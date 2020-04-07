8 working from home shoes that (technically) aren't slippers
- Posted by
- Lara Faye
- Published
We’ve found perfect working from home footwear. They might feel a lot like slippers but our verdict is that these chic styles definitely count as real shoes.
To wear shoes, or not to wear shoes? That is the question. Or at least that’s the question that we find ourselves asking as we make our way to our home office (read: dining table) every morning.
Though wearing our favourite worn-in slippers or fluffy socks might be a tempting option, it’s hard to stay focused when your footwear is more pyjama day than productive day from home. As we settle in to working from home we know now that the right outfit = productivity.
That said, wearing a pair of ankle boots with luxe loungewear doesn’t ring quite right. And though they might be comfy, do you really want to wear the trainers that have been outside around the house? That’s a firm ‘no’ from us. We’re looking for footwear so comfortable that it fits like we’re still in our cosiest slippers, but is stylish enough to make us feel pulled-together and ready for whatever the day brings.
If we’re investing in a new pair of shoes that will elevate our stay our home style, we want a pair that we can still wear when we’re once again able to leave the house. Trust us, these shoes might be incredibly cosy but they’re the styles that you’ll be wearing for years to come as well.
Whether you’re looking for glamorous footwear to give you a glow on low-mood mornings or an ultra-comfortable design lined with merino wool, we’ve found the best shoes to wear while working from home.
Alice XThough this ethically made sandal might put you in mind of far-flung adventures on sunny beaches, its slipper like fit is made for staying at home. The classic black and white design is one that you will want to wear all summer long both insider and out, and will still feel cool in years to come. What’s more, £10 from the sale of every pair will be donated to the NHS heroes fund.
A. Andreassen
Designed in London and made in Italy these luxe leather mules are the perfect piece to put a spring in your step. If you’re feeling low mood, this glittering gold style is certain to add a little glamour to your day, leaving you feeling pulled-together and polished. Though they are the dream shoe for wearing around the house, the leather sole is durable enough to keep wearing when we return to going outside as well.
Zara
Though staying in loungewear is tempting, nothing gets your head in the game quite like getting dressed. Getting dressed up to work from home needed require too much effort, a throw-on midi dress is all you need when you’ve got a pair of pearl embellished sandals to hand.
Yonder LivingWhile these suede banouche shoes are technically slippers, the traditional Moroccan design feels a million miles away from the battered tartan pair we have lurking underneath the bed. Handmade in Morocco from butter-soft suede, slipping on a pair of babouche shoes is perfect way to instantly elevate your mood, and your day.
Allbirds
Thought it might have been designed for going out, this knitted style from sustainable label Allbirds is the perfect shoe to wear when you’re staying in. Lined with merino wool, these Breezer’s feel like a giant hug for your feet. Made from SweetFoam™️️ (that’s Brazilian sugarcane to me and you), the sole contours to your feet for a fit so comfortable that when it comes to leaving the home again, you won’t want to part ways with this pair.
Toms
If you’ve ever owned a pair of Toms much-loved espadrilles, you’ll know that they are nothing less than ridiculously comfortable. Not only are their leather flats just as comfy, but they’re an endless stylish option that will have you feeling effortlessly chic, even when you’re not venturing further than the garden.
Ugg
Ugg boots were the sheepskin lined boots that defined our early 00s style. Now the too-comfortable-to-take-off shoe is back in a new design that is just as cosy, but infinitely more fun. Though they might be totally over the top, we can’t think of a better way to put a smile on our face than by wearing these ultra fluffy sandals.
Hunter
You might know Hunter better for their festival-ready boots, but while we’re staying at home we’re more interested in their lesser-known collection of slides. The towelling wrap over slide feels soft against the skin,
Birkenstock
Thought Birkenstocks were strictly outdoors only? Made with wool felt and lined with sheepskin, this cosy style is the shoe that was designed for staying in. Pair with your most luxurious loungewear for an outfit that will make you feel glad that you don’t have to venture any further than the sofa.
Images: courtesy of brands.