You might have retired yours to the backs of your wardrobes during lockdown when bags were truly just an accessory and could perform very little functional uses, but it’s the summer of love/hot girl summer/summer of freedom, and just like that, bags have been promoted to an essential item once more.

But forget your tan totes or your capacious carry-ons, for it’s a bag from yesteryear that’s taking centre stage this summer. Enter, the fishnet bag, which has been championed by Longchamp in the form of its newly-launched Le Pliage Filet string bag, vegan powerhouse Nanushka and Prada. For a family of bags that’s as light as it is versatile and as functional as it is fashion-forward, it’s no small feat for practically minded, yet sartorially conscious, people that the fishnet bag is back.