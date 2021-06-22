They’re as light as they are versatile and as functional as they are fashion-forward: meet the fishnet bags taking centrestage this summer.
You might have retired yours to the backs of your wardrobes during lockdown when bags were truly just an accessory and could perform very little functional uses, but it’s the summer of love/hot girl summer/summer of freedom, and just like that, bags have been promoted to an essential item once more.
But forget your tan totes or your capacious carry-ons, for it’s a bag from yesteryear that’s taking centre stage this summer. Enter, the fishnet bag, which has been championed by Longchamp in the form of its newly-launched Le Pliage Filet string bag, vegan powerhouse Nanushka and Prada. For a family of bags that’s as light as it is versatile and as functional as it is fashion-forward, it’s no small feat for practically minded, yet sartorially conscious, people that the fishnet bag is back.
There’s a new kid on the fishnet bag block too, in the form of Petit Kouraj, Browns Fashion’s newly-stocked brand. Translating to “little courage” in Haitian Creole, the brand, which was founded in 2019 by former stylist Jean-Baptiste Nasrin, crafts its string totes in collaboration with DOT Haiti, an organisation that protects the culture of community by economically empowering Haitian artisans.
“I wanted to create a brand that offered a sense of identity; meaningful, yet luxurious and fun,” Nasrin tells Stylist. “The fringe bags are very versatile, as they make a statement while being casual and they have an innate femininity about them so I really enjoy wearing them with something a little more masculine.”
The best part about this summer’s love-in with fishnet totes is they’re roomy enough for all of your newly-established essentials (face mask, hand sanitiser et al), with room still to boot. There’s just something about the string – these are the best to buy now.
Petit Kouraj Daye pink and orange fringed net tote bag
Each strand of fringe is individually sewn 342 times in each of Petit Kouraj’s bags, which means that they take 8-12 hours to make, so it’s little wonder that they’re created in limited runs. The brand’s collaboration with Browns Fashion has reimagined its fringe-adorned string bags in a multitude of hues, from fiery oranges to punchy pinks.
Shop Petit Kouraj Daye pink and orange fringed net tote bag at Browns Fashion, £245
Longchamp Le Pliage Filet top handle bag
Endorsed by a slew of starry influencers, Longchamp’s take on the fishnet bag is available in a clutch of summer-ready colours, with everything from minimalistic white to striking scarlet.
House of Holland string bag
Purse-friendly and crafted in bright blue, this string bag from House of Holland is the perfect way to embrace bursts of juicy shades this summer, especially for those who are typically colour averse.
Charknots macramé market bag
Available in a quartet of earthy hues – teal, dusty pink, mustard and sage green – these macramé bags, which are made in Sheffield, are crafted from 100% recycled cotton. Carrying your weekly shopping home has never looked so good.
Prada string small tasseled satin and macramé tote
The fashion set can’t get enough of Prada’s macramé bags and when they look this good, it’s not hard to see why. Here’s one to wear with anything to any occasion.
Shop Prada string small tasseled satin and macramé tote at Net-a-Porter, £990
Ganni large fishnet tote
Known for its Scandi sensibility, Ganni’s bags are consistently stylish as well as straightforward, no nonsense and fashion-forward. It’s this fishnet bag that’s whet our appetite; perfect for picnics, park strolls and pub jaunts.
M Missoni metallic macramé tote bag
For anybody who’s not afraid of embracing colour, look to M Missoni’s glittering gold fishnet bag which is as bright as it is bold. Clash with as many summer-ready colours as you can for a seriously fun ensemble.
Shop M Missoni metallic macramé tote bag at The Outnet, £221
Marks & Spencer cotton rich macramé hobo bag
This terracotta-toned bag would make a perfect plus one to an all-white outfit and a sun-kissed glow. Don’t believe us? Just try it for yourself.
The Knotty Ones crochet tote bag
Offered in a duo of colours, this boxy-shaped fishnet bag is the best choice for somebody who eschews too many bright shades in their wardrobes.
Sass & Belle string shopping bag
Perfect for nipping to the corner shop to get a few essentials, this zesty lime green string bag is a seriously wondrous offering.
Nanushka Naiya macramé bag
Nanushka’s vegan leather Naiya bag is among the most searched-ford fishnet bags, according to Lyst, and with its universally-appealing creamy colour, it’s not hard to see the appeal.
Images: courtesy of brands.