing in a field with your favourite humans and you have not a care in the world, is precisely the moment to embrace the wackiest and most wonderful of wares.
It’s no surprise that as we enter the lead-up to some of the UK’s most fun-loving festivals (All Points East, Wireless and Isle of Wight festival, I’m looking at you), searches for fashion-forward festival dressing has spiked. According to Klarna, searches for festival wear have unsurprisingly spiked by 317% ahead of the bank holiday weekend, with wellies, glitter and fancy dress among the most coveted items.
The key to dressing for a festival is to remember that there are no rules: there’s no such thing as too much, only not enough. In fact, the term used to encompass all of the fashion fun to be had as we emerge from our locked down cocoons is pandemic revenge dressing. Which, in short, means throwing caution to the wind, and dressing in joy-inducing pieces that make you feel as fun-loving and care-free as your outfit. That vintage 80s dress you’ve been holding onto for a fancy dress party? Whip it out of retirement. Those wellies you’ve had sitting in the back of your wardrobe for aeons of time? It’s time to dust them off once and for all.
If, however, you’re still in a flurry over the festival wear to invest in now and wear forevermore, then we’ve rounded up some of the most enduringly fun, fashion-forward and fantastic pieces to buy now. Happy pandemic revenge dressing, one and all.
Shop Fluffy Lady Garden flares
Nothing says festival quite like crochet; but these flares are proof of how right it can be. Pair with a ribbed tank top for daytime or, if you’re really feeling it, opt for the same crocheted long-sleeved top, too.
Ganni leopard-print cross-body bag
Take hands-free to a whole new level with Ganni’s cult leopard bag. Simply pop in your essentials, throw it over your shoulder and dance like nobody’s watching.
Shop Ganni leopard-print cross-body bag at Matches Fashion, £95
Kai Collective Irun double sided scarf
Festivals are the one and only place where it pays to be as unrestricted by your clothes as possible; meaning wearing less of them, of course. Kai Collective’s scarf top is a sure-fire festival fashion win.
A Star Is Born embellished fringe mini dress
Sequins! Fringing! Mesh! It’s almost as though this dress was made precisely to be worn at a festival…
Shop A Star Is Born embellished fringe mini dress at Asos, £225
Damson Madder organic cotton tie-dye shirt
If teeny tiny dresses aren’t your bag, then look to earth-first brand Damson Madder, whose tie-dye co-ords are the epitome of easy summer styling. Pair its tie-dye shirt with its matching shorts, and there you have one brilliant festival get-up.
Arket Tretorn Terräng rubber boots
Searches for wellies are up 80% in the last week, according to Klarna, so in case you’re in the market for a new pair, you could do far worse than bagging a pair of Arket’s mini rain boots.
Blunt Metro umbrella
A wise word for those who are camping at festivals: take an umbrella. The moody English weather is simply not your friend, particularly not when it comes to raining on your feathery fashions and your glitter-adorned face.
Nasty Gal dalmatian sequin cami dress
Festival-appropriate sequinned animal-print goodness is delivered in droves thanks to this mini, which is perfect for dancing all day.
A Better Feeling Roscos sunglasses
To hide tired peepers, invest in a pair of statement sunnies which will belie the lack of sleep beneath them.
Maiyo Eva swimsuit
Maiyo’s handmade crochet swimsuits are ingenious: stylish swimwear for those who fancy a dip, but can also double as a bodysuit under shorts, for those who want a 2-in-1.
Dr. Martens Jadon boots
If you’re a festival newbie, you perhaps won’t fully understand the virtues of Dr. Martens. The brand’s Jadon boots are its best option for chunky, festival-ready soles.
Marks & Spencer set of four rainbow champagne flutes
Don’t let your festival surroundings negate the need for style in all areas of your life: particularly not when it comes to the vessels from which you’ll be drinking. Marks & Spencer’s plastic rainbow-hued flutes are perfect.
Shop Marks & Spencer set of four rainbow champagne flutes, £10.50
Cotton-On Curve halterneck top
Teeny tiny tops are the throw-on-and-go option for festivals: simply pair with shorts, trousers or a skirt, and be on your merry way.
Asime halterneck top
Asime’s patterned and achingly fun wares are perfect for making a style splash at festivals, but it’s the halterneck top that gets all of our votes.
Eastpak Springer Splash Lagoon bumbag
Who said bumbags needed to be serious? Eastpak’s retro-inspired transparent offerings are festival fun personified.
Cro-Che Echo Beach dress
Crochet in all forms is huge this summer, but in dresses, it’s festival fashion done oh-so very right.
