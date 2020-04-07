To wear shoes, or not to wear shoes? That is the question. Or at least that’s the question that we find ourselves asking as we make our way to our home office (read: dining table) every morning.

Though wearing our favourite worn-in slippers or fluffy socks might be a tempting option, it’s hard to stay focused when your footwear is more pyjama day than productive day from home. As we settle in to working from home we know now that the right outfit = productivity.

That said, wearing a pair of ankle boots with luxe loungewear doesn’t ring quite right. And though they might be comfy, do you really want to wear the trainers that have been outside around the house? That’s a firm ‘no’ from us. We’re looking for footwear so comfortable that it fits like we’re still in our cosiest slippers, but is stylish enough to make us feel pulled-together and ready for whatever the day brings.

If we’re investing in a new pair of shoes that will elevate our stay our home style, we want a pair that we can still wear when we’re once again able to leave the house. Trust us, these shoes might be incredibly cosy but they’re the styles that you’ll be wearing for years to come as well.

Whether you’re looking for glamorous footwear to give you a glow on low-mood mornings or an ultra-comfortable design lined with merino wool, we’ve found the best shoes to wear while working from home.